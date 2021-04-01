01 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

01 de abril de 2021
00:12
0
  • Newly appointed Brazilian air force commander, Brig. Gen. Carlos de Almeida Baptista Jr. in Brasilia on March 31, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

    Newly appointed Brazilian air force commander, Brig. Gen. Carlos de Almeida Baptista Jr. in Brasilia on March 31, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

  • Newly appointed Brazilian army commander Gen. Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira in Brasilia on March 31, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

    Newly appointed Brazilian army commander Gen. Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira in Brasilia on March 31, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

  • Newly appointed Brazilian navy commander Adm. Almir Garnier in Brasilia on March 31, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

    Newly appointed Brazilian navy commander Adm. Almir Garnier in Brasilia on March 31, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

  • Brazilian Defense Minister Gen. Walter Braga Netto (2nd from left), presents the country's new military commanders on March 31, 2021, at a ceremony in Brasilia: Adm. Almir Garnier (navy, left), Gen. Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira (army, 2nd from right) and Lt. Gen. Carlos Baptista Junior (air force, right). EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

    Brazilian Defense Minister Gen. Walter Braga Netto (2nd from left), presents the country's new military commanders on March 31, 2021, at a ceremony in Brasilia: Adm. Almir Garnier (navy, left), Gen. Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira (army, 2nd from right) and Lt. Gen. Carlos Baptista Junior (air force, right). EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week of the heads of the army, air force and navy, Defense Minister Gen. Walter Braga Netto announced.

In a ceremony held in Brasilia, Braga Netto officially announced the appointments of Gen. Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira as army commander, Lt. Gen. Carlos Baptista Junior as air force commander and Adm. Almir Garnier at the navy's top officer.

Nogueira de Oliveira now occupies the post that Gen. Edson Pujol vacated, while Baptista Junior replaces Lt. Gen. Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez and Garnier replaces Adm. Ilques Barbosa.

The changes, the first time all three commanders have been replaced at once, provides continuity to the shifts undertaken in the top echelons of government announced by Bolsonaro on Monday with the replacement of six of his Cabinet members.

In addition to the expected departure of then-Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, under pressure from members of his political base and the opposition, came the surprise replacement of Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva, who had held the Defense Ministry portfolio.

According to local media reports, Bolsonaro, a reserve army captain, had been bothered by a recent interview Azevedo e Silva gave in which the then-minister warned about a third Covid-19 wave and, contrary to the administration's policy, defended social distancing measures.

In like manner, reports have circulated that Azevedo e Silva's refusal to relieve army commander Pujol, whom Bolsonaro did not like either, precipitated the defense chief's departure.

In his succinct statement during the ceremony, Braga Netto, who left the Civil Affairs Ministry, did not comment on the reasons for the changes in the armed forces command structure and called for unity in fighting the pandemic, which has killed more than 317,000 Brazilians and infected some 12.6 million people in the South American giant over the past 13 months.

"The best asset of a nation is the guarantee of democracy and freedom for its people. The military did not fail in the past and will never fail since the country needs them," said the general, who hailed the 57th anniversary - celebrated on Wednesday - of the coup d'etat that installed a military dictatorship that ruled Brazil from 1964-1985.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Start of trial in George Floyd case puts US in the docket

By Alex Segura Lozano

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Therapeutic yoga: an alternative to alleviate Covid-19 consequences

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

29 de marzo de 2021
0
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico's Caribbean welcoming tourist wave despite fears of new Covid spike

By Lourdes Cruz

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Birx: Majority of US Covid deaths were avoidable

Washington, Mar 28 (efe-epa).- Once the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, those that came afterwards could have been "decreased...

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Lawmakers reproach social networks for role in Capitol attack

By Marc Arcas

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden defends his immigration policy, plans to run for reelection

By Lucia Leal

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Paulina Goto continues singer-songwriter Caztro's love story in "Quedito"

By Monica Rubalcava

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina approaches second wave, awaits new shipment of Russian vaccine

Buenos Aires, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Since the beginning of March, Argentina has been experiencing an increase in Covid-19 infections and is moving into what...

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuban Covid vaccine now in phase 3 of massive trials in Havana

Havana, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Cuba has begun massively administering the most advanced of its coronavirus vaccine candidates, Soberana 02, in Havana after in...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito's other face: Rural, sustainable and cultural tourist destination

Quito, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Surrounded by valleys and mountains, Ecuador's capital has turned to rural, sustainable and cultural tourism to offer, during...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Costa Rica's Ngobe Bugle people, a story of migration, cultural preservation

By Douglas Marin

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Young Bolivian dressed as Mickey Mouse shares hugs

Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- The vicissitudes of life and the conflicts in the country are not stopping Armando, a young Bolivian with a certain...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Colorado mass shooting revitalizes debate over gun control

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2021
0
Rudderless Brazil nears 300,000 Covid deaths in pandemic's worst phase

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Brazil, the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is on the verge of 300,000 Covid-19 deaths while the scarcity...

23 de marzo de 2021
0