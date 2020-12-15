15 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

15 de diciembre de 2020
00:12
0
  • A composite image made of file photos shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden (L) at his Election Night event in Wilmington, Delaware, 03 November 2020, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) arriving to speak at the White House in Washington, DC, on 11 August 2020 (reissued 14 December 2020). EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO *** Local Caption *** 56482587

    A composite image made of file photos shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden (L) at his Election Night event in Wilmington, Delaware, 03 November 2020, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) arriving to speak at the White House in Washington, DC, on 11 August 2020 (reissued 14 December 2020). EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO *** Local Caption *** 56482587

  • Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he deposits his ballot as a delegate to the Electoral College on Dec. 14, 2020, at the state capitol in Albany. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York Governor's Office

    Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he deposits his ballot as a delegate to the Electoral College on Dec. 14, 2020, at the state capitol in Albany. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York Governor's Office

  • Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing the New York state legislative chamber during the Electoral College vote to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election on Dec. 14, 2020, at the state capitol in Albany. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York Governor's Office

    Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing the New York state legislative chamber during the Electoral College vote to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election on Dec. 14, 2020, at the state capitol in Albany. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York Governor's Office

  • Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris (L) and President-elect Joe Biden (R) gesture as they arrive for their victory address after being declared the winners in the 2020 US presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020 (reissued 11 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

    Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris (L) and President-elect Joe Biden (R) gesture as they arrive for their victory address after being declared the winners in the 2020 US presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020 (reissued 11 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

Washington DC, Dec 14 (EFE).- United States president-elect Joe Bidenon Monday called on outgoing president Donald Trump to accept his defeat in the November election, shortly after the Democrat's win was confirmed.

The US Electoral College on Monday certified Biden as the country's 46th president, dealing a blow to Trump, who has been strenuously attempting to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election, claiming voter fraud denied him reelection, although he has presented no evidence to support that.

"Respecting the will of the people is the heart of our democracy. Even when we find those results hard to accept. But that is the obligation of those who have taken on a sworn duty to uphold the constitution," Biden said in a speech.

It was the president-elect’s most direct speech to date, condemning Trump's efforts to delegitimize the election minutes after Hawaii closed the Electoral College vote, confirming 306 delegates for Biden – well over the 270 threshold – and 232 for Trump.

"Three hundred and six electoral votes is the same number of electoral votes that Donald Trump and Vice President Pence received when they won in 2016. At the time, President Trump called his electoral college tally a landslide," Biden said.

"By his own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then, and I respectfully suggest they do so now," he added.

Biden condemned the outgoing president's attempts to reverse the will of more than 20 million Americans through legal challenges and recounts.

"Thankfully, a unanimous Supreme Court immediately completely rejected this effort. The court sent a clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy," Biden said.

The president-elect told the country it is time to begin a new chapter.

"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed … The integrity of our elections remain intact. And now it's time to turn the page… to unite, to heal," he said.

The Electoral College also ratified the election of Biden's running mate and California senator Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman and the first person of Black and/or South Asian heritage to serve as US vice president when they are both inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Trump's unprecedented campaign to overturn the election result had given special importance to the Electoral College vote, although in the past it had been merely a bureaucratic formality to ratify a result that was already acknowledged by the losing candidates.

The confirmation of Biden's victory thus deals the coup de grace to Trump's attempts to reverse the election result, although it is still possible that the president or his supporters will try to interfere in the last phase of the process, when Congress meets to approve the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

Trump did not react immediately to the Electoral College news, but in an apparent attempt to divert attention from the event, shortly afterwards he took to Twitter to announce that his longtime ally US Attorney General William Barr, who has recently gone against the leader's claims of electoral fraud, will step down from his role before Christmas. EFE

at-llb/bp/tw

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

15 de diciembre de 2020
0
Georgia begins election process that will determine US Senate majority

Atlanta, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or...

14 de diciembre de 2020
0
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine

Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day...

14 de diciembre de 2020
0
Electoral College preparing to certify Biden's win

By Alfonso Fernandez

13 de diciembre de 2020
0
Facemasked Christ Child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

By Ines Amarelo

13 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden proposes Latino to head HHS, taps Fauci for medical advisor

Washington, Dec 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several members of his incoming administration's health care team, headed by...

08 de diciembre de 2020
0
Poinsettias still provide Christmas cheer in Mexican homes amid pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

07 de diciembre de 2020
0
Brazil's idyllic Noronha islands gradually reopening to tourism

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

07 de diciembre de 2020
0
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his main advisor regarding his legal strategy to try and...

07 de diciembre de 2020
0
US facing challenge of halting Covid-19 spread while awaiting vaccine

By Laura Barros

06 de diciembre de 2020
0
Former Uruguayan President Vazquez dies

Montevideo, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez died Sunday morning in Montevideo and was buried early in the afternoon at the...

06 de diciembre de 2020
0
Social and political distancing on legislative election day in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

06 de diciembre de 2020
0
Tension growing between Trump, Barr after AG denied finding election fraud

By Lucia Leal

04 de diciembre de 2020
0
IDB urges international, private involvement to halt human trafficking

Washington, Dec 3 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank on Thursday urged greater cooperation among international actors and the private sector to...

04 de diciembre de 2020
0
US exceeds 3,000 Covid-19 deaths per day on threshold of winter

By Jairo Mejia

03 de diciembre de 2020
0
Mexican army to take part in Covid-19 vaccination plan

Mexico City, Dec 3 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday confirmed that the Mexican army and the Navy Secretariat will be...

03 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden confirms he won't remove tariffs on China immediately

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will not remove the tariffs on China imposed by President Donald Trump and will...

02 de diciembre de 2020
0
US resumes talks on new fiscal stimulus package

Washington, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- The seriousness of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the US and the election victory of Democratic...

02 de diciembre de 2020
0
UN urges world to mount rescue operation for planet, nature

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that humanity is waging a suicidal "war" against nature...

02 de diciembre de 2020
0
Reality contradicts Mexico's claim Covid-19 pandemic is under control

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

02 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden urges more fiscal support to ensure recovery for all

By Alfonso Fernandez

01 de diciembre de 2020
0
Bipartisan group of lawmakers presents new stimulus proposal

Washington, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- A group of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Tuesday presented a proposal for a new stimulus package valued at $908...

01 de diciembre de 2020
0
The collapse of the Arecibo radio telescope, chronicle of a death foretold

San Juan, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- The collapse on Tuesday morning of the world renowned radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in northwestern Puerto Rico was...

01 de diciembre de 2020
0