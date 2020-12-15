US surpasses 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths
Sandra Lindsay (L) a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester (R) in the Queens borough of New York, on 14 December 2020, the first person to receive the vaccine in a special ceremony hosted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (not shown). EFE/EPA/MARK LENNIHAN / POOL
Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo (r) at his office in Albany on Dec. 14, 2020, witnessing the first vaccination of a New Yorker to protect against Covid, an injection given in New York City to critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay (on screen). EFE-EPA/New York Governor's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales
Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day that the vaccine began to be administered to the public - albeit to priority groups first - and amid one of the most lethal periods since the pandemic began early this year.
At 3:45 pm, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University, 300,267 people had died in the US from Covid-19, putting this country in the No. 1 spot in terms of absolute numbers of deaths, while more than 16.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected here.
The terrible landmark was hit at a time when the daily number of Covid-19 deaths is similar to the number of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks (2,977) or in Japan's 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor (2,403), both events over which Washington went to war.
Just in the first five days of December, one million new coronavirus cases were registered in the US, and in one week so far this month, Covid-19 exceeded cardiac disease as the main cause of death in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).
The record number of deaths was hit after a nationwide vaccination campaign was launched with the sending of 2.9 million doses to more than 600 distribution points around the country, which is registering more than 200,000 new infections each day.
Authorities hope that the Pfizer vaccine - which last Friday received emergency distribution authorization from the Food and Drug Administration - and the upcoming approval of three other vaccines developed by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, will enable all Americans who want the vaccine to be able to get it by the second quarter of 2021.
However, given the complicated logistics and relative scarcity of the vaccine at this point, the great majority of Americans will have to wait weeks or months to be inoculated.
The first American to receive the vaccine was African American critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, who works at a hospital in Queens, where last April more than 3,500 Covid-19 patients were treated.
In an appearance before reporters, Lindsay said that her job is heavily rooted in science and went on to assure the public that the vaccine is safe. She said she has seen the alternative to getting vaccinated - namely serious illness and, all too often, death - and she encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, follow the recommendations of health experts and not to give up.
The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, on whose prediction models the White House has often relied, calculates that when President Donald Trump - who has been widely criticized for his response to the pandemic - leaves office on Jan. 20, 2021, more than 380,000 Americans will have died from Covid-19 and by April 1 more than half a million people will have lost their lives to the pneumonia-like and highly transmissible disease.
EFE
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine
New York, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- New York City authorities selected a nurse from the African-American community, one of the hardest hit groups by the coronavirus pandemic, and from the borough of Queens, one of the areas where Covid-19 has taken the most lives in the nation, to be the first person in that state to receive the vaccine against the often deadly virus.
New York continues to be the state that has suffered the most deaths from the coronavirus, even as the pandemic surges across the country.
Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, who works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first dose of the vaccine at 9:23 am on Monday.
"I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history," said the nurse after receiving the vaccine developed by the Pfizer pharmaceutical firm and approved for distribution by US government regulators last Friday in a virtually unprecedented acceleration of such authorization, which under "normal" circumstances can take several years.
Seated in a chair, along with a female doctor - also African-American - who administered the vaccine injection to her, Lindsay said she wanted to thank all the so-called "front line" workers around the world who, like her, have fought, and continue to fight, against the coronavirus, which in New York has taken more than 35,000 lives, most of them during the first wave of the pandemic last spring.
She said she wanted to give the public confidence that the vaccine is safe, insisting that she believes in the science that went into its development and that her own work with patients in the hospital's critical care unit is guided by science to ensure the best possible health outcomes.
After receiving her injection, Lindsay told reporters she felt "hopeful and relieved" to have finally gotten inoculated against Covid-19, adding "It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine."
The administration of the vaccine took place while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo witnessed it via direct telephone connection, at times acting as the emcee for the event.
"I believe this is the weapon that will end the war. This is the beginning of the last chapter of the book," said Cuomo moments before Lindsay received her shot.
Cuomo, who thanked health professionals and front line workers for their efforts, saying that there was no doubt that they were "heroes" and insisting that it is his wish to distribute the vaccine to everyone who wants it as quickly as possible.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump - who has claimed that a Covid vaccine would have taken "five years" to be developed, had he not been president - posted the following message on his Twitter account: "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"
The Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed has helped to speed up distribution and production of Covid-19 vaccines by working with pharmaceutical companies and distribution networks.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer was the first - of several that have been going through speedy clinical trials - to get emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
The Moderna pharmaceutical firm has also applied for similar authorization for its vaccine and it is anticipated that it, too, will receive such authorization later this week.
EFE