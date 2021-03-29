29 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

29 de marzo de 2021
18:06
0
Photo dated May 12, 2020, showing the entrance to the southern portion of the Tesla vehicle manufacturing plant in Fremont, California. EFE-EPA/ John G. Mabanglo/File

Photo dated May 12, 2020, showing the entrance to the southern portion of the Tesla vehicle manufacturing plant in Fremont, California. EFE-EPA/ John G. Mabanglo/File

By Marc Arcas

San Francisco, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- The exodus of technology companies from California, which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, is significantly benefiting Texas and the US-Mexico border zone as a tech "hub" is being established there that takes advantage of the region's bilingual and bicultural characteristics.

Well-known tech firms like Oracle and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, along with billionaires like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and thousands of sector employees and executives have announced in recent months that they have abandoned California, fed up with the high state taxes and what they feel is an environment that is too regulated there.

Their destination choice? Texas, a state that does not tax income - although all Americans must pay federal income tax - and with one of the country's lowest tax rates for corporations and a very loose regulatory structure.

"Last year, starting in July, we started to see a very strong increase in investments," Omar Saucedo - the spokesman for The Bridge Accelerator, a "startup" facilitator being pushed by Microsoft that operates in the border zone encompassing El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico - told EFE in an interview.

Although relocating from California and landing in Texas was a trend that had already begun a few years back, the increase in telecommuting work due to the pandemic definitively pushed it further and, since then, cities like Austin and the El Paso/Ciudad Juarez metro area have grown precipitously.

"This is a zone with a bilingual, bicultural and binational labor force that can take advantage of the best of both worlds," said Saucedo, who emphasized that, despite the existence of a border policy, El Paso/Ciudad Juarez is a unique urban area within which people and businesses are continuously flowing back and forth.

"It's very common here for a Mexican businessman to have a presence in the US and vice versa," and this situation is a real draw for tech firms.

That is the case for PPAP Manager, a company that offers Cloud solutions so that manufacturing firms can increase their efficiency.

"Being on the border helps us since the flow of our business between the US and Mexico is much simpler. It's a region that's always open to experimentation and to trying new things: One can't forget that Ciudad Juarez was a pioneer in Mexican manufacturing," Rene Pons, the firm's cofounder, told EFE.

The heavy weight of the manufacturing industry in the region, in particular construction materials, plastics and electronic components, are creating an ecosystem full of opportunity for emerging tech firms devoted to providing services to these industries.

Besides less tax and regulatory pressure, the border region is competing with Silicon Valley in another area that's ever more important to employers: the cost of living is much lower and thus they can pay their workers lower salaries than in California.

The Zillow real estate Web site, for instance, says that the average home price in El Paso is $155,000 compared to $1.5 million in San Francisco and more than $3 million in Palo Alto, considered to be in the heart of Silicon Valley and where Hewlett-Packard was founded.

On the other side of the border, in Ciudad Juarez, prices are even more reasonable.

"I was born in the (Mexican) state of Chihuahua, and I can say that there are very talented and intelligent people here but that they were always working in the service sector," Ricardo Estrada, the founder and CEO of PID Electronics - a firm dedicatated to developing technologies that help manufacturing firms go digital - told EFE.

"Over the last five years, I'm seeing how that is changing. Businessmen are gaining ground," the young Mexican said, adding that he sees the El Paso/Ciudad Juarez region as one of North America's main innovation hubs.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico's Caribbean welcoming tourist wave despite fears of new Covid spike

By Lourdes Cruz

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Birx: Majority of US Covid deaths were avoidable

Washington, Mar 28 (efe-epa).- Once the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, those that came afterwards could have been "decreased...

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Lawmakers reproach social networks for role in Capitol attack

By Marc Arcas

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden defends his immigration policy, plans to run for reelection

By Lucia Leal

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Paulina Goto continues singer-songwriter Caztro's love story in "Quedito"

By Monica Rubalcava

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina approaches second wave, awaits new shipment of Russian vaccine

Buenos Aires, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Since the beginning of March, Argentina has been experiencing an increase in Covid-19 infections and is moving into what...

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuban Covid vaccine now in phase 3 of massive trials in Havana

Havana, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Cuba has begun massively administering the most advanced of its coronavirus vaccine candidates, Soberana 02, in Havana after in...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito's other face: Rural, sustainable and cultural tourist destination

Quito, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Surrounded by valleys and mountains, Ecuador's capital has turned to rural, sustainable and cultural tourism to offer, during...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Costa Rica's Ngobe Bugle people, a story of migration, cultural preservation

By Douglas Marin

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Young Bolivian dressed as Mickey Mouse shares hugs

Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- The vicissitudes of life and the conflicts in the country are not stopping Armando, a young Bolivian with a certain...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Colorado mass shooting revitalizes debate over gun control

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Rudderless Brazil nears 300,000 Covid deaths in pandemic's worst phase

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Brazil, the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is on the verge of 300,000 Covid-19 deaths while the scarcity...

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Diesel fuel scarcity threatens to unleash another storm in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico distributes first 940K CanSino doses packaged locally

Mexico City, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Mexican government on Monday began distributing the first 940,222 doses of vaccine - out of a total of 35 million doses...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Washington DC intensifies fight to become 51st state

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil asks for help on scarcity of supplies to intubate Covid patients

Sao Paulo, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday asked for help from the medical industry to find solutions to the scarcity of supplies for...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Technology helping female victims of sexist violence in pandemic

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de marzo de 2021
0
IDB begins effort to increase capital amid growing challenges

Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar 21 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank agreed to begin a technical analysis procedure with an eye toward expanding...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Austin visits Afghanistan amid unknowns regarding US troop withdrawal

By Baber Khan Sahel

21 de marzo de 2021
0
US House once again approves Dreamers/TPS bill

Washington, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday once again approved an immigration bill seeking to regularize the status of...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito hoping for tourism recovery with Covid vaccination passports

Quito, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The Quito City Hall is hoping for a progressive recovery of the tourist sector starting in 2021 as anti-Covid vaccination programs...

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Fito Paez, rock legend and fulfilled dad and artist

By Rodrigo Garcia

18 de marzo de 2021
0
Tension on the US-Mexico border over migrant flow, US policies

By Carlos Zuñiga and Pedro Pablo Cortes

17 de marzo de 2021
0