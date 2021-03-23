23 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Mexico distributes first 940K CanSino doses packaged locally

22 de marzo de 2021
23:11
0
Mexico's deputy secretary for multilateral affairs and human rights, Martha Delgado, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez/File

Mexico's deputy secretary for multilateral affairs and human rights, Martha Delgado, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez/File

Mexico City, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Mexican government on Monday began distributing the first 940,222 doses of vaccine - out of a total of 35 million doses - acquired from China's CanSino pharmaceutical company that are being packaged in a Drugmex plant in the central city of Queretaro.

"It's a great honor for us to say that Mexico was the first country in the world to approve the CanSino vaccine and today we're also the first country outside China to be packaging this vaccine," said Martha Delgado, the deputy secretary for multilateral affairs with the Foreign Relations Secretariat, in an event at the plant.

With this first lot of CanSino, Mexico will have received more than nine million doses of various vaccines: 3.89 million of the Pfizer drug, 870,000 of Britain's AstraZeneca, three million of China's Sinovac and 400,000 of Russia's Sputnik V.

Mexico was one of the first countries to begin vaccinating certain cohorts of its population against Covid-19 on Dec. 24, but given the delays in the campaign to date, it has only administered 5.6 million doses so far.

At the event at the plant, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard acknowledged the importance of the CanSino vaccine, which was tested in Mexico and shown to be 65 percent effective at protecting people against serious cases of Covid-19, and one of its main advantages is that it requires only one injection, although it does have to be stored at a temperature of between 2-8 degrees C (3-14 degrees F).

"It has been proven to work, it's effective, it's safe ... I must also say that since it's one dose we're going to be able to go rapidly," he said.

Mexico is the world's No. 3 country in terms of Covid-19 deaths, with 198,000 so far, and almost 2.2 million confirmed cases, and the government has been pushing for early access to the vaccine to control the pandemic in its territory.

Because of the delays in obtaining Western vaccines, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expanded Mexico's negotiations to Russia and China.

Ebrard recalled that Mexico has also contracted to buy 20 million doses of Sinovac and 10 million doses of Sinopharm, for which he thanked Chinese Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao, who was present at the event, for his intervention in the matter.

Although the active ingredient contained in CanSino arrived in Mexico on Feb. 11 and the first two million doses were expected to be produced by the second half of March, the factory had delays in fulfilling federal protocols governing health risks.

The Drugmex plant has the capacity to turn out up to 85 million doses per year and during the emergency "it will be dedicated exclusively" to packaging CanSino for distribution not only in Mexico but in other countries as well.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Mexico distributes first 940K CanSino doses packaged locally

Mexico City, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Mexican government on Monday began distributing the first 940,222 doses of vaccine - out of a total of 35 million doses...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Washington DC intensifies fight to become 51st state

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil asks for help on scarcity of supplies to intubate Covid patients

Sao Paulo, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday asked for help from the medical industry to find solutions to the scarcity of supplies for...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Technology helping female victims of sexist violence in pandemic

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de marzo de 2021
0
IDB begins effort to increase capital amid growing challenges

Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar 21 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank agreed to begin a technical analysis procedure with an eye toward expanding...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Austin visits Afghanistan amid unknowns regarding US troop withdrawal

By Baber Khan Sahel

21 de marzo de 2021
0
US House once again approves Dreamers/TPS bill

Washington, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday once again approved an immigration bill seeking to regularize the status of...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito hoping for tourism recovery with Covid vaccination passports

Quito, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The Quito City Hall is hoping for a progressive recovery of the tourist sector starting in 2021 as anti-Covid vaccination programs...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Fito Paez, rock legend and fulfilled dad and artist

By Rodrigo Garcia

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Tension on the US-Mexico border over migrant flow, US policies

By Carlos Zuñiga and Pedro Pablo Cortes

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil banking on vaccination to control Covid pandemic in 2nd quarter

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Brazil, the current world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is banking on increasing its vaccination campaign to...

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Massage parlor shootings suspect blames them for his sex addiction

By Lucia Leal

17 de marzo de 2021
0
National Gallery of Art celebrates 80th anniversary, closed by pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Colombian mothers of false positive victims give report on their suffering

Bogota, Mar 16 (efe-epa).- The mothers and relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings by the Colombian army, known as "false positive" killings, on...

16 de marzo de 2021
0
US showcases its new stance on gender equality at UN

By Mario Villar

16 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru increased number of mini-businessmen despite pandemic

By Monica Martinez

16 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden pushes rescue plan: Shots in arms, money in pockets

By Lucia Leal.

16 de marzo de 2021
0
US trying to reactivate diplomacy with North Korea

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The White House on Monday confirmed that it has tried to contact North Korea but has not yet received a response, and it made...

15 de marzo de 2021
0
Bolivia's ex-President Añez transferred to women's prison

La Paz, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Bolivia's former interim president, Jeanine Añez, on Monday was transferred to the Women's Orientation Center in the Obrajes...

15 de marzo de 2021
0
Historic snowstorm hits western US, thousands of flights cancelled

Denver, Mar 14 (efe-epa).- A winter storm being called "historic" for the amount of snow it is dumping on Sunday lashed the Rocky Mountain and northern US...

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden wants to promote stimulus but border could rain on the parade

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Doubts in Mexico on impact of pot legalization on drug trafficking

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

14 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina commits to working for Bolivia's full entry into Mercosur

La Paz, Mar 11 (efe-epa).- Argentina and Bolivia on Thursday relaunched their bilateral relationship with an emphasis on trade, investment and political...

12 de marzo de 2021
0
Sotheby's to auction 3 small, but enormously valuable, collectibles

By Helen Cook

11 de marzo de 2021
0