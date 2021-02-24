24 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Ecuador trying to unravel prison massacre circumstances

24 de febrero de 2021
21:09
0
  • Relatives of Ecuadorian inmates protest in front of one of the four Ecuadorian prisons where 79 inmates died in riots in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ Marcos Pin

    Relatives of Ecuadorian inmates protest in front of one of the four Ecuadorian prisons where 79 inmates died in riots in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ Marcos Pin

  • Soldiers guard one of the four Ecuadorian prisons where 79 inmates died in riots in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ Marcos Pin

    Soldiers guard one of the four Ecuadorian prisons where 79 inmates died in riots in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ Marcos Pin

  • Journalist and researcher Arturo Torres speaks during an interview in which he explained the links between the massacres of inmates in four Ecuadorian prisons on Tuesday and drug trafficking, in Quito, Ecuador, 24 February 2021. At least 79 inmates died and about 20 were injured in a bloody wave of riots, the worst in the country's history. EFE-EPA/ Elias L. Benarroch

    Journalist and researcher Arturo Torres speaks during an interview in which he explained the links between the massacres of inmates in four Ecuadorian prisons on Tuesday and drug trafficking, in Quito, Ecuador, 24 February 2021. At least 79 inmates died and about 20 were injured in a bloody wave of riots, the worst in the country's history. EFE-EPA/ Elias L. Benarroch

By Elias L. Benarroch

Quito, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- Ecuadorian authorities are trying to understand the circumstances surrounding the massacre on Tuesday inside four of the country's prisons, while judicial officials are continuing their work to decipher what occurred without ruling out - experts say - that the deeds could be drug-related.

Meanwhile, dozens of relatives of the 79 inmates who died gathered Wednesday morning in front of the Guayaquil prison and the city morgue to ask for the remains of the loved ones who lost their lives in the country's worst-ever such series of incidents.

At the doors of the prison and morgue, the bodies of 37 of the dead from two prisons were laid out and more than 100 people jammed the site starting early Wednesday morning to try and obtain whatever information they could get about their relatives.

The incidents on Tuesday at the prisons have shocked the country, which - although prison riots have occurred in Ecuador in the past - never imagined a bloodbath like the one that unfolded.

The confrontations came one after another in two Guayaquil facilities, at Turi Prison in Cuenca and Cotopaxi in Latacunga, and prison authorities were unable to do anything to halt the violence.

"We don't understand the levels human behavior can get to," Latacunga Mayor Byron Cardenas told reporters, adding that if the inmates are organized and have a significant number of weapons inside the prisons, one cannot imagine what could happen if those inmates were free in society.

Just as in Guayaquil, soldiers and police were deployed on Wednesday at the Latacunga prison, where eight inmates died on Tuesday, a move designed to prevent new riots given that the structure of the prison system is not designed to bring massive violent events under control, with prison personnel being equipped only to deal with small-scale isolated incidents.

"Our system is completely deplorable in this government. The number of prison personnel - the backbone of the system - must be increased," Jhonny Cadena, a former prison guard, warned at a press conference.

The clashes on Tuesday were coordinated simultaneously at four different spots, organized - authorities believe - by two gangs who, apparently, are vying for control of the prisons and the internal prison economy.

"One group is the Choneros, the armed section of the Sinaloa Cartel, and the other is the Lagartos, who were operating with the New Generation Jalisco Cartel," Arturo Torres, a criminal researcher and author of books such as "El Juego del Camaleon" (The game of the chameleon) and "Rehenes" (Hostages).

"It's a dispute over the criminal and drug trafficking market that goes beyond the country's borders," he added regarding the main groups although, he said, other minor drug gangs are also involved.

In 2020, the Ecuadorian police seized 130 tons of cocaine, a record haul for the country, where authorities normally had seized an average of 90 tons per year.

Attempting to deal with that organizational and criminal capability is a prison service that has been neglected by successive governments.

"There's 70 percent deficit of prison guards, with about 1,500 currently, when at least 7,000 are needed," Ricardo Camacho, the assistant justice secretary and the official in charge of the country's prisons from 2017-2018.

The SNAI, as Ecuador's prison service is known, manages more than 60 prison facilities, but on Tuesday its director, Edmundo Moncayo, emphasized that the Guayaquil, Cuenca and Latacunga prisons house 70 percent of the country's incarcerated population of 38,693.

The prisons, SNAI says, are designed to hold 29,897 inmates, and thus they are currently more than 29 percent overcrowded, but that is not the worst of it.

