Argentine marchers for Maradona: He didn't die, they killed him

Buenos Aires, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- The Buenos Aires Obelisk, where Argentines in 1986 celebrated winning the Mexico World Cup thanks to Diego Maradona, once more on Wednesday became the gathering point for hundreds of the soccer star's fans, who repeatedly roared that "He didn't die, they killed him."

Several fan organizations had called the demonstration at the Obelisk to demand "Justice for Diego" after the death of their sports idol last Nov. 25.

Maradona's daughters Dalma and Gianinna and Claudia Villafañe, his wife from 1989-2003, also participated in the march, protected by several bodyguarda from a private security firm.

"Social and court convictions for the guilty," read the banner carried by the relatives of Maradona, whose death is the subject of an investigation to determine if there was any negligence in his medical care.

Gianinna Maradona, 31, wore a white t-shirt bearing the phrase "Justice for D10s," a play on the word "Dios" (God) and Maradona's jersey number: 10.

When Maradona's daughters arrived tumult and jostling ensued among the crowd as both the media and the revered player's fans tried to get close to them, and they left along with Villafañe after just 15 minutes, although they were pursued through nearby streets by a number of fans who wanted to take selfies with them.

Also participating in the march werre Maradona's former girlfriend Veronica Ojeda and her 8-year-old son Diego Fernando Maradona, who was carried in triumph on the shoulders of several fans.

"I believe in the judges and I know that the judges are going to do things well," Ojeda said at a press conference.

The demonstration got under way at 6 pm but people had already begun arriving near the Obelisk two hours earlier.

Many of the crowdmembers wore soccer jerseys and carried flags of Argentina's national team.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque as the lead physician in Maradona's treatment, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, Dr. Nancy Forlini, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni and nurses Ricardo Almiron and Dahiana Gisela Madrid are all under investigation in Maradona's death.

On Monday, the Argentine judiciary created a medical board that will analyze over the next two or three weeks whether the medical personnel provided "deficient medical attention" to the soccer great.

The interdisciplinary board will be made up of 10 official experts, including forensic experts, a cardiologist, two psychiatrists, a toxicologist, a nephrologist and a hepatologist and will also include experts provided by those who suspect poor medical treatment and by Maradona's relatives.

Both Dalma and Gianinna Maradona believe that, besides Luque, the person mainly responsible for their father's death is Matias Morla, who was Maradona's attorney.

During the demonstration, the fans sang songs insulting the attorney, and Villafañ weeks ago said that Morla had "kidnapped" her husband.

Maradona, 60, was admitted to a health clinic in the city of La Plata on Nov. 2, 2020, for anemia and dehydration and the next day was transferred to a sanatorium near Buenos Aires, where he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

On Nov. 11, he was released but remained under treatment at his home, in particular because of his "addiction" to alcohol.

He died on Nov. 25 in a private neighborhood near the capital and the autopsy found his death to be the result of "acute pulmonary edema, and secondarily from the flare-up of chronic cardiac insufficiency."

The autopsy also revealed that he had had a heart attack.

Last December, the toxicology report revealed that the star had had no alcohol or illegal drugs in his system at the time of his death, but there were assorted medications present to treat his physical and mental health.