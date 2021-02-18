Kamala Harris's stepdaughter makes debut as model in New York

New York, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday made her debut as a model during New York Fashion Week, participating in the digital presentation of Proenza Schouler's new collection and in a video chat with the firm's designers.

Emhoff, 21, is the daughter of Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, and she caused a sensation in the modeling world last month with the extravagant overcoat she wore at the presidential inauguration and shortly after the ceremony landed a contract with the IMG modeling agency.

The veteran Proenza Schoulder fashion firm decided to use the young woman to present part of its Fall-Winter 2021 collection on the last day of Fashion Week via a prerecorded video released on Thursday and in which she appears on the catwalk to model several of the firm's designs.

New York Fashion Week is being held for the second time online with the absence of many veteran names, the majority of them posting videos and catalogs of their garments on the Web, which has motivated the organization to liven the event up with a number of chats.

One of those chats, after Proenza Schouler displayed its new line, featured the firm's designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, who brought Emhoff as an invited surprise guest to Fashion Week at the Spring Studios to speak about her experience.

Emhoff said she "definitely lost a little sleep the night before" she made her debut on the runway, adding "I mean I'm walking for the first time, I'm in a professional environment for the first time... It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world."

The videotaping of the runway action took several days, according to reports.

Harris's stepdaughter said that she's wanted to be a fashion designer for a long time and she took classes during two summers at London's prestigious Central Saint Martins school, which - she said - "definitely exposed me to the intensity of design school."