02 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

01 de abril de 2021
23:11
0
A motorist drives along an almost empty avenue in Santiago, Chile, on March 27, 2021, with coronavirus quarantine restrictions in place almost everywhere in the country. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

A motorist drives along an almost empty avenue in Santiago, Chile, on March 27, 2021, with coronavirus quarantine restrictions in place almost everywhere in the country. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently than ever, hospitals on the verge of collapse, 83 percent of the population confined and new variants of the disease spreading, a situation that has forced the authorities to close the borders for the month of April.

"We're experiencing very complicated times in the pandemic, not only in Chile but in the whole world," government spokesman Jaime Bellolio said.

"We've had to take stricter measures with the single objective of taking care of people," he added at a press conference.

The closure of the borders, which will become effective on April 5 and last at least until May 1, had been expected for several days, when medical unions and the political opposition began to clamor about the unstoppable spread of the pandemic.

Chile several days ago implemented harsh restrictions on tourists, who have to have a negative PCR test and go through a five-day quarantine in a special hotel paid for out of their own pockets before they are then allowed to spend another five days in their selected lodgings. Only then will they be allowed to travel around the country freely.

Starting Monday, Chileans and local residents will be prohibited from traveling abroad unless they need to do so for urgent reasons, on humanitarian business or for health treatment, just like the tourist arrivals, while truckers entering Chile by land will have to show a negative PCR test at the border.

This is the second border closure Chile has implemented since the start of the pandemic, the first one prevailing from March to November last year.

What we were asking people to do for months is a measure that's been a little late, but we're grateful. Our monitoring of patients who come in from abroad is very weak," the general secretary of the Medical College, Jose Miguel Bernucci, told the local press.

Authorities also announced an overnight curfew starting at 9 pm, the restriction of economic activities and limitations on people going out of their homes, measures that are designed to reduce the public's mobility by some 30 percent.

The Santiago Chamber of Commerce, however, criticized these measures, which it called discriminatory against small and medium businessmen, claiming that they could be "unconstitutional."

The second wave of the pandemic began in Chile in December with the arrival of the Southern Hemisphere summer and got worse in late February, the big vacation month in the South American nation, although Chile never actually managed to get the first wave under control, experiencing its worst period last June-July when the hospital network was at its limit and 40 percent of people getting a PCR test were testing positive.

Last month, however, Chile broke all the first wave's records.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 7,800 new Covid-19 cases were detected, the highest daily total in the pandemic so far, and 193 people died, bringing the totals to more than a million infections and 23,328 deaths, to which must be added almost 8,000 additional deaths of people suspected of dying from Covid-19 although that was never confirmed with a PCR test.

Experts say that the rapid rate of vaccination in Chile could have worked against the country by making people overconfident, augmented by the fact that people are just plain tired of restrictions on their activities after the past year.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Start of trial in George Floyd case puts US in the docket

By Alex Segura Lozano

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Therapeutic yoga: an alternative to alleviate Covid-19 consequences

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

29 de marzo de 2021
0
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico's Caribbean welcoming tourist wave despite fears of new Covid spike

By Lourdes Cruz

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Birx: Majority of US Covid deaths were avoidable

Washington, Mar 28 (efe-epa).- Once the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, those that came afterwards could have been "decreased...

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Lawmakers reproach social networks for role in Capitol attack

By Marc Arcas

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden defends his immigration policy, plans to run for reelection

By Lucia Leal

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Paulina Goto continues singer-songwriter Caztro's love story in "Quedito"

By Monica Rubalcava

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina approaches second wave, awaits new shipment of Russian vaccine

Buenos Aires, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Since the beginning of March, Argentina has been experiencing an increase in Covid-19 infections and is moving into what...

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuban Covid vaccine now in phase 3 of massive trials in Havana

Havana, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Cuba has begun massively administering the most advanced of its coronavirus vaccine candidates, Soberana 02, in Havana after in...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito's other face: Rural, sustainable and cultural tourist destination

Quito, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Surrounded by valleys and mountains, Ecuador's capital has turned to rural, sustainable and cultural tourism to offer, during...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Costa Rica's Ngobe Bugle people, a story of migration, cultural preservation

By Douglas Marin

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Young Bolivian dressed as Mickey Mouse shares hugs

Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- The vicissitudes of life and the conflicts in the country are not stopping Armando, a young Bolivian with a certain...

24 de marzo de 2021
0