19 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

US House once again approves Dreamers/TPS bill

18 de marzo de 2021
23:11
0
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday once again approved an immigration bill seeking to regularize the status of millions of young undocumented migrants known as "Dreamers" and to provide benefits under the Temporary Protected Status program to hundreds of thousands of foreigners living in this country The bill was approved in a 228-197 vote with all Democrats and nine Republican lawmakers voting in favor.

According to estimates by its sponsors, some 2.5 million young people who were brought to this country as small children by their parents - the so-called Dreamers - could benefit under the bill which establishes a path to citizenship.

Former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) approved a bill temporarily regularizing the status of those young people for the first time, but the Republicans took it to court and since then it has been mired in a lengthy legal battle.

Besides the Dreamers, the bill also sets forth a path to citizenship for TPS beneficiaries, a move that could benefit some 400,000 people, most of them Central Americans and Haitians who were taken in by the US after natural disasters or civil conflicts in their homelands.

The bill approved on Thursday is a very similar version to a lower house bill approved in 2019 but which did not pass in the Senate, which at the time was under GOP control.

Now, Democrats control the Senate, but for the bill to be approved it would need at least 10 Republican votes there for a total of 60 votes altogether, something that is uncertain at the moment.

This bill is one part of a big immigration reform package that the White House is pushing forward in Congress, a plan that intends to regularize the immigration status of 11 million undocumented foreigners but which lacks the necessary support among Republican lawmakers.

Also forming part of this package is a second bill that the House is scheduled to vote on on Friday seeking to regularize the status of agricultural workers.

Democrats have put forward the immigration package in pieces since they feel that this strategy can help them garner more support for its individual parts from GOP lawmakers.

However, Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy alluded to the current situation on the US-Mexico border with the arrival of tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors and migrant families there to justify his opposition to the measure.

With what is happening now on the border, this is probably the worst time for Democrats to be offering this kind of plan, McCarthy said.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
US House once again approves Dreamers/TPS bill

Washington, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday once again approved an immigration bill seeking to regularize the status of...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito hoping for tourism recovery with Covid vaccination passports

Quito, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The Quito City Hall is hoping for a progressive recovery of the tourist sector starting in 2021 as anti-Covid vaccination programs...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Fito Paez, rock legend and fulfilled dad and artist

By Rodrigo Garcia

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil banking on vaccination to control Covid pandemic in 2nd quarter

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Brazil, the current world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is banking on increasing its vaccination campaign to...

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Tension on the US-Mexico border over migrant flow, US policies

By Carlos Zuñiga and Pedro Pablo Cortes

17 de marzo de 2021
0
National Gallery of Art celebrates 80th anniversary, closed by pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Massage parlor shootings suspect blames them for his sex addiction

By Lucia Leal

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Colombian mothers of false positive victims give report on their suffering

Bogota, Mar 16 (efe-epa).- The mothers and relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings by the Colombian army, known as "false positive" killings, on...

16 de marzo de 2021
0
US showcases its new stance on gender equality at UN

By Mario Villar

16 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru increased number of mini-businessmen despite pandemic

By Monica Martinez

16 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden pushes rescue plan: Shots in arms, money in pockets

By Lucia Leal.

16 de marzo de 2021
0
US trying to reactivate diplomacy with North Korea

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The White House on Monday confirmed that it has tried to contact North Korea but has not yet received a response, and it made...

15 de marzo de 2021
0
Bolivia's ex-President Añez transferred to women's prison

La Paz, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Bolivia's former interim president, Jeanine Añez, on Monday was transferred to the Women's Orientation Center in the Obrajes...

15 de marzo de 2021
0
Historic snowstorm hits western US, thousands of flights cancelled

Denver, Mar 14 (efe-epa).- A winter storm being called "historic" for the amount of snow it is dumping on Sunday lashed the Rocky Mountain and northern US...

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden wants to promote stimulus but border could rain on the parade

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Doubts in Mexico on impact of pot legalization on drug trafficking

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina commits to working for Bolivia's full entry into Mercosur

La Paz, Mar 11 (efe-epa).- Argentina and Bolivia on Thursday relaunched their bilateral relationship with an emphasis on trade, investment and political...

12 de marzo de 2021
0
Sotheby's to auction 3 small, but enormously valuable, collectibles

By Helen Cook

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden signs 3rd pandemic fiscal rescue package

Washington, Mar 11 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion fiscal rescue plan bill approved by Congress, the third one...

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuba a year into pandemic having huge case spike but believes in vaccine

By Lorena Canto

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentine marchers for Maradona: He didn't die, they killed him

Buenos Aires, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- The Buenos Aires Obelisk, where Argentines in 1986 celebrated winning the Mexico World Cup thanks to Diego Maradona, once...

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden promises to share vaccines with world if US has excess

Washington, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday confirmed that his administration "will share" the Covid-19 vaccines it has acquired with...

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil sets record for Covid deaths, hospital system in danger of collapse

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- Brazil is going through its worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic so far with its health care system on the verge of...

10 de marzo de 2021
0
Daughter of Cubans, first woman to head largest US university

By Ivonne Malaver

10 de marzo de 2021
0