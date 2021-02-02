02 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Nicaragua counting on bovine traceability to conquer US market

02 de febrero de 2021
20:08
0
  • Photo of January 20, 2021, that shows the Sevilla Mena family, Antonio Sevilla Mena, María Cristina Mena, their son Minor and Pedro Antonio Sevilla Molina, in the San Antonio farm, Morrito municipality, Río San Juan department (Nicaragua ). EFE/Jorge Torres.

    Photo of January 20, 2021, that shows the Sevilla Mena family, Antonio Sevilla Mena, María Cristina Mena, their son Minor and Pedro Antonio Sevilla Molina, in the San Antonio farm, Morrito municipality, Río San Juan department (Nicaragua ). EFE/Jorge Torres.

  • Photo of January 20, 2021, showing the young Antonio Sevilla while milking cows, at the San Antonio farm, Morrito municipality, Río San Juan department (Nicaragua). EFE/Jorge Torres.

    Photo of January 20, 2021, showing the young Antonio Sevilla while milking cows, at the San Antonio farm, Morrito municipality, Río San Juan department (Nicaragua). EFE/Jorge Torres.

  • Photo of January 20, 2021, showing the young Antonio Sevilla while milking cows, at the San Antonio farm, Morrito municipality, Río San Juan department (Nicaragua). EFE/Jorge Torres.

    Photo of January 20, 2021, showing the young Antonio Sevilla while milking cows, at the San Antonio farm, Morrito municipality, Río San Juan department (Nicaragua). EFE/Jorge Torres.

Managua, Feb 2 (EFE).- At Maria Cristina Mena and Pedro Antonio Sevilla Molina's San Antonio ranch located in the town of Morrito in Nicaragua's Rio San Juan department, cattle roam fertile grasslands wearing numbered earrings, their ID.

When this family of cattle producers sell a calf or milk, the industrial plant and the dairy collection and processing plant know that it comes from San Antonio, a fertile land of 95 hectares located near Lake Nicaragua, where grassland and aquifers abound.

In Los Planes, the Campo Cerda family farm located in Paiwas, a remote and mountainous municipality in the Autonomous Region of the South Caribbean (RACS) of Nicaragua, the 50 animals that produce 50 liters of milk daily, also wear IDs on their ears.

This system is known as bovine traceability, a plan that in its beginning, in 2006, was financed by the Inter-American Development Bank, and 15 years later it is part of the commitment of Nicaraguan livestock to improve their productivity, quality of bovine meat and its cuts, and conquer the US and European markets, the executive director of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Bovine Meat Export Plants (Canicarne), Juan Velazquez, told Efe.

Of the more than 146,000 cattle farms in Nicaragua, which generate 650,000 jobs, 125,220 are registered in the National Bovine Traceability Information System (SNITB), equivalent to some 6.28 million head of cattle, each with an earring.

Velazquez, who has a master's degree in Agriculture and a doctorate in Zootechnics, explained that the SNITB identifies the cattle herd with an earring and with a number that corresponds to a farm or production center.

"Through this system it can be ensured that an animal does not come from areas where it is not allowed to buy or produce animals, such as protected areas and biosphere reserves," or from indigenous communities, he said.

That allows ranchers in Nicaragua, who are 85% to 90% small and medium-sized, to focus on improving the productivity and quality of their cattle, he said.

"The first thing European and North American consumers do is go to the product and see the label, where it is produced, if it has traceability, if it is produced naturally, which is how Nicaragua produces in the open field, in grasslands, under shade, and based on grass, mainly," Ronald Blandon, general manager of the National Livestock Commission (Conagan), told Efe.

Blandon, who noted that in Nicaragua there is practically one head of cattle per inhabitant, explained that the union's line and strategy is "to continue advancing in the strengthening of these control tools" to obtain better quality meat and to be able to place it in demanding markets and then create a country brand for Nicaraguan meat.

In Nicaragua there are eight industrial plants or slaughterhouses, of which seven are authorized to export, including one with Mexican capital and the other Panamanian, which are annually certified by the US in risk analysis and critical control points.

Nicaragua mostly exports industrial meat to the United States, which is consumed in hamburgers and tacos, however what the livestock sector is betting on is also placing cuts of select beef in that large market.

For the Conagan chief, the United States and other markets can be conquered if they strive to produce a differentiated meat, of better quality, with safety and complying with the control and verification tools "of what is really done in a farm, and that tool is bovine traceability."

In Central America, Nicaragua is the largest producer of cattle and has chosen bovine traceability to conquer new markets.

