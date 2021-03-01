Trump at CPAC: Denies election loss, says will not form new party

Orlando, Florida, Feb 28 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump on Sunday in a speech to the American Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) continued to deny that he lost the 2020 presidential election and declared that he is not thinking about creating a new political party.

He told the huge crowd of GOP supporters in Orlando, Florida, that the united Republican Party will be stronger than ever and will win the 2022 mid-term elections as well as the 2024 presidential election.

Beginning his much anticipated remarks with a question - "Do you miss me yet?" - Trump then told the huge crowd of conservative supporters wearing Make America Great Again caps and chanting his name that he will "continue to fight right by your side."

"I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," he said.

He said that the Democrats had lost the Nov. 3 election - although there is no question that Joe Biden won with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, also winning the popular vote by more than seven million - adding that "I may even decide to beat them for a third time," clearly referring to a potential presidential run in 2024.

"Our security and identity is at stake. No matter how much the (District of Colombia) special interests will silence us, let there be no doubt we will be victorious and be stronger and greater than ever before," Trump said to the enthusiastic crowd.

Trump, who since leaving office has been living in Palm Beach, Florida, began his address - the first public speech since he left the White House on Jan. 20 and was acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment proceedings - an hour behind schedule.

The second impeachment was mounted by Democrats in the House of Representatives as a result of Trump's remarks and actions leading to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by an enraged mob of his supporters in an attempt to disrupt lawmakers' certification of Democrat Joe Biden's Nov. 3 presidential win.

Five people died in the violence and mayhem at the Capitol on that day, including a Capitol police officer.

All 50 Democrats in the Senate and seven of the 50 Republicans voted to convict Trump, but 67 votes were needed to do so, and thus he escaped conviction a second time.

Trump has still not acknowledged his defeat in last November's election, and since being inaugurated on Jan. 20 Biden has reversed many of the policies the magnate implemented, including much of his hard-line stance on immigration.

"We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us imagined just how bad they would be, and how left they would go," Trump said.

Without providing any evidence for his claim, Trump said that Biden's policy changes are sparking a new crisis along the US southern border and creating a youth migrant crisis, and he bragged about his administration's moves to construct a US-Mexico border wall, saying that Biden was reversing his administration's accomplishments.

The Biden administration last week presented to Congress an immigration reform bill that sets forth a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented foreigners living in this country and he has eliminated policies such as the so-called "Remain in Mexico" program which forced people - mainly Mexicans and Central Americans - to stay in Mexico while their requests for asylum in the United States were processed by US authorities.

In his remarks, Trump also downplayed the divisions within the Republican Party and denied that he was intending to form a new party.

"We have the Republican Party," the ex-president said. "It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before," adding that reports that he was going to found a new party are "fake news."