24 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Young Bolivian dressed as Mickey Mouse shares hugs

24 de marzo de 2021
18:06
0
  • Armando, 19, dresses up as Mickey Mouse and dances on the main square in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on March 9, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). He also distributes hugs to children to earn his living, also relying on the generosity of people touched by his life story to help him with food, clothing and to save enough to be able to rent a room. EFE-EPA / Jorge Abrego

    Armando, 19, dresses up as Mickey Mouse and dances on the main square in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on March 9, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). He also distributes hugs to children to earn his living, also relying on the generosity of people touched by his life story to help him with food, clothing and to save enough to be able to rent a room. EFE-EPA / Jorge Abrego

  • Armando, 19, dresses up as Mickey Mouse and dances on the main square in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on March 9, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). He also distributes hugs to children to earn his living, also relying on the generosity of people touched by his life story to help him with food, clothing and to save enough to be able to rent a room. EFE-EPA / Jorge Abrego

    Armando, 19, dresses up as Mickey Mouse and dances on the main square in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on March 9, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). He also distributes hugs to children to earn his living, also relying on the generosity of people touched by his life story to help him with food, clothing and to save enough to be able to rent a room. EFE-EPA / Jorge Abrego

  • Armando, 19, dresses up as Mickey Mouse and dances on the main square in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on March 9, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). He also distributes hugs to children to earn his living, also relying on the generosity of people touched by his life story to help him with food, clothing and to save enough to be able to rent a room. EFE-EPA / Jorge Abrego

    Armando, 19, dresses up as Mickey Mouse and dances on the main square in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on March 9, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). He also distributes hugs to children to earn his living, also relying on the generosity of people touched by his life story to help him with food, clothing and to save enough to be able to rent a room. EFE-EPA / Jorge Abrego

  • Armando, 19, dresses up as Mickey Mouse and dances on the main square in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on March 9, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). He also distributes hugs to children to earn his living, also relying on the generosity of people touched by his life story to help him with food, clothing and to save enough to be able to rent a room. EFE-EPA / Jorge Abrego

    Armando, 19, dresses up as Mickey Mouse and dances on the main square in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on March 9, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). He also distributes hugs to children to earn his living, also relying on the generosity of people touched by his life story to help him with food, clothing and to save enough to be able to rent a room. EFE-EPA / Jorge Abrego

Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- The vicissitudes of life and the conflicts in the country are not stopping Armando, a young Bolivian with a certain level of mental disability, from dressing up as Mickey Mouse to share hugs and earn a bit of money to rent a room.

Until he hit on the idea, he was sleeping in automatic teller machine booths or in the homes of people who were touched by his story.

The 19-year-old grew up in different orphanages in Cochabamba, but various adoptions didn't work out and when he turned 18 it was no longer possible for Armando to remain at the shelters and so he had to figure out a way to earn a living.

His biggest dream was to have his own Mickey Mouse costume to go out onto the city's main square and make money dancing and distributing hugs to children.

He told EFE that when he was a boy one of his teachers organized a dance and he was tapped to play the iconic Disney character - and since then he has really liked the famous wide-eyed, big-eared smiling mouse.

"I'm happy when I'm Mickey Mouse. I've liked to see him since I was a kid, it was my dream to be like him," Armando said.

Each week, Armando managed to save about 30 bolivianos, the equivalent of about $4, to rent the mouse suit for a day and bring happiness to people on the streets.

Little by little, he began to work his way into the affections of the people who approached him and, after they learned his story, they tried to help him so that he could achieve his goals: having his own Mickey Mouse costume and a place to sleep.

Fabiola Arrieta was one of the group of people who pooled some money to buy Armando the costume, which brought a big smile to his face, since it was the only thing of any consequence that he owned, and he stored it at the home of one of his friends to keep it from being stolen.

Each day, he returns to his friend's house to pick up the costume and use it on the town square.

Many people gave him gifts of clothing or shoes to help him out, but sometimes he was the victim of robberies and so he realized he needed to find a safe place to live rather than sleeping on the street.

Arrieta told EFE that "He's a rather hard-working boy, he just needs a home, we're looking for a room or house for him where he can keep his things and live like anyone else."

