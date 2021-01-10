10 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Clamor growing for Trump to resign, but president remaining silent

10 de enero de 2021
22:10
0
US President Donald Trump. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo/File

US President Donald Trump. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo/File

By Alfonso Fernandez

Washington, Jan 10 (efe-epa).- Political tension remains high across the United States after the assault on Congress last week by an angry mob supporting President Donald Trump, with a growing chorus of calls for him to resign and the possible launching of new impeachment proceedings against him with less than two weeks left in his term in office.

Democrats have been joined by several Republican lawmakers indignant over Trump's firing up his followers to march on Congress after a political rally in Washington at which he repeated his complaints, which have been thrown out by the courts, that massive election fraud was what caused Democrat Joe Biden to win the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Last Wednesday, during the chaotic and violent attack on Congress, five people died, including a Capitol police officer, who reportedly was bludgeoned to death by one of the insurrectionists.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told the conservative Fox News he believed that Trump had committed impeachable offenses, adding that his behavior last week disqualifies him from continuing to serve as president,

Along the same line, GOP Sen. Ben Sasse said that if impeachment proceedings were begun against Trump he would consider the articles of impeachment brought against the president.

He said he thought that Trump had failed to abide by his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and, in fact, had acted contrary to it.

There are two options under consideration in the wake of the unprecedented assault on Congress.

On the one hand, Trump could be ousted under the 25th Amendment, which essentially says that a president who is incapable of governing can be removed from office, a move that would have to be led by Vice President Mike Pence, who has been quite loyal to Trump over the past four years, and which would require the backing of half of Trump's Cabinet, something that seems to have little chance of success.

The other, more plausible, option is for the Democrats - who have a majority in the House of Representatives, to present an article of impeachment against Trump for "inciting insurrection," thus making him the only president ever to be impeached twice.

For now, more than 190 of the 222 Democrats in the House have backed a resolution proposed by Congressman Ted Lieu to present at least one article of impeachment against Trump.

If that moves forward, Trump would be placed on trial in the Senate, although the upper house is in recess and is not scheduled to resume its activities until Jan. 19, one day before Biden is to be inaugurated as president.

Nevertheless, several Democrat heavyweights in the House on Sunday put forward the possibility of presenting charges against Trump but not sending them to the Senate until the first 100 days of Biden's White House term have elapsed so as not to potentially create a political dilemma for him right at the beginning of his mandate, when he has said he intends to be quite busy with other matters.

Democratic Congressman James Clyburn on Sunday told CNN that the House could vote on the impeachment charges "this week," but lawmakers would give Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda under way, sending the document to the Senate - where Democrats will hold a majority thanks to winning the two Georgia runoff Senate races last week.

Meanwhile, Trump has remained silent, given that his Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended on Friday because of the risk that they might be used by the president now or in the future to "incite violence."

Two days after it temporarily suspended Trump's account, Twitter on Friday definitively closed that account permanently, thus removing from the president his key means of communicating in real time with his 89 million followers, sending more than 55,000 messages over the past 11 years.

US media outlets have reported that Trump's first public act will take place on Tuesday when he travels to Texas to check up on the construction of the border wall with Mexico, the symbol of his hardline stance on immigration control.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Clamor growing for Trump to resign, but president remaining silent

By Alfonso Fernandez

10 de enero de 2021
0
Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

10 de enero de 2021
0
Authorities investigating death of Miami MD who got virus vaccine

Miami, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of obstetrician-gynecologist Gregory Michael, who died...

08 de enero de 2021
0
Biden taps judge Obama tried to put on Supreme Court for US attorney general

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday his pick for US attorney general in his upcoming administration federal Judge...

08 de enero de 2021
0
Honduras needs 350K workers to harvest coffee during peak of season

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced...

07 de enero de 2021
0
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world's richest person

New York, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, on Thursday surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according...

07 de enero de 2021
0
Gigantic vulva sculpture sparks controversy in Brazil

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

06 de enero de 2021
0
Powerful in Americas following "stay home" orders by going on vacation

By Claudia Polanco Yermanos

06 de enero de 2021
0
Three Kings Day buying in Mexico only at 50 pct. due to pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

06 de enero de 2021
0
Brazil finds factor upping chance of being infected with UK virus strain

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- A group of Brazilian researchers has identified one of the factors that increases the possibility of infection by the...

05 de enero de 2021
0
Gordon Ramsay: "Cooking is like sports and not everyone gets to the top"

By David Villafranca

05 de enero de 2021
0
Mexico receives 1st Pfizer vaccine shipment of 2021

Mexico City, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- The year's first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Mexico on Tuesday, 53,605 doses earmarked to...

05 de enero de 2021
0
New York state confirms case of new British coronavirus strain

New York, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday confirmed the detection of the new British strain of the coronavirus in the region...

05 de enero de 2021
0
Washington activates National Guard for pro-Trump demonstration

Washington, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- Washington DC authorities have activated at least 340 National Guard troops to protect the US capital in the face of a...

04 de enero de 2021
0
Mexican president offers political asylum to Julian Assange

London, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- A British court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks,...

04 de enero de 2021
0
Far from home, volunteer docs filling in at overwhelmed Mexico City hospitals

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

03 de enero de 2021
0
What coronavirus? Miami Beach party/beach scene going full blast

By Alvaro Blanco

03 de enero de 2021
0
US senator from Georgia enters 14-day quarantine before key runoff race

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue on Thursday began a 14-day quarantine after having contact with someone who had...

01 de enero de 2021
0
US ends 2020 with record hospitalizations, black Covid forecasts

By Lucia Leal

01 de enero de 2021
0
Mexicans say bye to 2020 at jammed hospitals waiting for news of relatives

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

31 de diciembre de 2020
0
Lopez Obrador proposes consultation on abortion to avoid taking position

Mexico City, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday proposed holding a popular consultation on whether or not to...

31 de diciembre de 2020
0
Brazil suffers 1,194 Covid deaths, largest one-day toll in 4 months

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- Over the past 24 hours, Brazil has registered 1,194 deaths from Covid-19, the highest one-day death toll from the...

31 de diciembre de 2020
0
Trump's demand to increase stimulus payments gets stuck in Senate

Washington, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's demand to increase the direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 has become stuck in...

30 de diciembre de 2020
0
Democrats relying on Latino vote in key Georgia Senate elections

By Marcelo G. Wheelock

30 de diciembre de 2020
0