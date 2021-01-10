10 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

10 de enero de 2021
20:08
0
  • Photo dated Jan. 7, 2021, showing sanitation brigade member Luis Felipe Gutierrez (L) disinfecting a home where someone had Covid-19 in Mexico City's Xochimilco district. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

    Photo dated Jan. 7, 2021, showing sanitation brigade member Luis Felipe Gutierrez (L) disinfecting a home where someone had Covid-19 in Mexico City's Xochimilco district. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

  • Photo dated Jan. 7, 2021, showing sanitation brigade member Luis Felipe Gutierrez (L) getting a colleague ready to disinfect a home where someone had Covid-19 in Mexico City's Xochimilco district. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

    Photo dated Jan. 7, 2021, showing sanitation brigade member Luis Felipe Gutierrez (L) getting a colleague ready to disinfect a home where someone had Covid-19 in Mexico City's Xochimilco district. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

  • Photo dated Jan. 7, 2021, showing sanitation brigade member Luis Felipe Gutierrez speaking with EFE after disinfecting a home where someone had Covid-19 in Mexico City's Xochimilco district. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

    Photo dated Jan. 7, 2021, showing sanitation brigade member Luis Felipe Gutierrez speaking with EFE after disinfecting a home where someone had Covid-19 in Mexico City's Xochimilco district. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

Mexico City, Dec 10 (efe-epa).- Outfitted with a protection suit, gloves, facemask, protective glasses, disinfectants, hand sanitizer and a backpack sprayer weighing more than 30 kilograms (66 pounds) when full of disinfectant, Luis Felipe Gutierrez gets ready to work each day with the home sanitation brigades in Mexico City, after surviving Covid-19 himself.

It looks like a long day, since today's schedule includes sanitizing between four and seven homes in the Xochimilco district, located in the southern part of Greater Mexico City. Most of those homes are being sanitized because people living there had Covid, and some of them did not survive.

"So far, they've (sanitized) more than 300 homes. I help people to give them a little peace of mind since we're all living in fear about having this disease at home," Gutierrez told EFE.

He is a rescue worker by profession and said he feels proud to "do his bit" during this pandemic, with 1.52 million Mexicans having been diagnosed with Covid-19 and more than 133,000 fatalities.

Of the 16 municipalities in Mexico City, Xochimilco is in eighth place in terms of coronavirus caseload and deaths in the pandemic, which hit Mexico in late February 2020 and has spread nationwide.

Last March, just a few weeks after Covid-19 arrived in Mexico, Gutierrez became infected and had to spend a month in bed.

"My family got infected with the deadly virus. Later, I took care of my 83-year-old grandfather who lost his life within a week," he said, holding back his tears.

Thanks to that experience, Gutierrez decided to train to be in the Xochimilco sanitation brigade.

After overcoming his illness, Gutierrez went back to work.

He admitted that although he does not have to take care of Covid-19 patients, his work is difficult nonetheless.

"We sanitize where there was a Covid death and we've seen things, the sadness that invades the homes and you carry all that with you because we're not made of iron. For me, what hurts me most are the children," he said.

Seeing the little ones cry because a relative is no longer with them, he said, is "very tough."

Gutierrez sprays ammonia inside the home of Esther Pablo Perez, a local resident who sells Mexican snacks and who asked for her home to be sanitized as a precaution.

"We asked the city for them to come sanitize (the house). (I feel) calmer, like I'm protected," she said, adding that although none of her relatives have picked up the coronavirus, her earnings have fallen off dramatically.

"Economically, there are companies and businesses that are closed. (That's) affected us a lot," she said, noting that her earnings from selling her products have dropped by 60 percent and she has had to work out of her home.

Gutierrez went through her entire house "outside and inside" and sanitized the entire place, telling her that nobody could enter it again for 20 minutes while the disinfectant took effect. Then, he told the family to take care of themselves.

Esther said that "If we don't take care of ourselves, we're going to have lots of cases. We have to try and take care of ourselves so that there are fewer (cases) since it's affecting everyone."

The health protection measures and caution being exercised in this municipality have been the best way to keep the number of cases down as much as possible. Everywhere around town are signs on walls and on signposts along the street saying: "Take care of yourself and stay at home."

"I had a bad experience and I don't wish it on anyone. That is what I can give them, a little calm inside their homes," said Gutierrez as he gets ready to continue his day's work.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

10 de enero de 2021
0
Authorities investigating death of Miami MD who got virus vaccine

Miami, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of obstetrician-gynecologist Gregory Michael, who died...

08 de enero de 2021
0
Biden taps judge Obama tried to put on Supreme Court for US attorney general

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday his pick for US attorney general in his upcoming administration federal Judge...

08 de enero de 2021
0
Honduras needs 350K workers to harvest coffee during peak of season

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced...

07 de enero de 2021
0
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world's richest person

New York, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, on Thursday surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according...

07 de enero de 2021
0
Gigantic vulva sculpture sparks controversy in Brazil

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

06 de enero de 2021
0
Powerful in Americas following "stay home" orders by going on vacation

By Claudia Polanco Yermanos

06 de enero de 2021
0
Three Kings Day buying in Mexico only at 50 pct. due to pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

06 de enero de 2021
0
Brazil finds factor upping chance of being infected with UK virus strain

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- A group of Brazilian researchers has identified one of the factors that increases the possibility of infection by the...

05 de enero de 2021
0
Gordon Ramsay: "Cooking is like sports and not everyone gets to the top"

By David Villafranca

05 de enero de 2021
0
Mexico receives 1st Pfizer vaccine shipment of 2021

Mexico City, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- The year's first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Mexico on Tuesday, 53,605 doses earmarked to...

05 de enero de 2021
0
New York state confirms case of new British coronavirus strain

New York, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday confirmed the detection of the new British strain of the coronavirus in the region...

05 de enero de 2021
0
Washington activates National Guard for pro-Trump demonstration

Washington, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- Washington DC authorities have activated at least 340 National Guard troops to protect the US capital in the face of a...

04 de enero de 2021
0
Mexican president offers political asylum to Julian Assange

London, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- A British court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks,...

04 de enero de 2021
0
Far from home, volunteer docs filling in at overwhelmed Mexico City hospitals

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

03 de enero de 2021
0
What coronavirus? Miami Beach party/beach scene going full blast

By Alvaro Blanco

03 de enero de 2021
0
US senator from Georgia enters 14-day quarantine before key runoff race

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue on Thursday began a 14-day quarantine after having contact with someone who had...

01 de enero de 2021
0
US ends 2020 with record hospitalizations, black Covid forecasts

By Lucia Leal

01 de enero de 2021
0
Mexicans say bye to 2020 at jammed hospitals waiting for news of relatives

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

31 de diciembre de 2020
0
Lopez Obrador proposes consultation on abortion to avoid taking position

Mexico City, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday proposed holding a popular consultation on whether or not to...

31 de diciembre de 2020
0
Brazil suffers 1,194 Covid deaths, largest one-day toll in 4 months

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- Over the past 24 hours, Brazil has registered 1,194 deaths from Covid-19, the highest one-day death toll from the...

31 de diciembre de 2020
0
Trump's demand to increase stimulus payments gets stuck in Senate

Washington, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's demand to increase the direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 has become stuck in...

30 de diciembre de 2020
0
Democrats relying on Latino vote in key Georgia Senate elections

By Marcelo G. Wheelock

30 de diciembre de 2020
0
Brazilian graffiti phenom Thales Pomb inspired by Goya, the color blue

By Antonio Torres del Cerro

30 de diciembre de 2020
0