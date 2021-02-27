27 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Migrants stranded on Mexican border crossing into US from 3 cities

27 de febrero de 2021
00:12
0
  • Migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, wait on Feb. 26, 2021, to take Covid-19 tests before they cross into the United States. EFE-EPA/ Luis Torres

    Migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, wait on Feb. 26, 2021, to take Covid-19 tests before they cross into the United States. EFE-EPA/ Luis Torres

  • Migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, wait on Feb. 26, 2021, to take Covid-19 tests before they cross into the United States. EFE-EPA/ Luis Torres

    Migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, wait on Feb. 26, 2021, to take Covid-19 tests before they cross into the United States. EFE-EPA/ Luis Torres

  • Migrants erect tents on Feb. 26, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. EFE-EPA/ Joebeth Terriquez

    Migrants erect tents on Feb. 26, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. EFE-EPA/ Joebeth Terriquez

Ciudad Juarez/Matamoros/Tijuana, Mexico, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Tijuana, Matamoros and starting Friday, Ciudad Juarez, are the three Mexican border cities where migrants are crossing into the United States to have immigration courts review their asylum requests.

On Feb. 12, the US administration of Joe Biden announced the reopening - starting on the 19th - of the cases of asylum seekers returned to Mexico under a program implemented by former President Donald Trump.

The Migration Protection Protocols program (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, forced people seeking asylum in the US to stay in Mexico waiting for their cases to come before US immigration courts.

After the end of the program, more than 200 migrants have already been processed in the US, some of them after waiting for months and even up to two years.

Nevertheless, there still remain some 25,000 people who are waiting along the border to have their cases reviewed by US authorities.

"There is a lot of excitement among the refugees, who have waited for up to two years in some cses," Enrique Valenzuela, the general coordinator of the State Population Council (Coespo) for Chihuahua state, told the media.

The transfer of the migrants, he said, is being coordinated by Mexican and US authorities with the help of several United Nations agencies such as the High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration.

To monitor the health status of the migrants, personnel from the IOM on Friday performed Covid-19 tests on the people selected to cross the border first.

The first 25 people crossed from Ciudad Juarez, the IOM confirmed to the media, on Friday afternoon with no problems. Most of those people were in families with children.

In El Paso, across the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Casa Anunciacion shelter director Ruben Garcia hailed the arrival of the migrants and said that they will be housed there while their cases proceed through the appropriate agencies and courts.

The crossing of the first migrants coincided with the "virtual" visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the El Paso-Ciudad Juarez border crossing point.

Blinken reiterated the commitment of the Biden administration to reforming the US immigration system.

In his remarks, he emphasized the new focus of Biden and his team in dealing with immigration.

Blinken said that to anyone thinking about making the trek to the US, Washington's message is "Don't do it," adding that Biden is committed to reforming the US immigration system and to guarantee safe, orderly and compassionate processing of migrants along the border, but those things take time.

In Matamoros, in northeastern Mexico, the crossing of migrants into the US occurred without any difficulties and before midday on Friday 30 asylum seekers had been housed in the US under the supervision of civilian organizations and government authorities.

In all, almost 100 people are now on US territory after crossing from Matamoros, some of them reunited with their families to get ready to follow the procedures to obtain legal residence.

Fortunately, so far no positive coronavirus cases have been detected among the migrants who have been staying at a crowded and poorly supplied camp on the banks of the Rio Bravo, as the Rio Grande is known in Mexico, a camp that was a sad symbol of the controversial program imposed by the Trump administration.

"Thank God there have been no positive cases so far," the head priest with the Social Pastoral of the Matamoros diocese, Francisco Gallardo, said.

For months, hundreds of families sent back to Mexico to await their US immigration proceedings on the orders of the prior US administration have been camping out under unhealthy conditions while US and Mexican organizations provided assistance to them.

On Friday, at the beginning of the end of the camp, workers with the National Migration Institute removed all the tents and belongings that migrants had left there after their departure.

In Tijuana, the situation is similar to in Matamoros, although on Feb. 19 small groups of migrants began crossing over into the US, although those totals have been only about 25 per day since then with more than 100 having crossed by Feb. 26.

