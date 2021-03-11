11 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Biden signs 3rd pandemic fiscal rescue package

11 de marzo de 2021
21:09
0
  • President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills

    President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills

  • President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills

    President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills

  • President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills

    President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills

Washington, Mar 11 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion fiscal rescue plan bill approved by Congress, the third one implemented to counteract the severe crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ambitious funding package thus becomes the first big legislative victory of Biden's presidency.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation - working people, middle class folks, the people who build the country - a fighting chance," Biden said at the signing ceremony in the Oval Office before putting his signature on the legislation.

"That's what the essence of it is," he said.

The president announced that in the coming days he will travel throughout the country to inform people of the details of the plan and to explain it directly to the public.

Despite the Democratic administration's promises to try and forge unity with Republicans in the face of the common challenge of the pandemic, what is certain is that the new rescue package moved forward in Congress without the support of a single GOP lawmaker in either the House or the Senate.

The law includes new direct payments of $1,400 to taxpayers with an annual income of less than $75,000.

Just as in the earlier rescue packages, payments will be sent to taxpayers via direct deposit, a mailed check or prepaid debit card.

The American Rescue Plan also extends weekly $300 unemployment payments to the beginning of September, with current funding for that program expiring on March 14.

In addition, the package allocates $350 billion to state and local governments, $170 billion for reopening the country's schools, $14 billion to strengthen the Covid vaccination plan and another $46 billion for the coronavirus testing system.

The plan pushed by Biden and Democratic lawmakers comes in addition to the $900 billion that Congress approved last December to help alleviate the health and economic crisis and the $2.2 trillion package, the largest in US history, approved in March 2020 during the presidency of Republican Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the US government said it will begin sending out the direct $1,400 payments to taxpayers "as early as this weekend."

"People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a briefing.

"This is, of course, just the first wave. But some people in the country will start seeing those direct deposits in their bank accounts this weekend, and payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks," she said The government's idea behind the direct payments is to put money into Americans' pockets to maintain the level of spending that the economy needs to keep functioning and recovering.

The US is the country that has been hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 529,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 29 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Biden signs 3rd pandemic fiscal rescue package

Washington, Mar 11 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion fiscal rescue plan bill approved by Congress, the third one...

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuba a year into pandemic having huge case spike but believes in vaccine

By Lorena Canto

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentine marchers for Maradona: He didn't die, they killed him

Buenos Aires, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- The Buenos Aires Obelisk, where Argentines in 1986 celebrated winning the Mexico World Cup thanks to Diego Maradona, once...

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil sets record for Covid deaths, hospital system in danger of collapse

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- Brazil is going through its worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic so far with its health care system on the verge of...

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Daughter of Cubans, first woman to head largest US university

By Ivonne Malaver

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden promises to share vaccines with world if US has excess

Washington, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday confirmed that his administration "will share" the Covid-19 vaccines it has acquired with...

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru's Cacataibos, tired of being killed, say only indigenous justice remains

By Fernando Gimeno

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Congress on verge of approving Biden's rescue plan without GOP support

By Alfonso Fernandez

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Buckingham Palace responds to Harry-Meghan TV interview

London, Mar 9 (efe-epa).- The British royal palace on Tuesday said that it was "saddened' after learning of the suffering expressed by the duke and duchess...

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Women's Day clashes leave 81 injured in Mexico City

(Update 1: adds injuries pars 1-4, changes headline, minor edits)

09 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden offers TPS immigration protection to 320,000 Venezuelans in US

Washington, Mar 8 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Monday is planning to provide Temporary Protected Status to some 320,000 Venezuelans living in the...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil Supreme Court justice overturns three sentences against Lula

Brasilia, Mar 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin on Monday nullified all legal proceedings pursued so far by a lower court against...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
New York jazz scene almost forgotten in pandemic

By Helen Cook

08 de marzo de 2021
0
US proposes ways Afghanistan's Ghani can accelerate stalled peace process

Kabul, Mar 7 (efe-epa).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a letter to Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, proposed ways to accelerate the stalled...

08 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden: State leaders' ending mask mandate is Neanderthal thinking

Washington, Mar 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the decision by the Texas and Mississippi governors to end their statewide facemask...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuomo apologizes but denies touching anyone inappropriately

New York, Mar 3 (efe-epa).- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday apologized for having made three women who claim that he sexually harassed them...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
House suspends Thursday session after warning about potential Capitol attack

(Update: Adds info about House suspending session)

03 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil sets new daily record of 1,600-plus Covid-19 deaths

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Brazil set a new daily record of 1,641 Covid-19 deaths within the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous figure of 1,595...

03 de marzo de 2021
0
FBI chief: Domestic terrorism cases in US total 2,000 in recent months

Washington, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Cases of domestic terrorism that the FBI is investigating in the US have totaled 2,000 in recent months, the agency's...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden slaps sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

By Alfonso Fernandez

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Paraguay school year begins with both virtual and in-person classes

Asuncion, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Paraguay on Tuesday began its school year with a combination of virtual and in-person classes, a policy that has not convinced...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden holds virtual meeting with Mexico's Lopez Obrador

Washington, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden said Monday that he will treat Mexico as an "equal" because both countries are "stronger" when they...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
NY AG to investigate Gov. Cuomo for sexual harassment

New York, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday gave the green light to the state's attorney general, Letitia James, to...

02 de marzo de 2021
0
Colombia receives 117K vaccine doses via Covax

Bogota, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- A shipment of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine, available as part of the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax)...

01 de marzo de 2021
0