02 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Paraguay school year begins with both virtual and in-person classes

02 de marzo de 2021
20:08
0
  • Reinaldo Figueredo, a member of the National Educators Union in Paraguay, poses for EFE on March 2, 2021, in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Nathalia Aguilar

    Reinaldo Figueredo, a member of the National Educators Union in Paraguay, poses for EFE on March 2, 2021, in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Nathalia Aguilar

  • Students at Presidente Franco high school are seated according to social distancing as part of the health protocols against Covid-19 at the start of face-to-face classes, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Nathalia Aguilar

    Students at Presidente Franco high school are seated according to social distancing as part of the health protocols against Covid-19 at the start of face-to-face classes, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Nathalia Aguilar

  • A teacher at Presidente Franco high school wears a facemask as per the health protocols against Covid-19 and poses for photos at the start of face-to-face classes, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Nathalia Aguilar

    A teacher at Presidente Franco high school wears a facemask as per the health protocols against Covid-19 and poses for photos at the start of face-to-face classes, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Nathalia Aguilar

  • General view of the interior of Presidente Franco high school at the start of the face-to-face classes, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Nathalia Aguilar

    General view of the interior of Presidente Franco high school at the start of the face-to-face classes, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Nathalia Aguilar

Asuncion, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Paraguay on Tuesday began its school year with a combination of virtual and in-person classes, a policy that has not convinced the teachers unions, who at a demonstration in the capital of Asuncion reiterated their rejection of the in-person aspect of instruction saying that the schools are not prepared to deal with the Covid-19 cases that could result.

On the first day of classes, after a year without them, some schools remained closed to students while others began receiving small groups of students, albeit without the hullabaloo that in past years has surrounded the occasion.

One of the schools resuming in-person teaching was the Presidente Franco National High School, in downtown Asuncion, which on Tuesday welcomed 45 seventh-grade students ages 12-13.

During the coming days, more students will gradually be allowed to come back to the school - and to others around the country - but they will alternate between virtual and in-person classes, as the high school's principal, Julio Benitez, told EFE.

To resume in-person classes, the Presidente Franco school has set up in its courtyard wash-basins with soap and alcohol, has reduced the number of students per classroom to a maximum of 15 and has divided its facilities into separated zones.

The 45 students who began classes on Tuesday had to wash their hands upon entering the school and have their temperatures taken before they were allowed to go to their classrooms to meet their new classmates and teachers, all without removing their facemasks.

Inside the classrooms, yellow X's have been placed on the floor to mark the safe distance between desks and another yellow line marks the space reserved exclusively for the teacher in front of the blackboard.

This year, in addition to being required to conduct in-person instruction, teachers have also had to explain to their students the safety protocols that everyone must follow to try and limit Covid-19 infections.

Despite the efforts to resume classes even while the coronavirus pandemic is still ravaging society, Benitez expressed confidence that things would return to a certain kind of normal "as soon as possible."

"The kids are anxious, too. We're naturally social beings. Come what may, we need to interact. Learning is not accomplished only at a distance. Interacting is how you learn better," Benitez told EFE.

He also acknowledged that during the past school year there were "difficulties" in terms of virtual teaching due to connection problems and the economic situation of some families, but he added that the educational community made great efforts to facilitate long-distance learning.

In this unusual return to school, after a year of online classes, educational faculty are aware that many students could be suffering from psychological problems and so they are not ruling out reevaluating the situation at the end of the first quarter.

The resumption of in-person classes, teachers unions say, constitutes "too great a risk," as one of the members of the National Educators Union, Reinaldo Figueredo, told EFE.

"Our public institutions are not in the condition to (take in) kids, young people and workers safely ... There's also a high level of infection at this time in Paraguay, and so any person of sound mind has to think twice about starting in-person learning," Figueredo said.

The teachers unions blamed the Education Ministry for its lack of foresight in the matter and noted that "it lost eight months without doing anything."

Figueredo said that the educational community will have to "perform miracles" to guarantee safe in-person learning, particularly given that many schools are run-down, have not been kept in good repair and the pandemic is still under way.

The unions are demanding that online teaching continue "until the conditions exist where (the safety of students and teachers) can at least be minimally guaranteed."

In addition, they are asking the authorities to give teachers priority in being inoculated against the coronavirus, asserting that they are working in a "high risk" environment.