"The government is already handling the first phase of cases," Jose Maria Garcia Lara, an activist and director of the movimiento Juventud 2000 shelter, told EFE.

But there are still about 300 migrants who have not crossed and who are sleeping outdoors in Tijuana, hoping that the US will open its doors to them even though they are not registered under the Remain in Mexico program.

"They want to wait in case, at some point, the government helps by opening the doors. They have that hope" that Biden will move to "completely reverse" Trump's policies, Garcia Lara said.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Migrants stranded on Mexican border crossing into US from 3 cities

Ciudad Juarez/Matamoros/Tijuana, Mexico, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Tijuana, Matamoros and starting Friday, Ciudad Juarez, are the three Mexican border cities where...

27 de febrero de 2021
0
Bolsonaro criticizes distancing measures despite worsening of pandemic

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the world leaders who has been most skeptical about the seriousness of the...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Panama vaccinating disabled people against Covid-19

Panama City, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Panama on Friday began vaccinating people aged 16-plus with disabilities after earlier this week receiving its third...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
A year of Covid pandemic has pushed Mexicans into dire economic straits

By Miquel Muñoz

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Former US Olympic gymnastics coach commits suicide after being indicted

Washington, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- The former coach of the US women's Olympic gymnastics team, John Geddert, committed suicide on Thursday after being charged...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden: US has administered 50 mn anti-Covid vaccine doses

Washington, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the fact that the US has now administered 50 million doses of the vaccines against...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
461 iguanas released to repopulate Galapagos island after dying out there

Quito, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Technicians with the Galapagos National Park about two weeks ago reinserted 461 land iguanas onto Santiago Island, transporting...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Peruvian judge decriminalizes euthanasia for Ana Estrada case

Lima, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A Peruvian judge, in an historic ruling, has ordered euthanasia decriminalized in the specific case of Ana Estrada, the first...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden reviewing US supply chains in key sectors to end reliance on China

Washington, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday launched a comprehensive review of US national strategy regarding obtaining supplies in key...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Ecuador trying to unravel prison massacre circumstances

By Elias L. Benarroch

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Miami's Virginia Key, a beach symbol of civil rights struggle

Miami, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- A beach in Miami stands as a symbol of the fight for civil rights. Virginia Beach in August 1945 was designated for the use of...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Senate examines colossal security breakdown surrounding Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday examined the "colossal" security breakdown that enabled angry supporters of then-President Donald...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Tiger Woods seriously injured in one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Golf icon Tiger Woods, who on Tuesday morning was injured in a one-car rollover crash in Los Angeles County, California, is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Perez: Fraud, 16K inconsistencies in Ecuador presidential vote

Quito, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez said Tuesday that "more than 16,000 records with inconsistencies" have been detected...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Huawei vice president calls for global consensus on technological development

Mexico City, Feb 22 (efe-epa) - Latin America's challenge in improving Internet connectivity in rural and urban areas to reduce the digital divide, which is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
NASA releases 1st video, audio of Perseverance landing on Mars

Miami, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- NASA on Monday released the first video of the landing of the Perseverance exploratory probe on Mars and also the first sounds...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to keep tax returns hidden

Washington, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's refusal to turn over some of his tax returns to the...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
If you want to forget about Covid-19, visit Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Feb 21 (efe-epa).- A year into the coronavirus pandemic, it is impossible to get away from the constant inflow of information about Covid-19...

21 de febrero de 2021
0
US formally offers to restart talks with Iran, Washington media report

Washington, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration has formally offered to restart nuclear talks with Iran, according to US media reports on...

19 de febrero de 2021
0
Kamala Harris's stepdaughter makes debut as model in New York

New York, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday made her debut as a model during New York Fashion...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Perseverance robot rover touches down safely on Martian surface

Miami, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Perseverance space probe has landed safely on Mars after successfully passing through the expected "seven minutes of terror"...

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Mexico out front in pressuring UN to guarantee anti-Covid vaccine access

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

18 de febrero de 2021
0
Maduro: I had lots of contacts with Trump administration

Caracas, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that his government had "heaps of contacts" with the Donald Trump...

17 de febrero de 2021
0
Argentine kids return to class after almost a year of remote learning

By Rodrigo Garcia Melero

17 de febrero de 2021
0