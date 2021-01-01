01 de enero de 2021
US senator from Georgia enters 14-day quarantine before key runoff race

01 de enero de 2021
Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue. EFE/EPA/Alyssa Pointer/File

Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue. EFE/EPA/Alyssa Pointer/File

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue on Thursday began a 14-day quarantine after having contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19, a situation that complicates his party's campaign to retain his Senate seat five days before key runoff elections in his state.

Perdue is one of two GOP senators from the southeastern conservative state seeking reelection in runoff votes on Jan. 5, elections that will determine which party controls the Senate during the first two years of Joe Biden's presidency.

The senator and his wife have tested negative for Covid-19 but even so they decided to quarantine themselves to abide by the directives of health experts after learning that a member of his campaign had tested positive for the highly contagious and sometimes deadly coronavirus, his campaign team reported in a statement.

The news complicates Perdue's campaign given that now he will not be able to hold his last-minute campaign rallies at a time when voter surveys indicate he is in a very tight runoff race with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

Also up for reelection on Jan. 5 is the other US senator from Georgia, also from the GOP, Kelly Loeffler, who is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The Republicans, who currently control the Senate, need to win just one of the two races to retain control of the upper house of Congress a scenario that would enable them to block much legislation that Democrats might want Biden to sign.

The Democrats, meanwhile, currently hold 46 seats in the Senate, and two of the 100 seats are held by independents who normally vote with them - in particular, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders - and so they need to win both Georgia seats to get to the 50-seat mark, at which incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, who will also serve as head of the Senate, would be able to cast a tiebreaking vote.

Biden won the Nov. 3 election in Georgia, which has voted Republican in presidential races ever since the early 1990s, but his victory margin was very narrow and it remains to be seen whether his party can wrest the two Senate seats from the GOP.

The president-elect will campaign on Monday in Georgia in favor of Ossoff and Warnock, while President Donald Trump will also hold a rally in the state to promote the campaigns of Perdue and Loeffler.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked for the third consecutive day the attempt by Democrats, on which paradoxically they are aligned with Trump's stated desire, to increase from $600 to $2,000 the direct stimulus payments to US citizens to help ameliorate the economic impact on families and individuals of the Covid-19 crisis, which has thrown millions of Americans out of work.

Histórico de noticias
01 de enero de 2021
US ends 2020 with record hospitalizations, black Covid forecasts

By Lucia Leal

01 de enero de 2021
Mexicans say bye to 2020 at jammed hospitals waiting for news of relatives

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

31 de diciembre de 2020
Lopez Obrador proposes consultation on abortion to avoid taking position

Mexico City, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday proposed holding a popular consultation on whether or not to...

31 de diciembre de 2020
Democrats relying on Latino vote in key Georgia Senate elections

By Marcelo G. Wheelock

30 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil suffers 1,194 Covid deaths, largest one-day toll in 4 months

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- Over the past 24 hours, Brazil has registered 1,194 deaths from Covid-19, the highest one-day death toll from the...

31 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's demand to increase stimulus payments gets stuck in Senate

Washington, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's demand to increase the direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 has become stuck in...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian graffiti phenom Thales Pomb inspired by Goya, the color blue

By Antonio Torres del Cerro

30 de diciembre de 2020
Biden blasts Trump for delays on vaccine distribution

Washington, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday lambasted President Donald Trump for delays in the distribution of the vaccine against...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Argentina waiting tensely to learn if Senate approves abortion law

By Rodrigo Garcia

29 de diciembre de 2020
Biden complains of roadblocks to transition placed by Trump administration

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday complained of "roadblocks" to the transition of power process he said are being placed by...

28 de diciembre de 2020
GOP in Congress, undecided on backing Trump's $2000 stimulus check demand

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives on Monday approved increasing from $600 to $2,000 the direct...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Puerto Rico earmarks $8 mn for Arecibo Observatory reconstruction

San Juan, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Puerto Rican government on Monday announced the allocation of $8 million to rebuild the Arecibo Observatory, one of the...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Police ID Nashville bomb suspect, seize 2nd vehicle

(Update: Adds police confirmation of bomber's death, other info)

27 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's rejection of stimulus bill leaves millions without jobless aid

By Lucia Leal

27 de diciembre de 2020
Bogota firefighters take gifts to hospitalized kids, seniors

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Trump launches triple challenge to GOP in last month in power

By Lucia Leal

23 de diciembre de 2020
No bottled O2 until further notice: Mexico City Covid patients' dilemma

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

23 de diciembre de 2020
US to offer Covid vaccines at some 4,000 sites nationwide

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de diciembre de 2020
Parkland massacre parents give Xmas cookies with "bullet holes" to NRA

Miami, Dec 21 (efe-epa).- The parents of students killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, this week will...

21 de diciembre de 2020
US Congress reaches agreement on new stimulus package

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday announced that he had reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers to...

21 de diciembre de 2020
Real Madrid prevails 3-1 in road victory over Eibar

Washington, Dec 20 (efe-epa).- The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump on Sunday took its case disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election in...

20 de diciembre de 2020
