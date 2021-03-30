30 de marzo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

29 de marzo de 2021
23:11
0
  • Front-running Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, greets supporters during a campaign event in Lima, Peru, on 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

    Front-running Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, greets supporters during a campaign event in Lima, Peru, on 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

  • Front-running Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, greets supporters during a campaign event in Lima, Peru, on 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

    Front-running Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, greets supporters during a campaign event in Lima, Peru, on 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

  • Front-running Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, greets supporters during a campaign event in Lima, Peru, on 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

    Front-running Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, greets supporters during a campaign event in Lima, Peru, on 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

  • Front-running Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, greets supporters during a campaign event in Lima, Peru, on 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

    Front-running Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, greets supporters during a campaign event in Lima, Peru, on 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo" (cane liquor), a recipe for which there is no scientific basis.

Lescano, who is ahead in the latest voter surveys and backed by 10-11 percent of the voters, has been claiming that cañazo and natural medicine is all that's needed to combat the coronavirus.

"I believe in popular medicine, in natural medicine. People treat themselves with coca leaf, with salt and with a series of herbs and plants that are in the Amazon," said Lescano in an interview on the Sunday television program "Panorama."

The former congressman also said that using cañazo does have a scientific basis because, he argued, it works like an alcohol-based mouthwash to eliminate the virus and bacteria from the mouth.

"It's the same principle," emphasized Lescano, one of the six candidates with a chance to get to the runoff after the first voting round on April 11.

"Go to Cuzco, Puno or Huancavelica to have the people tell you how they've cured themselves. It's a response that I've seen in the rural areas, so that the bugs don't take up residence in your throat," he said.

The Popular Action candidate defended the practice because people "have gotten results" even though they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Is it prohibited or is it being irresponsible to do that when the vaccine is not arriving and Peruvians are dying? There's nothing wrong with it," he said.

Nevertheless, Lescano denied that his promoting of cañazo is part of his plan to deal with the pandemic, saying that only "ill-intentioned people" are claiming that it is.

"There's a real dirty war going on since I got into first place (in the voter surveys). They're saying that it's part of (my) government plan, but that's a lie and defamation," he said.

Lescano also has been involved in other noteworthy and controversial proposals like asking Chile to return to Peru the vessel Huascar, captured by the Chilean navy in 1879 during the War of the Pacific.

Currently, the Huascar is a historic relic, given that it is the second-oldest armored warship still afloat, after the United Kingdom's HMS Warrior, and it serves as a floating maritime museum in the Chilean port of Talcahuano.

More than 25 million Peruvians are eligible to vote in the April 11 election to select a new president and two vice presidents for the 2021-2026 term along with 130 congressional representatives and five Andean Parliament members.

If no presidential candidate obtains more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election between the two top vote-getters will be held in June.

The elections are coming at one of the worst moments of the pandemic in Peru, which in recent days set a new daily confirmed infection record with more than 12,000 Covid cases.

In all, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases have been detected in the South American country and more than 50,000 people have died, but the death toll stands at more than 125,000 if suspected Covid deaths and other as yet uninvestigated deaths are counted.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Therapeutic yoga: an alternative to alleviate Covid-19 consequences

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

29 de marzo de 2021
0
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Start of trial in George Floyd case puts US in the docket

By Alex Segura Lozano

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico's Caribbean welcoming tourist wave despite fears of new Covid spike

By Lourdes Cruz

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Birx: Majority of US Covid deaths were avoidable

Washington, Mar 28 (efe-epa).- Once the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, those that came afterwards could have been "decreased...

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Lawmakers reproach social networks for role in Capitol attack

By Marc Arcas

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden defends his immigration policy, plans to run for reelection

By Lucia Leal

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Paulina Goto continues singer-songwriter Caztro's love story in "Quedito"

By Monica Rubalcava

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina approaches second wave, awaits new shipment of Russian vaccine

Buenos Aires, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Since the beginning of March, Argentina has been experiencing an increase in Covid-19 infections and is moving into what...

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuban Covid vaccine now in phase 3 of massive trials in Havana

Havana, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Cuba has begun massively administering the most advanced of its coronavirus vaccine candidates, Soberana 02, in Havana after in...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito's other face: Rural, sustainable and cultural tourist destination

Quito, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Surrounded by valleys and mountains, Ecuador's capital has turned to rural, sustainable and cultural tourism to offer, during...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Costa Rica's Ngobe Bugle people, a story of migration, cultural preservation

By Douglas Marin

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Young Bolivian dressed as Mickey Mouse shares hugs

Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- The vicissitudes of life and the conflicts in the country are not stopping Armando, a young Bolivian with a certain...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Colorado mass shooting revitalizes debate over gun control

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Rudderless Brazil nears 300,000 Covid deaths in pandemic's worst phase

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Brazil, the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is on the verge of 300,000 Covid-19 deaths while the scarcity...

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Diesel fuel scarcity threatens to unleash another storm in Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico distributes first 940K CanSino doses packaged locally

Mexico City, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Mexican government on Monday began distributing the first 940,222 doses of vaccine - out of a total of 35 million doses...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Washington DC intensifies fight to become 51st state

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Brazil asks for help on scarcity of supplies to intubate Covid patients

Sao Paulo, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday asked for help from the medical industry to find solutions to the scarcity of supplies for...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Technology helping female victims of sexist violence in pandemic

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de marzo de 2021
0
IDB begins effort to increase capital amid growing challenges

Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar 21 (efe-epa).- The Inter-American Development Bank agreed to begin a technical analysis procedure with an eye toward expanding...

22 de marzo de 2021
0
Austin visits Afghanistan amid unknowns regarding US troop withdrawal

By Baber Khan Sahel

21 de marzo de 2021
0
US House once again approves Dreamers/TPS bill

Washington, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday once again approved an immigration bill seeking to regularize the status of...

18 de marzo de 2021
0