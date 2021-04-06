06 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

05 de abril de 2021
22:10
0
The director of the film

The director of the film "Godzilla vs. Kong," Adam Wingard. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket sales so far during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to figures from the specialized Box Office Mojo Web site, the Warner Bros. superproduction raked in $48.5 million in the domestic market, which means the US and Canada, in recent days.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" hit movie houses last Wednesday, March 31, and reigned supreme at North American box offices over the long holiday weekend.

In comparison, "Godzilla vs. Kong" in just five days in the US and Canada brought in more than "Wonder Woman 1984" has since its original screening in December, with that film starring Gal Gadot collecting $46 million in all.

Another example of the superb performance of the Godzilla and King Kong flick is the fact that "Tenet," Christopher Nolan's latest film, has only taken in $58 million in the US since it was released last summer.

The performance of "Godzilla vs. Kong" is significant since this film featuring two of the movie world's most famous monsters has been placed simultaneously both in movie houses and on the HBO Max online platform, the same strategy that was used for "Wonder Woman 1984" although "Tenet" was available for viewing only on the big screen.

However, and providing the margin for success among the public, the monster movie has clearly benefitted from the recent reopening of theaters in New York City and Los Angeles, the favorable evolution of the pandemic in the US and the progress in the US vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" has also become a global box office phenomenon given that worldwide it has brought in $285.4 million so far.

The film, directed by Adam Wingard, is the culmination of the so-called MonsterVerse, a saga brought to fruition by Warner Bros. and Legendary that has combined in Hollywood the Japan's "kaiju" monster-flick genre with the stories of King Kong, as depicted in such popular films as "Kong: Skull Island" (2017).

"Godzilla vs. Kong" stars Demian Bichir, Eiza Gonzalez, Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

The success of the film also lends support to the risky scenario looming before Warner Bros. this year.

In contrast to the rest of the Hollywood studios, which mostly have opted to re-release their most important showings or send them directly to the digital market, Warner Bros. will present its entire 2021 list of offerings in movie houses and on the HBO Max platform simultaneously.

This decision will enable theaters to offer new films in 2021 after months of a ruinous business climate during which classic films were repositioned and independent films were launched, a strategy much criticized by respected figures in the film industry such as Christopher Nolan and Denis Villenueve.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Rio, Sao Paulo facing possible Covid surge after 10 days of celebrations

By Nayara Batschke

05 de abril de 2021
0
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Start of trial in George Floyd case puts US in the docket

By Alex Segura Lozano

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Therapeutic yoga: an alternative to alleviate Covid-19 consequences

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

29 de marzo de 2021
0
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico's Caribbean welcoming tourist wave despite fears of new Covid spike

By Lourdes Cruz

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Birx: Majority of US Covid deaths were avoidable

Washington, Mar 28 (efe-epa).- Once the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, those that came afterwards could have been "decreased...

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Lawmakers reproach social networks for role in Capitol attack

By Marc Arcas

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden defends his immigration policy, plans to run for reelection

By Lucia Leal

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Paulina Goto continues singer-songwriter Caztro's love story in "Quedito"

By Monica Rubalcava

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Argentina approaches second wave, awaits new shipment of Russian vaccine

Buenos Aires, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Since the beginning of March, Argentina has been experiencing an increase in Covid-19 infections and is moving into what...

25 de marzo de 2021
0