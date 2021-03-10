10 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Daughter of Cubans, first woman to head largest US university

10 de marzo de 2021
20:08
0
  • Madeline Pumariega, President of Miami Dade College, speaks with EFE during an interview on the Miami Dade College campus in Miami, Florida, 09 March 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Madeline Pumariega, President of Miami Dade College, speaks with EFE during an interview on the Miami Dade College campus in Miami, Florida, 09 March 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • Madeline Pumariega, President of Miami Dade College, speaks with EFE during an interview on the Miami Dade College campus in Miami, Florida, 09 March 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Madeline Pumariega, President of Miami Dade College, speaks with EFE during an interview on the Miami Dade College campus in Miami, Florida, 09 March 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

By Ivonne Malaver

Miami, Mar 10 (efe-epa). When she was a little girl, her parents hosted in their Florida home relatives who - like them - had fled Cuba, and in January Madeline Pumariega became the first female president of Miami-Dade College (MDC), the largest university in the US by enrollment with 83 percent of its graduates of Hispanic origin.

Smiling, she told EFE that her parents had the famous "Pin Pan Pun," the name the islanders gave to the folding bed they kept ready for exiles to sleep on.

She likes to think back on her childhood in Hialeah and she said that the Miami-Dade County city which has a large Cuban population instilled in her the moral "principles" that she teaches to her 16-year-old daughter and to the student community she oversees.

"I always say that I'm that girl from Hialeah, that I carry it close to my heart because I think that growing up in an immigrant family taught me about struggling, working hard and humility," she said.

Pumariega said that the "most important thing" she learned growing up in the city that welcomed thousands of Cuban immigrants in the 1960s and '70s was "knowing who she is" and "where she comes from."

She emphasized that the story of her parents and many aunts and uncles who were political prisoners in Cuba and lost their businesses on the island "enriched" her learning experience.

The daughter of a banker and a teacher who came to the US "to remake their lives," Pumariega said that the university has linked its programs to the different massive migrations of Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and Puerto Ricans for political or natural reasons, including the 2010 Haiti earthquake and Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

The immigrants roots of the president of MDC, who is also a professor there, help her to understand the needs of her students, currently numbering more than 100,000 from 167 countries and speaking 63 languages.

"We're the institution of the community. We reflect our community in all that we do," she said in her office on the downtown Miami campus.

Pumariega succeeds as MDC president Eduardo Padron, a Cuban immigrant who arrived in the US as a boy with his younger brother, separated from his parents, to avoid being indoctrinated by the Cuban Revolution on the island.

Padron led the university for 25 years until he retired in August 2019, and Pumariega said with pride that she worked with him for 20 years and learned his values such as "putting students first."

In addition to being the first woman to head MDC, Pumariega is also the first woman and first Hispanic to serve as chancellor of the Florida College System, with its 28 academic centers and some 800,000 students.

MDC, she said, graduates more Hispanics (83 percent) and African Americans (12 percent) than any other such institution in the US.

Pumariega said that 60 percent of Florida's university student body is female, but just 29 percent of the academic institutions are headed by women, and she said that - for her - the difference between a male and female university president is the "balance" that women bring, with greater empathy and being people of "vision, purpose and passion."

She said that what makes MDC, having just celebrated its 60th anniversary, strong is the fact that "we all come from other places, and Miami-Dade College has served as that site where everyone comes, which opens its doors to having conversations, setting goals that help students (and) the community and also gives a voice to the countries" from which they come.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Brazil sets record for Covid deaths, hospital system in danger of collapse

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- Brazil is going through its worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic so far with its health care system on the verge of...

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Daughter of Cubans, first woman to head largest US university

By Ivonne Malaver

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru's Cacataibos, tired of being killed, say only indigenous justice remains

By Fernando Gimeno

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Congress on verge of approving Biden's rescue plan without GOP support

By Alfonso Fernandez

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Buckingham Palace responds to Harry-Meghan TV interview

London, Mar 9 (efe-epa).- The British royal palace on Tuesday said that it was "saddened' after learning of the suffering expressed by the duke and duchess...

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Women's Day clashes leave 81 injured in Mexico City

(Update 1: adds injuries pars 1-4, changes headline, minor edits)

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden offers TPS immigration protection to 320,000 Venezuelans in US

Washington, Mar 8 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Monday is planning to provide Temporary Protected Status to some 320,000 Venezuelans living in the...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil Supreme Court justice overturns three sentences against Lula

Brasilia, Mar 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin on Monday nullified all legal proceedings pursued so far by a lower court against...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
New York jazz scene almost forgotten in pandemic

By Helen Cook

08 de marzo de 2021
0
US proposes ways Afghanistan's Ghani can accelerate stalled peace process

Kabul, Mar 7 (efe-epa).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a letter to Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, proposed ways to accelerate the stalled...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden: State leaders' ending mask mandate is Neanderthal thinking

Washington, Mar 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the decision by the Texas and Mississippi governors to end their statewide facemask...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuomo apologizes but denies touching anyone inappropriately

New York, Mar 3 (efe-epa).- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday apologized for having made three women who claim that he sexually harassed them...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
House suspends Thursday session after warning about potential Capitol attack

(Update: Adds info about House suspending session)

03 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil sets new daily record of 1,600-plus Covid-19 deaths

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Brazil set a new daily record of 1,641 Covid-19 deaths within the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous figure of 1,595...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
FBI chief: Domestic terrorism cases in US total 2,000 in recent months

Washington, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Cases of domestic terrorism that the FBI is investigating in the US have totaled 2,000 in recent months, the agency's...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden slaps sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

By Alfonso Fernandez

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Paraguay school year begins with both virtual and in-person classes

Asuncion, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Paraguay on Tuesday began its school year with a combination of virtual and in-person classes, a policy that has not convinced...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden holds virtual meeting with Mexico's Lopez Obrador

Washington, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden said Monday that he will treat Mexico as an "equal" because both countries are "stronger" when they...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
NY AG to investigate Gov. Cuomo for sexual harassment

New York, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday gave the green light to the state's attorney general, Letitia James, to...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Colombia receives 117K vaccine doses via Covax

Bogota, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- A shipment of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine, available as part of the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax)...

01 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentine president vows to correct mistakes after VIP vaccine scandal

Buenos Aires, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Monday during his speech at the opening of extraordinary congressional sessions...

01 de marzo de 2021
0
Trump at CPAC: Denies election loss, says will not form new party

Orlando, Florida, Feb 28 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump on Sunday in a speech to the American Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...

01 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden, Lopez Obrador to seek new phase in bilateral ties

Washington, Feb 28 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Monday morning will hold their first...

28 de febrero de 2021
0
Migrants stranded on Mexican border crossing into US from 3 cities

Ciudad Juarez/Matamoros/Tijuana, Mexico, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Tijuana, Matamoros and starting Friday, Ciudad Juarez, are the three Mexican border cities where...

27 de febrero de 2021
0