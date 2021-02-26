26 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Panama vaccinating disabled people against Covid-19

26 de febrero de 2021
21:09
0
  • A woman receives a dose of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine at the Torrijos Carter vaccination site in Panama City, Panama, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

    A woman receives a dose of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine at the Torrijos Carter vaccination site in Panama City, Panama, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

  • A woman waits to receive a dose of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine at the Torrijos Carter vaccination site in Panama City, Panama, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

    A woman waits to receive a dose of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine at the Torrijos Carter vaccination site in Panama City, Panama, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

  • A man receives a dose of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine at the Torrijos Carter vaccination site in Panama City, Panama, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

    A man receives a dose of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine at the Torrijos Carter vaccination site in Panama City, Panama, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

Panama City, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Panama on Friday began vaccinating people aged 16-plus with disabilities after earlier this week receiving its third shipment of 77,220 doses of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine.

"They attended to me very well and when they injected me I felt some heat and then my arm fell asleep. All of us should get vaccinated," Arlimary Guerra, 21, told EFE after receiving her shot at the Torrijos Carter Sports Complex in San Miguelito, on the outskirts of Panama City.

At that center the first doses of the vaccine were administered to 249 people with disabilities, who are considered to be a population vulnerable to the coronavirus and who arrived to get their shots with their caretakers, the Health Ministry (Minsa) reported.

Disabled people must receive certification to be able to get the vaccine although even those without the appropriate certification will be vaccinated as a priority group if additional doses of the vaccines arrive, authorities say.

Panama's immunization campaign was launched at the end of January when the country received its first allotment of Pfizer vaccine, and the plan is to immunize about three million of the country's 4.2 million residents in four phases.

Last Wednesday, Panama received 77,220 doses of the Pfizer drug, part of a total of 157,920 doses that have been received in three deliveries since January.

With this new batch of the vaccine, Panamanian health authorities are continuing to vaccinate people over age 60 in nursing homes and hospitals and are giving the second dose of the two-dose series to frontline healthcare personnel and essential workers, all of whom are included in Phase One of the national immunization campaign.

The campaign is still in its first phase everywhere, although authorities have already announced that people ages 16-59 with chronic illnesses will be vaccinated in the second phase, which is to begin next week.

So far, a total of 90,067 doses of the drug have been administered, according to the "online vaccination-meter" established by the National Governmental Innovation Authority (AIG).

Since the pandemic hit Panama almost a year ago through last Thursday, 5,810 people had died from Covid-19 in the Central American country and 339,383 confirmed cases had been registered.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Panama vaccinating disabled people against Covid-19

Panama City, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Panama on Friday began vaccinating people aged 16-plus with disabilities after earlier this week receiving its third...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
A year of Covid pandemic has pushed Mexicans into dire economic straits

By Miquel Muñoz

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Former US Olympic gymnastics coach commits suicide after being indicted

Washington, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- The former coach of the US women's Olympic gymnastics team, John Geddert, committed suicide on Thursday after being charged...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden: US has administered 50 mn anti-Covid vaccine doses

Washington, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the fact that the US has now administered 50 million doses of the vaccines against...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
461 iguanas released to repopulate Galapagos island after dying out there

Quito, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Technicians with the Galapagos National Park about two weeks ago reinserted 461 land iguanas onto Santiago Island, transporting...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Peruvian judge decriminalizes euthanasia for Ana Estrada case

Lima, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A Peruvian judge, in an historic ruling, has ordered euthanasia decriminalized in the specific case of Ana Estrada, the first...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden reviewing US supply chains in key sectors to end reliance on China

Washington, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday launched a comprehensive review of US national strategy regarding obtaining supplies in key...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Ecuador trying to unravel prison massacre circumstances

By Elias L. Benarroch

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Miami's Virginia Key, a beach symbol of civil rights struggle

Miami, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- A beach in Miami stands as a symbol of the fight for civil rights. Virginia Beach in August 1945 was designated for the use of...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Senate examines colossal security breakdown surrounding Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday examined the "colossal" security breakdown that enabled angry supporters of then-President Donald...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Tiger Woods seriously injured in one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Golf icon Tiger Woods, who on Tuesday morning was injured in a one-car rollover crash in Los Angeles County, California, is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Perez: Fraud, 16K inconsistencies in Ecuador presidential vote

Quito, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez said Tuesday that "more than 16,000 records with inconsistencies" have been detected...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Huawei vice president calls for global consensus on technological development

Mexico City, Feb 22 (efe-epa) - Latin America's challenge in improving Internet connectivity in rural and urban areas to reduce the digital divide, which is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
NASA releases 1st video, audio of Perseverance landing on Mars

Miami, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- NASA on Monday released the first video of the landing of the Perseverance exploratory probe on Mars and also the first sounds...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to keep tax returns hidden

Washington, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's refusal to turn over some of his tax returns to the...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
If you want to forget about Covid-19, visit Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Feb 21 (efe-epa).- A year into the coronavirus pandemic, it is impossible to get away from the constant inflow of information about Covid-19...

21 de febrero de 2021
0
US formally offers to restart talks with Iran, Washington media report

Washington, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration has formally offered to restart nuclear talks with Iran, according to US media reports on...

19 de febrero de 2021
0
Kamala Harris's stepdaughter makes debut as model in New York

New York, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday made her debut as a model during New York Fashion...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Perseverance robot rover touches down safely on Martian surface

Miami, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Perseverance space probe has landed safely on Mars after successfully passing through the expected "seven minutes of terror"...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Mexico out front in pressuring UN to guarantee anti-Covid vaccine access

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Maduro: I had lots of contacts with Trump administration

Caracas, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that his government had "heaps of contacts" with the Donald Trump...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Argentine kids return to class after almost a year of remote learning

By Rodrigo Garcia Melero

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Former Trump casino demolished

New York, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which welcomed the rich and famous for years, on Wednesday was demolished in a...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
An order of tuna sashimi, please. Have the robot bring it to me!

By Marc Arcas

16 de febrero de 2021
0