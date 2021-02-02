02 de febrero de 2021
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abusing her for years

02 de febrero de 2021
00:12
0
File photo showing actress Evan Rachel Wood. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER/File

New York, Feb 1 (efe-epa).- Actress and model Evan Rachel Wood on Monday said that she was the victim of "horrible" emotional and sexual abuse for years by her former boyfriend, singer Marilyn Manson, whom she broke up with in late 2010.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Wood and Manson first got together in January 2007, eventually getting engaged in January 2010, but she broke up with him seven months later.

Wood - the main actress in the television series "Westworld" - was 18 when they first met and Manson almost twice her age.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," wrote Wood in a brief Instagram message that was publicized further by numerous media outlets.

So far, neither Manson nor his representatives have responded to the accusations of the actress, who had already claimed on numerous occasions that she had suffered abuse of various kinds by a romantic partner whom she had not identified until now.

"I've been raped. By a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar," Wood said in a Rolling Stone interview in 2016.

In February 2018, Evan testified before the House Judiciary Committee to express her support for the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Act.

At that time, she did not name her abuser, but she said: "It started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, (and) waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body. And the worst part: Sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them."

In her Instagram post on Monday, Wood said: "I am here to expose this dangerous man and to call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Vanity Fair magazine reported that in response to the Instagram message posted by the 33-year-old actress, at least four other women have now come forward claiming that Manson also abused them, detailing some of their alleged experiences, including sexual assault, psychological abuse and various forms of coercion, violence and intimidation.

Shortly after their separation, Manson told Spin magazine that he had fantasies "every day about smashing (Wood's) skull in with a sledgehammer," adding regarding their breakup that "every time I called her that day - I called 158 times - I took a razorblade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands. I look back and it was a really stupid thing to do."

