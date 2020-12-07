07 de diciembre de 2020
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

07 de diciembre de 2020
00:12
0
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, speaks to reporters. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, speaks to reporters. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

Washington, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his main advisor regarding his legal strategy to try and overturn the results of the Nov. 3 elections, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the president announced Sunday, going on to wish him a quick recovery.

"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" tweeted Trump on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Giuliani, 76, and members of the legal team of Trump's reelection campaign have been working since Nov. 3 to reverse President-elect Biden's widely acknowledged election win, filing dozens of lawsuits claiming voter fraud around the country to challenge election results in key states, although virtually all of them have been thrown out of court for lack of evidence.

The former New York mayor has also refused to wear a facemask in public and is said to be at "high" risk of complications from the virus because of his age.

Giuliani's illness became public after his son, Andrew Giuliani, announced on Nov. 20 on his Twitter account that he had contracted the coronavirus, although he said that he was only experiencing mild symptoms and was following the appropriate health protocols.

That same day, Donald Trump Jr. - the president's oldest child - tested positive for the virus.

A spokesman for the president's son said in a statement at the time that the younger Trump had been in quarantine since his diagnosis was confirmed, adding that he was asymptomatic at that time and following all the recommended instructions for dealing with Covid-19.

Don Jr., 42, was the second of the president's children to test positive for the coronavirus after his youngest son Barron, 14, was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month.

Dozens of Trump's associates and members of his inner circle have contracted the disease, which hit the president himself - and his wife Melania - in early October, requiring him to spend three days at Walter Reed Medical Center receiving special health treatment to ensure that his symptoms of fatigue and a high temperature did not worsen.

Trump has intentionally downplayed the virus since the very start of the pandemic, claiming that he did so initially to avoid creating "panic" among the public, and he consistently refused for several months to wear a facemask in public.

The United States is the country that has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 14.6 million confirmed cases and more than 281,000 deaths, according to figures being kept in an independent tally by The Johns Hopkins University.

