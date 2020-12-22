22 de diciembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

21 de diciembre de 2020
23:11
0
  • Some 3,700 health centers in the US on Dec. 21-22, 2020, will receive around 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which testing has shown to be 94 percent effective at temporarily immunizing people against Covid-19. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca/File

    Some 3,700 health centers in the US on Dec. 21-22, 2020, will receive around 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which testing has shown to be 94 percent effective at temporarily immunizing people against Covid-19. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca/File

  • US President-elect Joe Biden, together with his wife Jill. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO/File

    US President-elect Joe Biden, together with his wife Jill. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO/File

By Alex Segura Lozano

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The United States already has the capacity to administer the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines at some 4,000 sites around the country, according to official figures, after on Monday Americans began being inoculated against the sometimes deadly viral disease.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar made the announcement at a press conference, explaining that some 3,700 health centers on Monday and Tuesday will receive around 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which testing has shown to be 94 percent effective at temporarily immunizing people against Covid and which received emergency authorization for public use last Friday.

The centers Azar mentioned are in addition to the 636 locations around the country that last week received the Pfizer vaccine, the first one to receive Food and Drug Administration approval.

The enormous difference in the number of distribution points for the two vaccines - 636 vs. 3,700 - is due to the centers' ability to meet the storage requirements for the medications.

The Moderna vaccine is shipped in small refrigerated boxes that must be kept at a temperature of -20 C (-4 F), the temperature of a regular household freezer. The Pfizer vaccine needs larger shipment containers since it must remain packed in dry ice (frozen carbon dioxide) to keep it in the -60 C to -80 C (-76 F to -112 F), which is colder than winter in Antarctica.

Both vaccines require two inoculations to be effective, with the Moderna shots being administered 28 days apart and the Pfizer shots being given 21 days apart.

Both vaccines are being shipped with heavy security contingents consisting of US marshals and must be warehoused in locked refrigerators that are accessible only by properly authorized personnel.

As occurred a week ago with the Pfizer vaccine, the first person to receive the Moderna vaccine in the US was a nurse, although there is a controversy among local media outlets as to whether it was administered at a New York or a Connecticut hospital.

In any case, medical personnel will continue receiving the first doses of the vaccine given the simple fact that they are more regularly and intensively exposed to Covid-19 as they treat their ill patients. Other groups of people will begin receiving the vaccines in a phased program targeting more vulnerable people and/or "essential" workers first and expanding the program to less vulnerable people over time.

Along those lines, Azar hailed the fact that the US is now "on the offensive" against the coronavirus thanks to these two vaccines, which received emergency approval by the FDA.

Despite the euphoria sparked by the immunization campaign, the head of the administration's Operation Warp Speed, Moncef Slaoui, emphasized that during the Christmas holidays it is "especially important" for people to continue with their safety precautions, such as wearing facemasks, because the great majority of the population remains "vulnerable" to becoming infected with the virus.

Operation Warp Speed was launched by the Donald Trump administration in collaboration with the Pentagon to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

After Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine last week, President-elect Joe Biden was publicly vaccinated on Monday in an attempt to build confidence among Americans about its safety.

"There's nothing to worry about," said Biden before television cameras after receiving the first dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech at the ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware, the state where he lives.

A nurse administered the inoculation to the president-elect, who was wearing a black facemask and a dark turtleneck sweater during the procedure.

Biden, 78, was accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, who received her first dose of the two-stage vaccination earlier in the day, the president-elect said.

"There is great hope. I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine," Biden said, adding: "There's nothing to worry about."

The White House has not revealed whether Trump, who contracted Covid-19 last October and recovered after doctors administered an experimental antibody cocktail to him, will receive an inoculation.

On the other side of the country, in California - now the epicenter of the pandemic in the US - infection figures continue to skyrocket and in Los Angeles County alone 623,670 confirmed cases and 8,875 deaths have been registered, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.

In all, the US has suffered more than 18 million confirmed Covid cases and more than 319,000 deaths, according to JHU.

At a press conference on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is currently in quarantine after several people on his staff became infected in the past few hours, said that the state expects to receive some 600,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, in addition to the 100,000 doses it already has on hand.

Counting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Newsom said that his state expects to have "more than 2 million" doses by the end of the year, although California has a total population of some 40 million.