Armando knows how to speak some English and is ready to work "livening up" children's parties if people will give him the chance, and another of his friends, Javier Navas, who is a musician, accompanies him on the square and helps him to get his meals.

No matter the weather or the social problems besetting Bolivia, Armando is on the square every day and he even interposed himself between members of the rival governing socialist MAS party and its opponents after the arrest of former interim President Jeanine Añez over the so-called "coup d'etat" that ousted former President Evo Morales from office.

Armando tried to pacify the situation, but he was attacked, his costume was battered and people scared him by shouting that he was the "empire's mouse."

After that incident, he became better known around the country and people started to help him by giving him other costumes so he could continue to earn a living.

Now, Armando gives shows on Fridays on the square to collect money from onlookers saying he's very thankful to all the people who are contributing to his well-being, and he spends the nights in the home of one of his friends while he's saving up for an apartment.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Young Bolivian dressed as Mickey Mouse shares hugs

Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- The vicissitudes of life and the conflicts in the country are not stopping Armando, a young Bolivian with a certain...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Colorado mass shooting revitalizes debate over gun control

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Diesel fuel scarcity threatens to unleash another storm in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Rudderless Brazil nears 300,000 Covid deaths in pandemic's worst phase

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Brazil, the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is on the verge of 300,000 Covid-19 deaths while the scarcity...

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Washington DC intensifies fight to become 51st state

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico distributes first 940K CanSino doses packaged locally

Mexico City, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Mexican government on Monday began distributing the first 940,222 doses of vaccine - out of a total of 35 million doses...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil asks for help on scarcity of supplies to intubate Covid patients

Sao Paulo, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday asked for help from the medical industry to find solutions to the scarcity of supplies for...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Technology helping female victims of sexist violence in pandemic

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de marzo de 2021
0
IDB begins effort to increase capital amid growing challenges

Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar 21 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank agreed to begin a technical analysis procedure with an eye toward expanding...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Austin visits Afghanistan amid unknowns regarding US troop withdrawal

By Baber Khan Sahel

21 de marzo de 2021
0
US House once again approves Dreamers/TPS bill

Washington, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday once again approved an immigration bill seeking to regularize the status of...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito hoping for tourism recovery with Covid vaccination passports

Quito, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The Quito City Hall is hoping for a progressive recovery of the tourist sector starting in 2021 as anti-Covid vaccination programs...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Fito Paez, rock legend and fulfilled dad and artist

By Rodrigo Garcia

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Tension on the US-Mexico border over migrant flow, US policies

By Carlos Zuñiga and Pedro Pablo Cortes

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil banking on vaccination to control Covid pandemic in 2nd quarter

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Brazil, the current world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is banking on increasing its vaccination campaign to...

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Massage parlor shootings suspect blames them for his sex addiction

By Lucia Leal

17 de marzo de 2021
0
National Gallery of Art celebrates 80th anniversary, closed by pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

17 de marzo de 2021
0
Colombian mothers of false positive victims give report on their suffering

Bogota, Mar 16 (efe-epa).- The mothers and relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings by the Colombian army, known as "false positive" killings, on...

16 de marzo de 2021
0
US showcases its new stance on gender equality at UN

By Mario Villar

16 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru increased number of mini-businessmen despite pandemic

By Monica Martinez

16 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden pushes rescue plan: Shots in arms, money in pockets

By Lucia Leal.

16 de marzo de 2021
0
US trying to reactivate diplomacy with North Korea

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The White House on Monday confirmed that it has tried to contact North Korea but has not yet received a response, and it made...

15 de marzo de 2021
0
Bolivia's ex-President Añez transferred to women's prison

La Paz, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Bolivia's former interim president, Jeanine Añez, on Monday was transferred to the Women's Orientation Center in the Obrajes...

15 de marzo de 2021
0
Historic snowstorm hits western US, thousands of flights cancelled

Denver, Mar 14 (efe-epa).- A winter storm being called "historic" for the amount of snow it is dumping on Sunday lashed the Rocky Mountain and northern US...

14 de marzo de 2021
0