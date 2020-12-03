03 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Biden confirms he won't remove tariffs on China immediately

02 de diciembre de 2020
23:11
0
President-elect Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/Tracie Van Aucken/File

President-elect Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/Tracie Van Aucken/File

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will not remove the tariffs on China imposed by President Donald Trump and will make no "immediate moves" before developing a strategy with Washington's Asian and European partners, according to an interview with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman.

"I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options," Biden told Friedman in the interview, which dealt with the incoming president's domestic and foreign policy priorities.

Biden said that before developing any strategy or making any moves, he wants to carry out a full review of the "phase one" trade deal that Trump reached with China, The Times reported.

The president-elect also said he wants to consult with traditional US allies in Asia and Europe "so we can develop a coherent strategy" vis-a-vis China.

"The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page," Biden said. "It's going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies."

He said that he believes the key to dealing with China is building leverage with Beijing, but he added that "we don't have it yet" and he wants to build bipartisan consensus in this country for strengthening US industry via massive investments.

"I want to make sure we're going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Biden said, adding that research in energy, biotech, advanced materials and artificial intelligence are all areas where more government investment would be helpful.

"I'm not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers," as well as in education, he added.

Biden, who will take office on Jan. 20, 2021, said he will not remove the 25 percent tariffs on Chinese imports to the US imposed by Trump as part of his trade war with Beijing, and he will not cancel Trump's agreement for China to buy $200 billion in US goods and services in exchange for trade concessions, a condition that he said is not being fulfilled.

He said that his focus will be to make progress on seeing China motivated to curtail its abusive practices, including the theft of intellectual property, "dumping," illegal subsidies and technology transfer from firms that do business in the Asian giant.

Biden also said that he knows there are many Americans who feel "forgotten," a point Trump has capitalized on, but that he feels he did a good thing for the country by ensuring that the mogul will not be president for another term.

He went on to say that it is crucial for Congress to approve a second stimulus package to deal with the economic harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic since there are more than "10 million" people who are worried about how they're going to pay their mortgages and many others who cannot pay their rent.

Biden also said he supported raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans to balance government accounts and also preventing some of the country's biggest firms from continuing to pay virtually no taxes.

He said he could come to agreements with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell because he knows him well from his time as a US senator and as vice president under Barack Obama, but he warned Republicans that if they do not reach agreements on various issues they will see that their legislative seats are endangered in the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden also reiterated his aim to have the US return to the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, in which the European Union and the members of the UN Security Council are also participating, and from which Trump withdrew the US in 2018, reimposing sanctions on Tehran that the incoming Democratic administration is inclined to remove.

He said that, in consultation with Washington's partners, his administration will negotiate new accords to strengthen and extend the time period during which Iran's nuclear program and missile programs will be restricted.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Biden confirms he won't remove tariffs on China immediately

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will not remove the tariffs on China imposed by President Donald Trump and will...

02 de diciembre de 2020
0
US resumes talks on new fiscal stimulus package

Washington, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- The seriousness of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the US and the election victory of Democratic...

02 de diciembre de 2020
0
UN urges world to mount rescue operation for planet, nature

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that humanity is waging a suicidal "war" against nature...

02 de diciembre de 2020
0
Reality contradicts Mexico's claim Covid-19 pandemic is under control

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

02 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden urges more fiscal support to ensure recovery for all

By Alfonso Fernandez

01 de diciembre de 2020
0
Bipartisan group of lawmakers presents new stimulus proposal

Washington, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- A group of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Tuesday presented a proposal for a new stimulus package valued at $908...

01 de diciembre de 2020
0
The collapse of the Arecibo radio telescope, chronicle of a death foretold

San Juan, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- The collapse on Tuesday morning of the world renowned radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in northwestern Puerto Rico was...

01 de diciembre de 2020
0
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at highest level since 2008

Sao Paulo, Nov 30 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region is getting worse under the Jair Bolsonaro administration. Between August 2019 and July...

01 de diciembre de 2020
0
Republican Arizona certifies Biden win

Tucson, Nov 30 (efe-epa).- The state of Arizona on Monday certified the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election there and officially declared Joe Biden...

30 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden announces economic team, taps Yellen for treasury secretary

By Susana Samhan

30 de noviembre de 2020
0
Pro-government Cubans demonstrate vs. artists' movement in Havana

Havana, Nov 29 (efe-epa).- Several hundred people convened by government-backing Cuban youth organizations gathered in a Havana park on Sunday to express...

30 de noviembre de 2020
0
Iota deals another blow to Colombian archipelago's tourism amid pandemic

By Klarem Valoyes Gutierrez

23 de noviembre de 2020
0
Trump administration gives OK for Biden transition to formally begin

Washington, Nov 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Monday that he had given the green light to the government to formally allow the transition to...

23 de noviembre de 2020
0
Pandemic worsens gender violence against women in Ecuador

By Daniela Brik

23 de noviembre de 2020
0
Trump appeals case tossed in Pennsylvania, hoping to get it to Supreme Court

Washington, Nov 22 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday appealed a court decision to throw out his most important...

22 de noviembre de 2020
0
Iota homeless in Colombia: between exodus and nights in the open

By Klarem Valoyes Gutierrez

22 de noviembre de 2020
0
Pentagon confirms large troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in January

Washington, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller on Tuesday officially announced a partial withdrawal of US troops from...

18 de noviembre de 2020
0
Out-of-control Covid puts Trump up against urgent need to admit his election defeat

By Jairo Mejia

17 de noviembre de 2020
0
Obama's memoirs, a critical and optimistic look at a divided US

By Lucia Leal

17 de noviembre de 2020
0
Colombian island of Providencia devastated by Iota

Bogotá, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- The Colombian island of Providencia, a 17-square-kilometer paradise in the Caribbean Sea, has been almost entirely devastated by...

17 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden predicts more Covid-19 deaths if Trump continues blocking transition

By Lucia Leal

17 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hurricane Iota storm surge floods Cartagena streets

(Update 1: Updates headline, lede, adds information about Colombian islands, minor edits)

16 de noviembre de 2020
0
Kids with cancer, women, reporters: The forgotten ones amid Covid in Mexico

By Miquel Muñoz

16 de noviembre de 2020
0
Dustin Johnson notches Masters win

Augusta, Georgia, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- US golfer Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Sunday for the first time won the Master's Tournament, notching...

16 de noviembre de 2020
0