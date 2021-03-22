22 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Technology helping female victims of sexist violence in pandemic

22 de marzo de 2021
18:06
0
View of the Zoom online platform's icon. EFE-EPA/Mattia Sedda/File

View of the Zoom online platform's icon. EFE-EPA/Mattia Sedda/File

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

New York, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- Poor and undocumented, Margarita (not her real name) has lived in New York for 14 years. The coronavirus pandemic turned her life and that of her daughter upside down just at the point where she thought she was beginning to get past the problems of sexist violence that had marked her in the core of her being.

"I'm better off without him. At the beginning, it was very difficult because he had control of my life, my thoughts, of me. His power over me was so great that it marked me and I came to believe that what he told me was the truth, that without him I would never make it," Margarita told EFE in a telephone interview filled with long silences and sobs.

The Mexican-born woman lives in Queens on the disability payments she receives after being severely injured at work and the food stamps her daughter (a US citizen) gets, and with the help of uncles, aunts and siblings who send her hygiene products every now and then.

Her husband, from whom she has been separated for several years, gives her daughter some money only occasionally.

"Everything closed down" with the pandemic. They reduced the aid she gets and she could not go to the courts to complain. The doctors wouldn't help her and she was afraid to go to the hospital, and she stopped taking her medicine. Her relatives lost their jobs and no longer bought things for her and her daughter stopped going to school, where she received two of her three daily meals.

Before the New York authorities decreed that all non-essential businesses would close in March 2020, "I had begun to feel well. I was emotionally and economically a little more stable, but the pandemic put me back like I was years ago: it opened my wounds, it opened up my pain," she said.

After the first wave of the pandemic, Margarita had to "learn how to use these really modern things" like the Zoom platform, which enabled her to attend mental health courses remotely and resume her psychological therapy.

With the help of her daughter, various organizations and Internet tutorials, she picked up more and more technological knowledge.

Before the pandemic, "the only meetings I had were with my therapist. Now we do them virtually, but at first we did them by phone because I couldn't connect online. It made me feel ashamed."

"Isolation got worse during Covid," the executive director of the New York Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, Kelly Owens, said that isolation is a tool used by those who perpetrate sexist violence.

Everything was affected, ranging from the ability to connect with help centers to the viability of shelters, and so Owens' office mobilized itself to try and compensate for the big gaps by creating new technological tools and facilitating access to them.

During the first two weeks, help-line calls dropped of "significantly," although once the new tech tools were in place the requests for help jumped by 75 percent last August, Owens said, adding that now her office is receiving 30 percent more calls than before Covid.

United Nationsl Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the women's status conference currently being held in New York City that the Covid crisis has affected women in particular, adding that it's a "crisis with a woman's face" because it's put a spotlight on gender inequality and has hit women disproportionately hard.

Covid had a significant impact on the lives of the Violence Intervention Program's female customers, in particular among women of color and immigrants, according to program director Rosana Conforme, adding that it has amplified economic, health and educational disparities in society.

Undocumented migrants were not eligible to receive the psychological and other help the organization provides and so it had to look for different creative ways to be able to provide help or connect with its customers, she said, adding that although the worst part of the pandemic is over many of its consequences persist.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Technology helping female victims of sexist violence in pandemic

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de marzo de 2021
0
IDB begins effort to increase capital amid growing challenges

Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar 21 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank agreed to begin a technical analysis procedure with an eye toward expanding...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Austin visits Afghanistan amid unknowns regarding US troop withdrawal

By Baber Khan Sahel

21 de marzo de 2021
0
US House once again approves Dreamers/TPS bill

Washington, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday once again approved an immigration bill seeking to regularize the status of...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito hoping for tourism recovery with Covid vaccination passports

Quito, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The Quito City Hall is hoping for a progressive recovery of the tourist sector starting in 2021 as anti-Covid vaccination programs...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Fito Paez, rock legend and fulfilled dad and artist

By Rodrigo Garcia

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Tension on the US-Mexico border over migrant flow, US policies

By Carlos Zuñiga and Pedro Pablo Cortes

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil banking on vaccination to control Covid pandemic in 2nd quarter

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Brazil, the current world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is banking on increasing its vaccination campaign to...

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Massage parlor shootings suspect blames them for his sex addiction

By Lucia Leal

17 de marzo de 2021
0
National Gallery of Art celebrates 80th anniversary, closed by pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Colombian mothers of false positive victims give report on their suffering

Bogota, Mar 16 (efe-epa).- The mothers and relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings by the Colombian army, known as "false positive" killings, on...

16 de marzo de 2021
0
US showcases its new stance on gender equality at UN

By Mario Villar

16 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru increased number of mini-businessmen despite pandemic

By Monica Martinez

16 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden pushes rescue plan: Shots in arms, money in pockets

By Lucia Leal.

16 de marzo de 2021
0
US trying to reactivate diplomacy with North Korea

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The White House on Monday confirmed that it has tried to contact North Korea but has not yet received a response, and it made...

15 de marzo de 2021
0
Bolivia's ex-President Añez transferred to women's prison

La Paz, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Bolivia's former interim president, Jeanine Añez, on Monday was transferred to the Women's Orientation Center in the Obrajes...

15 de marzo de 2021
0
Historic snowstorm hits western US, thousands of flights cancelled

Denver, Mar 14 (efe-epa).- A winter storm being called "historic" for the amount of snow it is dumping on Sunday lashed the Rocky Mountain and northern US...

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden wants to promote stimulus but border could rain on the parade

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Doubts in Mexico on impact of pot legalization on drug trafficking

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina commits to working for Bolivia's full entry into Mercosur

La Paz, Mar 11 (efe-epa).- Argentina and Bolivia on Thursday relaunched their bilateral relationship with an emphasis on trade, investment and political...

12 de marzo de 2021
0
Sotheby's to auction 3 small, but enormously valuable, collectibles

By Helen Cook

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden signs 3rd pandemic fiscal rescue package

Washington, Mar 11 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion fiscal rescue plan bill approved by Congress, the third one...

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuba a year into pandemic having huge case spike but believes in vaccine

By Lorena Canto

11 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentine marchers for Maradona: He didn't die, they killed him

Buenos Aires, Mar 10 (efe-epa).- The Buenos Aires Obelisk, where Argentines in 1986 celebrated winning the Mexico World Cup thanks to Diego Maradona, once...

11 de marzo de 2021
0