Contenido relacionado

Biden publicly receives Covid vaccine, tells public not to worry

Washington, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received a Covid-19 vaccination in public in an attempt to build confidence among Americans about its safety.

"There's nothing to worry about," said Biden before television cameras after receiving the first dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech at the ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware, the state where he lives.

A nurse administered the inoculation to the president-elect, who was wearing a black facemask and a dark turtleneck sweater during the procedure.

Biden, 78, was accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, who received her first dose of the two-stage vaccination earlier in the day, the president-elect said.

"There is great hope. I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine," Biden said, adding: "There's nothing to worry about."

In his brief remarks after receiving the vaccine, the president-elect thanked scientists and health care workers for their ongoing efforts during the pandemic, saying that the American people owed them a great deal.

He acknowledged the efforts of the administration of Donald Trump to push for the accelerated development of the vaccine.

"I think that the administration deserves some credit in getting this off the ground, Operation Warp Speed," Biden said.

Warp Speed is the operation launched by the US government, in collaboration with the Pentagon, to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacture and distribution of vaccines against Covid-19.

On Friday, outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and leaders of Congress, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, received injections of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is due to receive her first inoculation next week, according to reports.

The White House has not revealed whether Trump, who contracted Covid-19 last October and recovered after doctors administered an experimental antibody cocktail to him, will receive an inoculation.

Biden also urged Americans to heed the recommendations of experts, warning that if people don't have to travel, then don't do so, and adding that the country is still going through the "worst" of the pandemic.

The US on Monday in a number of spots around the country began administering the vaccine developed by Moderna, the second to receive fast track authorization for public use after Pfizer's vaccine.

The US has been the country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 17.9 million confirmed cases and more than 318,000 deaths, according to the ongoing independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
0
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
0
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
0
Peasants rescuing former paradise eroded into desert in southern Mexico

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

20 de diciembre de 2020
0
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
0
Argentine ex-President Menem stable but to remain hospitalized

Buenos Aires, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, who governed from 1989-1999, is in "stable" condition but will remain hospitalized...

20 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden calls on Trump to accept defeat after poll victory confirmed

(Update 1: Adds Biden speech, changes headline and lede, edits throughout)

15 de diciembre de 2020
0
Georgia begins election process that will determine US Senate majority

Atlanta, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or...

14 de diciembre de 2020
0
Nurse in Queens is 1st New Yorker to receive Covid vaccine

Washington, Dec 14 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day...

14 de diciembre de 2020
0
Electoral College preparing to certify Biden's win

By Alfonso Fernandez

13 de diciembre de 2020
0
Facemasked Christ Child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

By Ines Amarelo

13 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden promises 100 mn Covid vaccine doses within first 100 days

Washington, Dec 8 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that his administration will distribute 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine...

08 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden proposes Latino to head HHS, taps Fauci for medical advisor

Washington, Dec 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several members of his incoming administration's health care team, headed by...

08 de diciembre de 2020
0
Poinsettias still provide Christmas cheer in Mexican homes amid pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

07 de diciembre de 2020
0
Brazil's idyllic Noronha islands gradually reopening to tourism

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

07 de diciembre de 2020
0
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his main advisor regarding his legal strategy to try and...

07 de diciembre de 2020
0
US facing challenge of halting Covid-19 spread while awaiting vaccine

By Laura Barros

06 de diciembre de 2020
0
Former Uruguayan President Vazquez dies

Montevideo, Dec 6 (efe-epa).- Former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez died Sunday morning in Montevideo and was buried early in the afternoon at the...

06 de diciembre de 2020
0
Social and political distancing on legislative election day in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

06 de diciembre de 2020
0
Tension growing between Trump, Barr after AG denied finding election fraud

By Lucia Leal

04 de diciembre de 2020
0
IDB urges international, private involvement to halt human trafficking

Washington, Dec 3 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank on Thursday urged greater cooperation among international actors and the private sector to...

04 de diciembre de 2020
0
US exceeds 3,000 Covid-19 deaths per day on threshold of winter

By Jairo Mejia

03 de diciembre de 2020
0
Mexican army to take part in Covid-19 vaccination plan

Mexico City, Dec 3 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday confirmed that the Mexican army and the Navy Secretariat will be...

03 de diciembre de 2020
0
Biden confirms he won't remove tariffs on China immediately

New York, Dec 2 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will not remove the tariffs on China imposed by President Donald Trump and will...

02 de diciembre de 2020
0