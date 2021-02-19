19 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

US formally offers to restart talks with Iran, Washington media report

19 de febrero de 2021
00:12
0
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

Washington, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration has formally offered to restart nuclear talks with Iran, according to US media reports on Thursday.

Citing a statement issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CNN and The New York Times reported that the official spoke with the British, French and German foreign ministers and said that the 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran, from which former President Donald Trump withdrew Washington in 2018, was a key achievement of multilateral diplomacy.

The move by the new US administration comes before either Washington or Tehran have made any tangible moves to try and return to compliance with the agreement.

"The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran's nuclear program," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement sent to EFE on Thursday.

Blinken had met virtually with his French, British and German counterparts - Jean-Yves Le Drian, Dominic Raab Heiko Maas, respectively - to discuss Iran.

During the meeting, the four officials asked the Islamic Republic about its commitments to enrich uranium and not to limit international inspections of its nuclear installations.

They also warned Iran that curtailing cooperation with inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency would be "dangerous," and they demanded that Tehran take into account the impact that such a "serious" move would have.

Besides the US and Iran, the 2015 accord was signed by the European Union, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

After Washington withdrew from the pact and the Trump administration reimposed all prior economic sanctions on Iran, the accord languished.

A year later, Iran began to gradually cut back on its commitments under the pact and recently, in a clear violation of the limits set forth in the accord, it began enriching uranium to the 20 percent purity level and producing metallic uranium.

The inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20 aroused expectations of a reduction in bilateral tensions since during his presidential campaign he had expressed his desire for the US to rejoin the accord if and when Iran would also abide by its obligations under the pact.

On Feb. 7, Biden said in an interview that he was not going to lift sanctions on Iran unless it stopped enriching uranium.

That same day, Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, said that Tehran would return to the accord with the Western powers when the US lifted sanctions.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
US formally offers to restart talks with Iran, Washington media report

Washington, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration has formally offered to restart nuclear talks with Iran, according to US media reports on...

19 de febrero de 2021
0
Perseverance robot rover touches down safely on Martian surface

Miami, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Perseverance space probe has landed safely on Mars after successfully passing through the expected "seven minutes of terror"...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Mexico out front in pressuring UN to guarantee anti-Covid vaccine access

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Kamala Harris's stepdaughter makes debut as model in New York

New York, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday made her debut as a model during New York Fashion...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Maduro: I had lots of contacts with Trump administration

Caracas, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that his government had "heaps of contacts" with the Donald Trump...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Argentine kids return to class after almost a year of remote learning

By Rodrigo Garcia Melero

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Former Trump casino demolished

New York, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which welcomed the rich and famous for years, on Wednesday was demolished in a...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
An order of tuna sashimi, please. Have the robot bring it to me!

By Marc Arcas

16 de febrero de 2021
0
Brazil wraps up odd Carnival without samba but with clandestine parties

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil on Tuesday is wrapping up this year's Carnival, an unusual celebration given the lack of samba school parades, the...

16 de febrero de 2021
0
Pelosi: Commission similar to 9/11 entity to investigate Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Monday the creation of an independent commission that will examine the "facts and...

16 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden prioritizes rescuing economy, fighting pandemic after impeachment

Washington, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- With the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump now over, President Joe Biden is focusing on pushing...

15 de febrero de 2021
0
Mexican president calls for urgent UN meeting over vaccine hoarding

Mexico City, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the United Nations should convene an "urgent meeting" to deal...

15 de febrero de 2021
0
Trump holds onto GOP reins, wants to make senators voting to convict pay

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

15 de febrero de 2021
0
Argentine president decrees 3 days of mourning for Menem

Buenos Aires, Feb 14 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday expressed his "deep sorrow" over the death, and his "respect for (the)...

14 de febrero de 2021
0
Impeachment managers: If Trump is acquitted he could foment violence again

Washington, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Democratic congresspeople acting as the "managers" of ex-President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Thursday sought...

12 de febrero de 2021
0
New York mayoral race attracting some 30 candidates

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

11 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden: China will eat our lunch if US doesn't step up

Washington, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden said Thursday that his first telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, lasted two...

11 de febrero de 2021
0
Democrats label Trump "inciter in chief" for assault on Capitol

By Lucia Leal

11 de febrero de 2021
0
CDC: US has vaccinated 10 pct. of its population against Covid-19

Washington, Feb 10 (efe-epa).- The United States has reached the 10 percent threshold with 33.7 million people having received at least one of the 44.7...

10 de febrero de 2021
0
Archbishop blesses immigration sculpture in Miami

Miami, Feb 10 (efe-epa).- Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky on Wednesday blessed the "Angels Unawares" sculpture dedicated to immigration, which will remain in...

10 de febrero de 2021
0
Sergio Garcia: New Yorker cover is a mythic model

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

10 de febrero de 2021
0
Huawei sues US to remove firm from black list

New York, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court against the US government to get Washington to...

10 de febrero de 2021
0
Senate declares Trump's impeachment to be constitutional

Washington, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday afternoon voted to declare the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump...

09 de febrero de 2021
0
Flow of migrants, deportees growing in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez

By Guadalupe Peñuelas

09 de febrero de 2021
0