Another challenge to compete in demanding markets, according to the ranchers' union, is to develop and fatten the steers in 24 months, because at that age the meat is of better quality, it is soft and juicy and has more flavor.

They must also try to increase productivity and intensify the silvopastoral system, which is the practice of integrating trees, forage and grazing domesticated animals in a mutually beneficial way.

"Our challenge is to disseminate and massify the silvopastoral system in 10 years. If we continue at this rate, we are going to make our country exemplary, not only in producing good quality meat, but also in a carbon neutral system," stressed Blandon.

lfp/jrh

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Mexico turns to COVAX and Russia to speed up vaccination plan

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

02 de febrero de 2021
0
Drug traffickers gaining clout in Chilean capital

By Sebastian Silva

02 de febrero de 2021
0
Nicaragua counting on bovine traceability to conquer US market

Managua, Feb 2 (EFE).- At Maria Cristina Mena and Pedro Antonio Sevilla Molina's San Antonio ranch located in the town of Morrito in Nicaragua's Rio San...

02 de febrero de 2021
0
Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations, says relationships were consensual

Update 1: Adds reactions from Manson, context

02 de febrero de 2021
0
Salvadoran AG: Avoid violence after shootout kills 2 opposition members

San Salvador, Feb 1 (efe-epa).- Salvadoran Attorney General Raul Melara said Monday that the investigation into the armed attack on Sunday that killed two...

02 de febrero de 2021
0
Big snowstorm hits New York, northeastern US

New York, Feb 1 (efe-epa).- The northeastern United States on Monday is suffering under the impact of a big winter storm that threatens to dump up to half a...

01 de febrero de 2021
0
Superadobe, cheap construction technique becoming popular in Mexico

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

01 de febrero de 2021
0
Mexican president sick with Covid, Mexico sick of disinformation

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

31 de enero de 2021
0
Nitrogen leak at US chicken processing plant kills at least 6

Atlanta, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- At least six people died and several more are in critical condition after a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing plant in...

29 de enero de 2021
0
Biden helps US access healthcare, eliminates obstacles to abortion

Washington, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced several measures to help millions of Americans without health insurance get access...

28 de enero de 2021
0
Colombian court accuses ex-FARC leaders of kidnapping, war crimes

Bogota, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- Colombia's Special Criminal Tribunal (JEP) on Thursday for the first time accused former FARC guerrillas of war crimes and...

28 de enero de 2021
0
Argentine province's anti-Covid measures at center of HR controversy

By Rodrigo Garcia

28 de enero de 2021
0
Biden promises to defend Japan's sovereignty of islands claimed by China

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised Japan's prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, that Washington will defend Japanese...

27 de enero de 2021
0
Mexico's Covid death toll 56 pct. more than reported for Jan.-Aug. 2020

Mexico City, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Mexico suffered 108,658 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the first eight months of 2020, a figure 55.56 percent greater than the...

27 de enero de 2021
0
Trump impeachment could be dead on arrival

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- The great majority of Republican senators on Tuesday opposed pushing ahead with impeachment proceedings against former...

27 de enero de 2021
0
US to buy 200 mn more anti-Covid vaccine doses

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration on Tuesday announced that the US government will buy 200 million additional doses of the two...

26 de enero de 2021
0
Biden speaks with Putin about extending nuke accord, Ukraine and Navalny

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a conversation in which...

26 de enero de 2021
0
Santa Rosa Xtampak, a Maya city on verge of revealing its mysteries

By Maria Alonso

26 de enero de 2021
0
Americas hits 1 mn mark for Covid death toll as cases keep skyrocketing

International Desk, Jan 25 (efe-epa).- The Covid-19 pandemic continues to worsen in terms of caseloads and deaths with total fatalities crossing the...

26 de enero de 2021
0
Return of US to climate fight mobilizing world to adapt

By Imane Rachidi

25 de enero de 2021
0
Dominion sues Trump attorney Giuliani for defamation

Washington, Jan 25 (efe-epa).- Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes voting machines, on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against ex-President...

25 de enero de 2021
0
Argentina's voluntary abortion law enters into force

By Veronica Dalto

24 de enero de 2021
0
Biden warns that US will exceed 500,000 Covid deaths in February

Washington, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- New President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that the number of Covid-19 deaths in the US will probably exceed 500,000 in...

22 de enero de 2021
0
Rio de Janeiro city gov't cancels this year's Carnival

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes on Thursday announced the cancellation of Carnival this year due to fact that the...

21 de enero de 2021
0