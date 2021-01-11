11 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Buenos Aires: Argentine equine serum effective, safe for Covid-19 cases

11 de enero de 2021
21:09
0
  • Photo provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Alberto Fernandez during his visit on Jan. 11, 2021, to the facilities of the Inmunova biotechnology firm in Buenos Aires, which has developed an equine hyperimmune serum that clinical trials have shown is safe and effective against Covid-19. EFE-EPA/ Argentine President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Alberto Fernandez during his visit on Jan. 11, 2021, to the facilities of the Inmunova biotechnology firm in Buenos Aires, which has developed an equine hyperimmune serum that clinical trials have shown is safe and effective against Covid-19. EFE-EPA/ Argentine President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Photo provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Alberto Fernandez (c) during his visit on Jan. 11, 2021, to the facilities of the Inmunova biotechnology firm in Buenos Aires, which has developed an equine hyperimmune serum that clinical trials have shown is safe and effective against Covid-19. EFE-EPA/ Argentine President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Alberto Fernandez (c) during his visit on Jan. 11, 2021, to the facilities of the Inmunova biotechnology firm in Buenos Aires, which has developed an equine hyperimmune serum that clinical trials have shown is safe and effective against Covid-19. EFE-EPA/ Argentine President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Buenos Aires, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The hyperimmune serum produced from horses in Argentina completed the last phase of its clinical studies and "demonstrated efficacy and safety" in serious Covid-19 cases, according to a statement issues by the government on Monday.

Hyperimmune serum is blood plasma containing high amounts of an antibody.

This particular serum, distribution of which will begin this week throughout the country, "is an immunotherapy based on equine polyclonal antibodies, which blocks the neutralizing capacity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevents its propagation," and in addition "it has the advantage that it can be produced quickly and on a large-scale basis," the statement said.

The clinical study - on the basis of which the National Medicines, Foods and Medical Technology Administration (ANMAT) approved its use on Dec. 22 - achieved positive results in lowering mortality (45 percent), reducing the number of required days of intensive therapy (24 percent) and reducing the need for the use of ventilators (36 percent).

The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of the drug in 242 patients aged 18-79 with moderate to severe illness caused by Covid-19, as confirmed by a PCR test, within 10 days of the onset of symptoms and requiring hospitalization.

President Alberto Fernandez on Monday visited the facilities of the Inmunova biotechnology firm on the campus of the San Martin National University, which together with other public and private scientific centers developed the serum, which will now be distributed to hospitals, clinics and sanatoriums, and he expressed his "pride" over the results that had been achieved.

Production of the serum is the result of a public-private effort headed by the Inmunova lab, the Argentine Biological Institute and the Dr. Carlos G. Malgran National Laboratories and Health Institutes Administration.

The serum project was one of the 84 initiatives selected by the government for coparticipation and financing of $100,000, and within the span of 10 months researchers managed to create a serum that prevents the coronavirus from entering cells in lab tests.

Health care workers were at the head of the line on Dec. 29 as Argentina began nationwide Covid-19 vaccinations using Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute. The first 300,000 doses arrived in Argentina on Dec. 24 and then were delivered to distribution points around the country on Dec. 28.

Russia has faced criticism for authorizing use of Sputnik V prior to the conclusion of large-scale clinical trials.

As of Sunday, more than 1.72 million Argentines had been officially confirmed as Covid-19 cases and 44,495 of them had died.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Buenos Aires: Argentine equine serum effective, safe for Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The hyperimmune serum produced from horses in Argentina completed the last phase of its clinical studies and "demonstrated...

11 de enero de 2021
0
International tourism in Mexico down 45.6 pct. year-on-year in November

Mexico City, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- Mexico hosted 45.6 percent fewer international tourists last November than during the same month in 2019, with arrivals...

11 de enero de 2021
0
Mexico begins 2021 with legislative, economic battles with businessmen

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de enero de 2021
0
Clamor growing for Trump to resign, but president remaining silent

By Alfonso Fernandez

10 de enero de 2021
0
Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

10 de enero de 2021
0
Authorities investigating death of Miami MD who got virus vaccine

Miami, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of obstetrician-gynecologist Gregory Michael, who died...

08 de enero de 2021
0
Biden taps judge Obama tried to put on Supreme Court for US attorney general

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday his pick for US attorney general in his upcoming administration federal Judge...

08 de enero de 2021
0
Honduras needs 350K workers to harvest coffee during peak of season

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced...

07 de enero de 2021
0
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world's richest person

New York, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, on Thursday surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according...

07 de enero de 2021
0
Gigantic vulva sculpture sparks controversy in Brazil

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

06 de enero de 2021
0
Powerful in Americas following "stay home" orders by going on vacation

By Claudia Polanco Yermanos

06 de enero de 2021
0
Three Kings Day buying in Mexico only at 50 pct. due to pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

06 de enero de 2021
0
Brazil finds factor upping chance of being infected with UK virus strain

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- A group of Brazilian researchers has identified one of the factors that increases the possibility of infection by the...

05 de enero de 2021
0
Gordon Ramsay: "Cooking is like sports and not everyone gets to the top"

By David Villafranca

05 de enero de 2021
0
Mexico receives 1st Pfizer vaccine shipment of 2021

Mexico City, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- The year's first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Mexico on Tuesday, 53,605 doses earmarked to...

05 de enero de 2021
0
New York state confirms case of new British coronavirus strain

New York, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday confirmed the detection of the new British strain of the coronavirus in the region...

05 de enero de 2021
0
Washington activates National Guard for pro-Trump demonstration

Washington, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- Washington DC authorities have activated at least 340 National Guard troops to protect the US capital in the face of a...

04 de enero de 2021
0
Mexican president offers political asylum to Julian Assange

London, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- A British court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks,...

04 de enero de 2021
0
Far from home, volunteer docs filling in at overwhelmed Mexico City hospitals

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

03 de enero de 2021
0
What coronavirus? Miami Beach party/beach scene going full blast

By Alvaro Blanco

03 de enero de 2021
0
US senator from Georgia enters 14-day quarantine before key runoff race

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue on Thursday began a 14-day quarantine after having contact with someone who had...

01 de enero de 2021
0
US ends 2020 with record hospitalizations, black Covid forecasts

By Lucia Leal

01 de enero de 2021
0
Mexicans say bye to 2020 at jammed hospitals waiting for news of relatives

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

31 de diciembre de 2020
0
Lopez Obrador proposes consultation on abortion to avoid taking position

Mexico City, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday proposed holding a popular consultation on whether or not to...

31 de diciembre de 2020
0