11 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Argentine marchers for Maradona: He didn't die, they killed him

11 de marzo de 2021
00:12
0
  • Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • Dalma Maradona, one of the daughters of Diego Maradona, takes part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Dalma Maradona, one of the daughters of Diego Maradona, takes part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    Followers of Diego Maradona take part in a demonstration to demand justice for alleged medical negligence in the death of the Argentine star, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Buenos Aires, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- The Buenos Aires Obelisk, where Argentines in 1986 celebrated winning the Mexico World Cup thanks to Diego Maradona, once more on Wednesday became the gathering point for hundreds of the soccer star's fans, who repeatedly roared that "He didn't die, they killed him."

Several fan organizations had called the demonstration at the Obelisk to demand "Justice for Diego" after the death of their sports idol last Nov. 25.

Maradona's daughters Dalma and Gianinna and Claudia Villafañe, his wife from 1989-2003, also participated in the march, protected by several bodyguarda from a private security firm.

"Social and court convictions for the guilty," read the banner carried by the relatives of Maradona, whose death is the subject of an investigation to determine if there was any negligence in his medical care.

Gianinna Maradona, 31, wore a white t-shirt bearing the phrase "Justice for D10s," a play on the word "Dios" (God) and Maradona's jersey number: 10.

When Maradona's daughters arrived tumult and jostling ensued among the crowd as both the media and the revered player's fans tried to get close to them, and they left along with Villafañe after just 15 minutes, although they were pursued through nearby streets by a number of fans who wanted to take selfies with them.

Also participating in the march werre Maradona's former girlfriend Veronica Ojeda and her 8-year-old son Diego Fernando Maradona, who was carried in triumph on the shoulders of several fans.

"I believe in the judges and I know that the judges are going to do things well," Ojeda said at a press conference.

The demonstration got under way at 6 pm but people had already begun arriving near the Obelisk two hours earlier.

Many of the crowdmembers wore soccer jerseys and carried flags of Argentina's national team.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque as the lead physician in Maradona's treatment, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, Dr. Nancy Forlini, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni and nurses Ricardo Almiron and Dahiana Gisela Madrid are all under investigation in Maradona's death.

On Monday, the Argentine judiciary created a medical board that will analyze over the next two or three weeks whether the medical personnel provided "deficient medical attention" to the soccer great.

The interdisciplinary board will be made up of 10 official experts, including forensic experts, a cardiologist, two psychiatrists, a toxicologist, a nephrologist and a hepatologist and will also include experts provided by those who suspect poor medical treatment and by Maradona's relatives.

Both Dalma and Gianinna Maradona believe that, besides Luque, the person mainly responsible for their father's death is Matias Morla, who was Maradona's attorney.

During the demonstration, the fans sang songs insulting the attorney, and Villafañ weeks ago said that Morla had "kidnapped" her husband.

Maradona, 60, was admitted to a health clinic in the city of La Plata on Nov. 2, 2020, for anemia and dehydration and the next day was transferred to a sanatorium near Buenos Aires, where he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

On Nov. 11, he was released but remained under treatment at his home, in particular because of his "addiction" to alcohol.

He died on Nov. 25 in a private neighborhood near the capital and the autopsy found his death to be the result of "acute pulmonary edema, and secondarily from the flare-up of chronic cardiac insufficiency."

The autopsy also revealed that he had had a heart attack.

Last December, the toxicology report revealed that the star had had no alcohol or illegal drugs in his system at the time of his death, but there were assorted medications present to treat his physical and mental health.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Argentine marchers for Maradona: He didn't die, they killed him

Buenos Aires, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- The Buenos Aires Obelisk, where Argentines in 1986 celebrated winning the Mexico World Cup thanks to Diego Maradona, once...

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil sets record for Covid deaths, hospital system in danger of collapse

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- Brazil is going through its worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic so far with its health care system on the verge of...

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Daughter of Cubans, first woman to head largest US university

By Ivonne Malaver

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden promises to share vaccines with world if US has excess

Washington, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday confirmed that his administration "will share" the Covid-19 vaccines it has acquired with...

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru's Cacataibos, tired of being killed, say only indigenous justice remains

By Fernando Gimeno

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Congress on verge of approving Biden's rescue plan without GOP support

By Alfonso Fernandez

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Buckingham Palace responds to Harry-Meghan TV interview

London, Mar 9 (efe-epa).- The British royal palace on Tuesday said that it was "saddened' after learning of the suffering expressed by the duke and duchess...

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Women's Day clashes leave 81 injured in Mexico City

(Update 1: adds injuries pars 1-4, changes headline, minor edits)

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden offers TPS immigration protection to 320,000 Venezuelans in US

Washington, Mar 8 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Monday is planning to provide Temporary Protected Status to some 320,000 Venezuelans living in the...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil Supreme Court justice overturns three sentences against Lula

Brasilia, Mar 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin on Monday nullified all legal proceedings pursued so far by a lower court against...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
New York jazz scene almost forgotten in pandemic

By Helen Cook

08 de marzo de 2021
0
US proposes ways Afghanistan's Ghani can accelerate stalled peace process

Kabul, Mar 7 (efe-epa).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a letter to Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, proposed ways to accelerate the stalled...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden: State leaders' ending mask mandate is Neanderthal thinking

Washington, Mar 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the decision by the Texas and Mississippi governors to end their statewide facemask...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuomo apologizes but denies touching anyone inappropriately

New York, Mar 3 (efe-epa).- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday apologized for having made three women who claim that he sexually harassed them...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
House suspends Thursday session after warning about potential Capitol attack

(Update: Adds info about House suspending session)

03 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil sets new daily record of 1,600-plus Covid-19 deaths

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Brazil set a new daily record of 1,641 Covid-19 deaths within the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous figure of 1,595...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
FBI chief: Domestic terrorism cases in US total 2,000 in recent months

Washington, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Cases of domestic terrorism that the FBI is investigating in the US have totaled 2,000 in recent months, the agency's...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden slaps sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

By Alfonso Fernandez

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Paraguay school year begins with both virtual and in-person classes

Asuncion, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Paraguay on Tuesday began its school year with a combination of virtual and in-person classes, a policy that has not convinced...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden holds virtual meeting with Mexico's Lopez Obrador

Washington, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden said Monday that he will treat Mexico as an "equal" because both countries are "stronger" when they...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
NY AG to investigate Gov. Cuomo for sexual harassment

New York, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday gave the green light to the state's attorney general, Letitia James, to...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Colombia receives 117K vaccine doses via Covax

Bogota, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- A shipment of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine, available as part of the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax)...

01 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentine president vows to correct mistakes after VIP vaccine scandal

Buenos Aires, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Monday during his speech at the opening of extraordinary congressional sessions...

01 de marzo de 2021
0
Trump at CPAC: Denies election loss, says will not form new party

Orlando, Florida, Feb 28 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump on Sunday in a speech to the American Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...

01 de marzo de 2021
0