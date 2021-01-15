15 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Argentina promulgates law making abortions easier to get

15 de enero de 2021
01:01
0
  • Argentine President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires on Jan.14, 2021, publicly signed the law allowing abortion up until the 14th week of pregnancy. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Argentine President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires on Jan.14, 2021, publicly signed the law allowing abortion up until the 14th week of pregnancy. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • Argentine President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires on Jan.14, 2021, publicly signed the law allowing abortion up until the 14th week of pregnancy. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Argentine President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires on Jan.14, 2021, publicly signed the law allowing abortion up until the 14th week of pregnancy. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

By Javier Castro Bugarin

Buenos Aires, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- After banning it for almost a century, Argentina on Thursday began a new chapter in its history by promulgating a law to allow women to legally interrupt pregnancy under a wide variety of circumstances, thus bringing to fruition a campaign that began years ago.

At a brief ceremony loaded with emotion, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez signed Law No. 27,610 to applause and cheers from feminists who came to the Casa Rosada to witness the historic event.

With the slogan "It's law" showing behind him, Fernandez emphasized that today is "a day of happiness for everyone," since the law allows the creation of a society that is "a little more egalitarian and a little fairer."

"Believe me that I'm very happy to be able to put an end to the patriarchy, a great injustice that has prevailed in humanity for centuries. It's a big step we're taking, making women equal in their rights with men, and giving women the chance to decide," the president said.

The promulgation of the law is the last step in implementing it, after on Dec. 30 the Argentine Senate approved it by a vote of 38-29, with one abstention, a vote that was not as close as had been anticipated.

On Friday, the law will be published in the Official Bulletin and then it will become the law of the land in eight days.

The law, which was pushed by the government, will allow pregnancies to be legally, voluntarily and safely interrupted free of charge up to the 14th week of gestation.

In situations beyond the 14-week mark, abortion will only be permitted under two already-existing circumstances that have prevailed since the approval of the 1921 Penal Code: when the life of the mother is endangered or in cases of rape.

"We're expanding the ability to decide, which is not a little thing. It's striking that in the 21st century we're arguing about these things ... Nobody can feel at peace with themselves living in a society without equality, and the primary equality is that we're all human beings and nobody is worth more than anyone else because of their sex," the president said.

Putting an end to clandestine abortions, which each year have resulted in dozens of women dying in Argentina, was one of the main objectives of the law, as attorney Vilma Ibarra, Argentina's legal and technical secretary, noted in her speech at the ceremony.

"(There was) a very serious public health problem in Argentina, which (was) clandestine abortion. With it, women have seen their health affected, ... have seen themselves humiliated and today we're fixing this," said Ibarra, who was visibly emotional in delivering her remarks.

For the feminist groups who for years have clamored for voluntary abortion, today is the beginning of "a new phase" during which they will closely monitor compliance with the law.

"We're very happy and satisfied with the work accomplished. Today, a new phase begins for the campaign after 15 years of having organized ourselves to achieve (this) law," Jenny Rueda, the spokesperson for the National Campaign for the Right to Legal, Safe and Free Abortion, told EFE in a telephone conversation.

The Health Ministry will be tasked with implementing the law by supplying Misoprostol - a medication that causes spontaneous abortion - within the public health system, as well as incorporating the provisions of the law into the obligatory medical program of private medical associations and the social aid system, the other two big healthcare systems in Argentina.

However, there are Argentine provinces where buying Misoprostol is prohibited, and - in fact - lawmakers in certain regions have already undertaken legal action to declare the law to be "unconstitutional," and these efforts may go to the Supreme Court, which will have the final word in the matter.

Nevertheless, legalizing voluntary abortion now makes Argentina one of the reference points in Latin America in terms of social advances, joining measures such as equalizing both partners in marriage in 2010 and the gender identity law of 2012.

Only Cuba, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Guyana and Mexico City, as well as the Mexican state of Oaxaca, allow voluntary interruption of pregnancy, a small group now joined by Argentina.

"I have kept my word," said Fernandez. "Today, we have a better society, ... a more equal society. Today, we begin to write another story, that of seeking more rights where inequalities still exist. The battle for equality did not end here."

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Argentina promulgates law making abortions easier to get

By Javier Castro Bugarin

15 de enero de 2021
0
Miami Beach holding festival showcasing tropical "Art Deco" legacy

By Ana Mengotti

14 de enero de 2021
0
Last year ties 2016 as hottest year in recorded history

Miami, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Last year tied 2016 as the hottest year since records have been kept, according to a report published Thursday by NASA that...

15 de enero de 2021
0
Organized crime in Mexico selling fake Covid-19 vaccines

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

14 de enero de 2021
0
Trump asks supporters to avoid violence before inauguration

(Updates with Trump's 2nd video statement)

13 de enero de 2021
0
Trump losing business support, putting future of his brand in danger

By Mario Villar

13 de enero de 2021
0
US Justice Dept. to charge several hundred in mob that invaded Congress

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that it already has formally charged more than 70 people with assorted...

13 de enero de 2021
0
Brazil: China vaccine's 50.38 pct. effectiveness can halt pandemic

Sao Paulo, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- The anti-Covid vaccine developed by China's Sinovac pharmaceutical laboratory and which will be used and produced in Brazil is...

12 de enero de 2021
0
Congress calls for Trump impeachment despite Pence rejection

Update 1: Reworks lede, changes headline, adds info on impeachment attempt

12 de enero de 2021
0
US puts Cuba back on list of terrorism sponsors

Washington, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The Donald Trump administration on Monday put Cuba back on the US list of sponsors of terrorism, from which that country had...

12 de enero de 2021
0
Twitter suspends more than 70,000 accounts sharing QAnon content

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- Twitter announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content following the attack on...

11 de enero de 2021
0
Buenos Aires: Argentine equine serum effective, safe for Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The hyperimmune serum produced from horses in Argentina completed the last phase of its clinical studies and "demonstrated...

11 de enero de 2021
0
International tourism in Mexico down 45.6 pct. year-on-year in November

Mexico City, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- Mexico hosted 45.6 percent fewer international tourists last November than during the same month in 2019, with arrivals...

11 de enero de 2021
0
Mexico begins 2021 with legislative, economic battles with businessmen

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de enero de 2021
0
Clamor growing for Trump to resign, but president remaining silent

By Alfonso Fernandez

10 de enero de 2021
0
Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

10 de enero de 2021
0
Authorities investigating death of Miami MD who got virus vaccine

Miami, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of obstetrician-gynecologist Gregory Michael, who died...

08 de enero de 2021
0
Biden taps judge Obama tried to put on Supreme Court for US attorney general

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday his pick for US attorney general in his upcoming administration federal Judge...

08 de enero de 2021
0
Honduras needs 350K workers to harvest coffee during peak of season

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced...

07 de enero de 2021
0
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world's richest person

New York, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, on Thursday surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according...

07 de enero de 2021
0
Gigantic vulva sculpture sparks controversy in Brazil

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

06 de enero de 2021
0
Powerful in Americas following "stay home" orders by going on vacation

By Claudia Polanco Yermanos

06 de enero de 2021
0
Three Kings Day buying in Mexico only at 50 pct. due to pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

06 de enero de 2021
0
Brazil finds factor upping chance of being infected with UK virus strain

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- A group of Brazilian researchers has identified one of the factors that increases the possibility of infection by the...

05 de enero de 2021
0