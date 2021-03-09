Buckingham Palace responds to Harry-Meghan TV interview

London, Mar 9 (efe-epa).- The British royal palace on Tuesday said that it was "saddened' after learning of the suffering expressed by the duke and duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and his wife, the former US actress Meghan Markle - and acknowledged that the problems they exposed in their recent US television interview are "concerning," especially "that of race."

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a short public statement released on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the palace added, going on to say that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The response of the British royal palace had been impatiently awaited after the revelations Harry and Meghan made in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast Sunday evening on US television.

According to British media outlets, the queen's statement will be the only official response to the comments made by the duke and duchess of Sussex in their two-hour interview.

The British government has kept silent regarding the accusations the royal couple made in the interview, although the Labor opposition has called for an investigation into the "serious" complaints of racism within the House of Windsor.

Meghan told Winfrey that at least one member of the royal family had raised "concerns" and there had been "conversations" about how dark the skin color of Archie would be while the duchess - whose father is white and whose mother is black - was still pregnant.

The duke, in turn, confirmed that the racism that the couple suffered was "in large part" the reason why they decided to abandon the UK and move to North America, adding that he had had difficulty dealing with the "bigoted" British press and had felt "trapped" within the royal family.

Meghan also told Winfrey that life within the royal family felt suffocating, adding that she felt isolated but received little or no support and was instructed not to obtain outside mental health help, given that doing so could reflect poorly on the monarchy.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," the duchess said in the interview.