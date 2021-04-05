05 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

05 de abril de 2021
18:06
0
  • People stand in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site opened at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    People stand in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site opened at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • People stand in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site opened at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    People stand in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site opened at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • People stand in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site opened at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    People stand in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site opened at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • People stand in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site opened at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    People stand in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site opened at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young adults, EFE verified at one of the biggest immunization centers in Miami.

Before sunrise there was already a long line of automobiles with people ready to get immunized at the drive-thru center set up on the north campus of Miami Dade College (MDC), a center administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the largest in South Florida.

Between 250 and 300 automobiles, most of them containing people around 30-40 years of age, EFE noted, were on hand for their shots during the early hours of the center's operation on Monday.

According to figures provided by the Florida Department of Health, the age group experiencing the most Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is the 25-34-year-old cohort, where more than 362,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed among the two million people who have been tested since March 1 in Florida.

Starting on April 6, the MDC vaccination center will only be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be able to administer 3,000 doses each day, according to a message posted by FEMA on Twitter.

In addition, FEMA has other vaccination centers in Miami, Orlando and Tampa where the Pfizer vaccine - a two-dose regimen - will be offered to people age 16 and older.

President Joe Biden has set July 4 as the date for turning the corner on the pandemic, which hit the US during the first quarter of last year.

In terms of deaths caused by Covid-19, the US leads the world with more than 555,000 fatalities among the 30.7 million cases confirmed since 2020.

Brazil is in the No. 2 spot with 12.9 million confirmed cases and more than 331,000 deaths, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.

Within the US, Florida is the No. 3 state in terms of infections with more than two million and is No. 4 in terms of deaths with some 34,000.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has elected to focus on getting tourists back to Florida after that sector of the state's economy took a massive hit because of the pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, is against any restrictions of activities in the Sunshine State or measures such as the obligatory use of face masks to limit the spread of the virus.

He is putting all his chips on the state's vaccination campaign as the means to control the virus in Florida.

As of Monday, 9.7 million doses of vaccine had been administered in Florida - 6.3 million first doses and 3.4 million second doses - according to state Department of Health figures.

Florida's population stands at more than 21 million at present.

The vaccination campaign was launched in Florida last December and initially front-line health care workers in daily contact with Covid-19 patients were prioritized along with adults over age 65, both those living in elderly care facilities as well as in private homes. Over time, however, DeSantis has expanded the eligibility requirements for the vaccine.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Start of trial in George Floyd case puts US in the docket

By Alex Segura Lozano

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Therapeutic yoga: an alternative to alleviate Covid-19 consequences

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

29 de marzo de 2021
0
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico's Caribbean welcoming tourist wave despite fears of new Covid spike

By Lourdes Cruz

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Birx: Majority of US Covid deaths were avoidable

Washington, Mar 28 (efe-epa).- Once the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, those that came afterwards could have been "decreased...

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Lawmakers reproach social networks for role in Capitol attack

By Marc Arcas

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden defends his immigration policy, plans to run for reelection

By Lucia Leal

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Paulina Goto continues singer-songwriter Caztro's love story in "Quedito"

By Monica Rubalcava

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina approaches second wave, awaits new shipment of Russian vaccine

Buenos Aires, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Since the beginning of March, Argentina has been experiencing an increase in Covid-19 infections and is moving into what...

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Cuban Covid vaccine now in phase 3 of massive trials in Havana

Havana, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Cuba has begun massively administering the most advanced of its coronavirus vaccine candidates, Soberana 02, in Havana after in...

24 de marzo de 2021
0
Quito's other face: Rural, sustainable and cultural tourist destination

Quito, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- Surrounded by valleys and mountains, Ecuador's capital has turned to rural, sustainable and cultural tourism to offer, during...

24 de marzo de 2021
0