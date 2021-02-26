26 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

A year of Covid pandemic has pushed Mexicans into dire economic straits

26 de febrero de 2021
19:07
0
  • Ivan works at a shoe store in Mexico City on 19 February 2021 (issued 26 February 2021). Hundreds of thousands of formal jobs have been lost in Mexico over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

    Ivan works at a shoe store in Mexico City on 19 February 2021 (issued 26 February 2021). Hundreds of thousands of formal jobs have been lost in Mexico over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

  • Rodrigo, a former gas station worker, cleans windshields on a Mexico City avenue on 19 February 2021 (issued 26 February 2021). Hundreds of thousands of formal jobs have been lost in Mexico over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

    Rodrigo, a former gas station worker, cleans windshields on a Mexico City avenue on 19 February 2021 (issued 26 February 2021). Hundreds of thousands of formal jobs have been lost in Mexico over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

  • Ivan works at a shoe store in Mexico City on 19 February 2021 (issued 26 February 2021). Hundreds of thousands of formal jobs have been lost in Mexico over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

    Ivan works at a shoe store in Mexico City on 19 February 2021 (issued 26 February 2021). Hundreds of thousands of formal jobs have been lost in Mexico over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

By Miquel Muñoz

Mexico City, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- The losses of many hundreds of thousands of jobs, a spike in informal work and businesses on the verge of collapse are hallmarks of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico, a country that has seen millions of its citizens pushed into dire economic straits over the past year.

The story of Rodrigo, a former gas station pump attendant and now a windshield washer at a stoplight street corner, is similar to that of many Mexicans: the coronavirus swept into the country on the last day of February 2020, all non-essential businesses were shut down at the end of March and his job vanished in April.

"Many people became unemployed because of the pandemic. The truth is, I never imagined I'd be in this situation. It makes me ashamed," he told EFE on Friday at the base of the stoplight on the Avenida de los Insurgentes, a key Mexico City thoroughfare.

Rodrigo had to leave his regular job and begin living day to day, pushed out onto the street equipped with rags and chlorine after his attempt to work with his father, a plumber with no business, failed.

In April 2020, according to figures compiled by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), 12 million people left the economically active population as the pandemic was spreading and the number of informal jobs expanded as a result.

On good days, Rodrigo pockets about 220 pesos ($10.50), money with which he has to pay for the rent, his food and his Internet connection so that his two children can attend online classes.

"You've got to get by day to day ... Above all for the kids: they ask without knowing whether we have anything or not," he said, adding that his wife can only work three days a week.

His wife's situation is another reflection of the economic hardships brought by the pandemic, since according to Inegi the percentage of people working fewer hours than they would like in January 2021 was 15.3 percent, about double the 7.7 percent who said that was their situation at this time last year.

And the formal economy unemployment rate has not been immune from Covid-19, with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) saying that Mexico lost 3.2 percent of its regular jobs by the end of 2020 with 647,710 fewer than a year earlier.

Ivan works at a shoestore in Mexico City's historic zone, and so far it's proven to be a steady job - something that not all his friends can say a year into the Covid crisis.

"They haven't fired me, thank God. But when we came back to work (in February 2021) after closing temporarily (in December 2020) there were several girls on the team who were no longer here," he said standing by the rack of shoes on the sidewalk, positioned in the open air to improve social distancing.

Of the 12 million formal and informal jobs destroyed by the pandemic, about three million have not yet been recovered, obliterated by the several waves of a virus that has infected almost 2.1 million Mexicans and killed more than 183,000, making Mexico the No. 3 country in the world in terms of its Covid death toll.

Nationwide unemployment rose in January to 4.7 percent, a figure far above the 3.8 percent registered at the end of the first month in 2020.

Last year, Mexico suffered the biggest plunge in its GDP since the Great Depression in 1932: 8.2 percent.

Those figures also affected Jose Alberto, a kiosk operator in a commercial district of the Mexican capital whose business "has really fallen off" since last February.

Jose Alberto expressed his uneasiness at "battling" with the pandemic, but he added that he knows "several people who are worse off" than he is economically and without any prospects for their fortunes to look up.

