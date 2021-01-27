27 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Mexico's Covid death toll 56 pct. more than reported for Jan.-Aug. 2020

27 de enero de 2021
20:08
0
Photo taken Jan. 21, 2021, showing relatives of a Covid-19 fatality during the victim's funeral at the Tlahuac Pantheon in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez/File

Photo taken Jan. 21, 2021, showing relatives of a Covid-19 fatality during the victim's funeral at the Tlahuac Pantheon in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez/File

Mexico City, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Mexico suffered 108,658 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the first eight months of 2020, a figure 55.56 percent greater than the 69,849 deaths reported by health authorities, according to a report released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) based on official lists of deaths and death certificates.

Thus, the coronavirus - the first case of which was detected in Mexico in February and the first death on March 18 - was the second leading cause of death in the country during this period, according to this preliminary investigation.

"Deaths from Covid-19 during the January through August 2020 period, were the second-biggest cause of death overall with 108,658 cases, below heart disease, which was in first place with 141,873, and above diabetes mellitus, which was in third place with 99,733," INEGI said.

In addition, the number of murders during the span in question was 22,798.

Specifically, the tallies were made between Dec. 29, 2019, and Aug. 29, 2020, equivalent to Weeks 1 through 35 in 2020.

The Mexican states with the highest numbers of deaths compared with the prior year were the central state of Mexico with 84,185, Mexico City with 82,449, Veracruz with 50,842 and Jalisco with 40,158.

For the January through August period, 58.7 percent (or 401,766) of the deaths were males while 41.1 percent (280,873) were females, although in 1,184 the gender of the deceased was not specified.

In the first eight months of 2020, the number of officially registered deaths was 683,823, but INEGI said that there are more than 10,000 cases that did not actually occur during this time and thus the "true" figure is on the order of 673,260.

On the basis of these figures ad comparing them with data from past years, "a total of 488,343 deaths were expected for the January-August 2020 period and 673,260 occurred, and on the basis of these results there was an excess mortality for all causes of 184,917," INEGI said.

This excess death toll is equivalent to excess mortality of 37.9 percent.

The figure of 108,658 deaths due to the pandemic is far greater than the 64,158 deaths reported by the Health Secretariat on Aug. 30, 2020.

On the basis of these figures, the number of deaths now would be 69 percent greater.

It is normal for additional deaths or cases to be added to official figures over time.

Yet another figure was provided on Twitter by INEGI chief Julio A. Santaella, who said that in the first eight months of last year 75,017 people died from Covid - according to official figures.

When questioned about the matter and the discrepancies involved, Government Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero - at the government's morning press conference at the National Palace - said only that federal health authorities report in a timely manner the number of Covid infections and deaths.

"INEGI is absolutely reliable and has many more tools than we do for acquiring very real and very trustworthy data," she said.

According to the most recent report, Mexico to date has suffered 1.78 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 152,000 deaths, putting it in fourth place worldwide in absolute numbers of pandemic deaths.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Biden promises to defend Japan's sovereignty of islands claimed by China

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised Japan's prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, that Washington will defend Japanese...

27 de enero de 2021
0
Mexico's Covid death toll 56 pct. more than reported for Jan.-Aug. 2020

Mexico City, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Mexico suffered 108,658 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the first eight months of 2020, a figure 55.56 percent greater than the...

27 de enero de 2021
0
Trump impeachment could be dead on arrival

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- The great majority of Republican senators on Tuesday opposed pushing ahead with impeachment proceedings against former...

27 de enero de 2021
0
US to buy 200 mn more anti-Covid vaccine doses

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration on Tuesday announced that the US government will buy 200 million additional doses of the two...

26 de enero de 2021
0
Biden speaks with Putin about extending nuke accord, Ukraine and Navalny

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a conversation in which...

26 de enero de 2021
0
Santa Rosa Xtampak, a Maya city on verge of revealing its mysteries

By Maria Alonso

26 de enero de 2021
0
Americas hits 1 mn mark for Covid death toll as cases keep skyrocketing

International Desk, Jan 25 (efe-epa).- The Covid-19 pandemic continues to worsen in terms of caseloads and deaths with total fatalities crossing the...

26 de enero de 2021
0
Return of US to climate fight mobilizing world to adapt

By Imane Rachidi

25 de enero de 2021
0
Dominion sues Trump attorney Giuliani for defamation

Washington, Jan 25 (efe-epa).- Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes voting machines, on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against ex-President...

25 de enero de 2021
0
Argentina's voluntary abortion law enters into force

By Veronica Dalto

24 de enero de 2021
0
Biden warns that US will exceed 500,000 Covid deaths in February

Washington, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- New President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that the number of Covid-19 deaths in the US will probably exceed 500,000 in...

22 de enero de 2021
0
Rio de Janeiro city gov't cancels this year's Carnival

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes on Thursday announced the cancellation of Carnival this year due to fact that the...

21 de enero de 2021
0
Lopez Obrador applauds Biden's immigration plan, halt in building wall

Mexico City, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said that he considers newly-inaugurated US President Joe Biden's...

21 de enero de 2021
0
Senate confirms Avril Haines as Biden's intelligence director

Washington, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- The United States Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly confirmed Avril Haines as the country's new director of national...

21 de enero de 2021
0
Biden gets to work, rolling back Trump policies

By Laura Barros

21 de enero de 2021
0
Mexican business group: Renew ties with US after Biden's inauguration

(Update: changes headline, re-ledes with statement from business group)

20 de enero de 2021
0
US actors, musicians celebrate Biden-Harris inauguration

By David Villafranca

20 de enero de 2021
0
Trump arrives in W. Palm Beach shortly before Biden is sworn in as president

Miami, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday while still president, shortly before the inauguration of Joe Biden in...

20 de enero de 2021
0
Biden arrives in Washington to take the reins of a country in crisis

(Update 1: Adds details of inauguration ceremony, changes head, lede)

20 de enero de 2021
0
McConnell blames Trump for violent assault by supporters on Congress

Washington, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- The outgoing Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of provoking the violent...

19 de enero de 2021
0
Argentina registers 50 aftershocks, no deaths in 6.4-magnitude quake

Buenos Aires, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez traveled on Tuesday to San Juan province, on the western border with Chile, to tour...

19 de enero de 2021
0
Harris resigns as senator, Biden helps NGO 2 days before inauguration

Washington, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday resigned her seat as a US senator from California, while President-elect Joe...

18 de enero de 2021
0
Honduran private sector: Join forces to rebuild country

Tegucigalpa, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- The Honduran private sector is in a "state of calamity" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 134,111...

18 de enero de 2021
0
Guatemalan forces disperse migrant caravan on highway

Guatemala City, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Guatemalan security forces on Monday dispersed a migrant caravan made up of more than 6,000 Hondurans looking to head...

18 de enero de 2021
0