Amid this criticism, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez on Tuesday attended the start of classes at a high school in the country's interior and sent a message to the public via his Twitter account.

Since March 2020, Paraguay has confirmed 154,904 coronavirus cases and 3,119 deaths from Covid-19, while 129,631 patients are deemed to have recovered, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry.

The average number of confirmed daily infections now stands at 1,094, the highest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the ministry's figures.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Paraguay school year begins with both virtual and in-person classes

Asuncion, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Paraguay on Tuesday began its school year with a combination of virtual and in-person classes, a policy that has not convinced...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden holds virtual meeting with Mexico's Lopez Obrador

Washington, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden said Monday that he will treat Mexico as an "equal" because both countries are "stronger" when they...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Colombia receives 117K vaccine doses via Covax

Bogota, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- A shipment of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine, available as part of the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax)...

01 de marzo de 2021
0
NY AG to investigate Gov. Cuomo for sexual harassment

New York, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday gave the green light to the state's attorney general, Letitia James, to...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentine president vows to correct mistakes after VIP vaccine scandal

Buenos Aires, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Monday during his speech at the opening of extraordinary congressional sessions...

01 de marzo de 2021
0
Trump at CPAC: Denies election loss, says will not form new party

Orlando, Florida, Feb 28 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump on Sunday in a speech to the American Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...

01 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden, Lopez Obrador to seek new phase in bilateral ties

Washington, Feb 28 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Monday morning will hold their first...

28 de febrero de 2021
0
Migrants stranded on Mexican border crossing into US from 3 cities

Ciudad Juarez/Matamoros/Tijuana, Mexico, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Tijuana, Matamoros and starting Friday, Ciudad Juarez, are the three Mexican border cities where...

27 de febrero de 2021
0
Bolsonaro criticizes distancing measures despite worsening of pandemic

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the world leaders who has been most skeptical about the seriousness of the...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Panama vaccinating disabled people against Covid-19

Panama City, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Panama on Friday began vaccinating people aged 16-plus with disabilities after earlier this week receiving its third...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
A year of Covid pandemic has pushed Mexicans into dire economic straits

By Miquel Muñoz

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Former US Olympic gymnastics coach commits suicide after being indicted

Washington, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- The former coach of the US women's Olympic gymnastics team, John Geddert, committed suicide on Thursday after being charged...

26 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden: US has administered 50 mn anti-Covid vaccine doses

Washington, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the fact that the US has now administered 50 million doses of the vaccines against...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
461 iguanas released to repopulate Galapagos island after dying out there

Quito, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Technicians with the Galapagos National Park about two weeks ago reinserted 461 land iguanas onto Santiago Island, transporting...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Peruvian judge decriminalizes euthanasia for Ana Estrada case

Lima, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A Peruvian judge, in an historic ruling, has ordered euthanasia decriminalized in the specific case of Ana Estrada, the first...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Biden reviewing US supply chains in key sectors to end reliance on China

Washington, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday launched a comprehensive review of US national strategy regarding obtaining supplies in key...

25 de febrero de 2021
0
Ecuador trying to unravel prison massacre circumstances

By Elias L. Benarroch

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Miami's Virginia Key, a beach symbol of civil rights struggle

Miami, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- A beach in Miami stands as a symbol of the fight for civil rights. Virginia Beach in August 1945 was designated for the use of...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Senate examines colossal security breakdown surrounding Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday examined the "colossal" security breakdown that enabled angry supporters of then-President Donald...

24 de febrero de 2021
0
Tiger Woods seriously injured in one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Golf icon Tiger Woods, who on Tuesday morning was injured in a one-car rollover crash in Los Angeles County, California, is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Perez: Fraud, 16K inconsistencies in Ecuador presidential vote

Quito, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez said Tuesday that "more than 16,000 records with inconsistencies" have been detected...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
Huawei vice president calls for global consensus on technological development

Mexico City, Feb 22 (efe-epa) - Latin America's challenge in improving Internet connectivity in rural and urban areas to reduce the digital divide, which is...

23 de febrero de 2021
0
NASA releases 1st video, audio of Perseverance landing on Mars

Miami, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- NASA on Monday released the first video of the landing of the Perseverance exploratory probe on Mars and also the first sounds...

22 de febrero de 2021
0
Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to keep tax returns hidden

Washington, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's refusal to turn over some of his tax returns to the...

22 de febrero de 2021
0