"Expectations are to keep fighting to see when (the virus) will let us return to normal," he said.

A short distance from the kiosk, Edgar, another street vendor, said that the recipe that is helping 55.6 percent of Mexican workers to survive in the informal economy - some 29 million people - is to "reconcile themselves" to the current circumstances.

"When it rains you have umbrellas, but in the pandemic it's facemasks," he said regarding his sales strategy, even as some experts are talking about up to 10 million new members of the nation's "poor" by the end of the emergency.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
A year of Covid pandemic has pushed Mexicans into dire economic straits

By Miquel Muñoz

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Former US Olympic gymnastics coach commits suicide after being indicted

Washington, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- The former coach of the US women's Olympic gymnastics team, John Geddert, committed suicide on Thursday after being charged...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden: US has administered 50 mn anti-Covid vaccine doses

Washington, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the fact that the US has now administered 50 million doses of the vaccines against...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
461 iguanas released to repopulate Galapagos island after dying out there

Quito, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Technicians with the Galapagos National Park about two weeks ago reinserted 461 land iguanas onto Santiago Island, transporting...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Peruvian judge decriminalizes euthanasia for Ana Estrada case

Lima, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A Peruvian judge, in an historic ruling, has ordered euthanasia decriminalized in the specific case of Ana Estrada, the first...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Ecuador trying to unravel prison massacre circumstances

By Elias L. Benarroch

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden reviewing US supply chains in key sectors to end reliance on China

Washington, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday launched a comprehensive review of US national strategy regarding obtaining supplies in key...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Miami's Virginia Key, a beach symbol of civil rights struggle

Miami, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- A beach in Miami stands as a symbol of the fight for civil rights. Virginia Beach in August 1945 was designated for the use of...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Senate examines colossal security breakdown surrounding Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday examined the "colossal" security breakdown that enabled angry supporters of then-President Donald...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Tiger Woods seriously injured in one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Golf icon Tiger Woods, who on Tuesday morning was injured in a one-car rollover crash in Los Angeles County, California, is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Perez: Fraud, 16K inconsistencies in Ecuador presidential vote

Quito, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez said Tuesday that "more than 16,000 records with inconsistencies" have been detected...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Huawei vice president calls for global consensus on technological development

Mexico City, Feb 22 (efe-epa) - Latin America's challenge in improving Internet connectivity in rural and urban areas to reduce the digital divide, which is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
NASA releases 1st video, audio of Perseverance landing on Mars

Miami, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- NASA on Monday released the first video of the landing of the Perseverance exploratory probe on Mars and also the first sounds...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to keep tax returns hidden

Washington, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's refusal to turn over some of his tax returns to the...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
If you want to forget about Covid-19, visit Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Feb 21 (efe-epa).- A year into the coronavirus pandemic, it is impossible to get away from the constant inflow of information about Covid-19...

21 de febrero de 2021
0
US formally offers to restart talks with Iran, Washington media report

Washington, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration has formally offered to restart nuclear talks with Iran, according to US media reports on...

19 de febrero de 2021
0
Kamala Harris's stepdaughter makes debut as model in New York

New York, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday made her debut as a model during New York Fashion...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Perseverance robot rover touches down safely on Martian surface

Miami, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Perseverance space probe has landed safely on Mars after successfully passing through the expected "seven minutes of terror"...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Mexico out front in pressuring UN to guarantee anti-Covid vaccine access

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Maduro: I had lots of contacts with Trump administration

Caracas, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that his government had "heaps of contacts" with the Donald Trump...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Argentine kids return to class after almost a year of remote learning

By Rodrigo Garcia Melero

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Former Trump casino demolished

New York, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which welcomed the rich and famous for years, on Wednesday was demolished in a...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
An order of tuna sashimi, please. Have the robot bring it to me!

By Marc Arcas

16 de febrero de 2021
0
Brazil wraps up odd Carnival without samba but with clandestine parties

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil on Tuesday is wrapping up this year's Carnival, an unusual celebration given the lack of samba school parades, the...

16 de febrero de 2021
0