Because of the weakness of the system, the most organized and powerful criminal bands have managed to establish control within the prisons that Ecuadorian authorities can do little to counteract, not to mention the fact that - according to Torres - the prison system is rife with corruption.

The situation has led mayors, activists and all sorts of other people to request that the most dangerous prisoners be transferred elsewhere.

But the suffering is felt by the relatives, whose incarcerated loved ones have been killed in the violence, and by the inmates who are still alive but caught inside the prisons amid the barbarity.

They all fear that the massacres will lead to reprisals and a settling of scores and that the vicious circle of violence will only continue.

"(The prisoners) are begging for help, because (other inmates) are going to kill them, they've received death threats. They're not asking to be released (from prison), but for the weapons that are there to be seized," one woman told a local television channel in southern Ecuador after speaking with a jailed relative in Cuenca, where 34 inmates were killed in the recent violence.

The Dantesque images circulating on the social networks of bodies hacked to pieces and/or decapitated, and prisoners hanged in their cells - the authenticity of which has not been confirmed - are fueling more rumors and fear.

And the warnings of new violence are spreading far and wide among relatives, via the social networks and in the media.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Ecuador trying to unravel prison massacre circumstances

By Elias L. Benarroch

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Miami's Virginia Key, a beach symbol of civil rights struggle

Miami, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- A beach in Miami stands as a symbol of the fight for civil rights. Virginia Beach in August 1945 was designated for the use of...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Tiger Woods seriously injured in one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Golf icon Tiger Woods, who on Tuesday morning was injured in a one-car rollover crash in Los Angeles County, California, is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Perez: Fraud, 16K inconsistencies in Ecuador presidential vote

Quito, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez said Tuesday that "more than 16,000 records with inconsistencies" have been detected...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Senate examines colossal security breakdown surrounding Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday examined the "colossal" security breakdown that enabled angry supporters of then-President Donald...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
NASA releases 1st video, audio of Perseverance landing on Mars

Miami, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- NASA on Monday released the first video of the landing of the Perseverance exploratory probe on Mars and also the first sounds...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
Huawei vice president calls for global consensus on technological development

Mexico City, Feb 22 (efe-epa) - Latin America's challenge in improving Internet connectivity in rural and urban areas to reduce the digital divide, which is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to keep tax returns hidden

Washington, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's refusal to turn over some of his tax returns to the...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
If you want to forget about Covid-19, visit Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Feb 21 (efe-epa).- A year into the coronavirus pandemic, it is impossible to get away from the constant inflow of information about Covid-19...

21 de febrero de 2021
0
US formally offers to restart talks with Iran, Washington media report

Washington, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration has formally offered to restart nuclear talks with Iran, according to US media reports on...

19 de febrero de 2021
0
Kamala Harris's stepdaughter makes debut as model in New York

New York, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday made her debut as a model during New York Fashion...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Perseverance robot rover touches down safely on Martian surface

Miami, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Perseverance space probe has landed safely on Mars after successfully passing through the expected "seven minutes of terror"...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Mexico out front in pressuring UN to guarantee anti-Covid vaccine access

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Maduro: I had lots of contacts with Trump administration

Caracas, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that his government had "heaps of contacts" with the Donald Trump...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Argentine kids return to class after almost a year of remote learning

By Rodrigo Garcia Melero

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Former Trump casino demolished

New York, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which welcomed the rich and famous for years, on Wednesday was demolished in a...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
An order of tuna sashimi, please. Have the robot bring it to me!

By Marc Arcas

16 de febrero de 2021
0
Brazil wraps up odd Carnival without samba but with clandestine parties

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil on Tuesday is wrapping up this year's Carnival, an unusual celebration given the lack of samba school parades, the...

16 de febrero de 2021
0
Pelosi: Commission similar to 9/11 entity to investigate Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Monday the creation of an independent commission that will examine the "facts and...

16 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden prioritizes rescuing economy, fighting pandemic after impeachment

Washington, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- With the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump now over, President Joe Biden is focusing on pushing...

15 de febrero de 2021
0
Mexican president calls for urgent UN meeting over vaccine hoarding

Mexico City, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the United Nations should convene an "urgent meeting" to deal...

15 de febrero de 2021
0
Trump holds onto GOP reins, wants to make senators voting to convict pay

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

15 de febrero de 2021
0
Argentine president decrees 3 days of mourning for Menem

Buenos Aires, Feb 14 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday expressed his "deep sorrow" over the death, and his "respect for (the)...

14 de febrero de 2021
0
Impeachment managers: If Trump is acquitted he could foment violence again

Washington, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Democratic congresspeople acting as the "managers" of ex-President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Thursday sought...

12 de febrero de 2021
0