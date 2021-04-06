06 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

El Salvador focusing on students' mental health as classes resume

06 de abril de 2021
22:10
0
  • Teacher Adelaida Ortiz instructs students at the Centro Escolar Republica de Brasil on the first day of resumed semi-in-person classes in San Salvador on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

    Teacher Adelaida Ortiz instructs students at the Centro Escolar Republica de Brasil on the first day of resumed semi-in-person classes in San Salvador on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

  • Students at the Centro Escolar Republica de Brasil school play during recess in San Salvador on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

    Students at the Centro Escolar Republica de Brasil school play during recess in San Salvador on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

  • Students at the Instituto Nacional Manuel Jose Arce attend classes on their first day back at school after a year of remote learning, in San Salvador, El Salvador, on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

    Students at the Instituto Nacional Manuel Jose Arce attend classes on their first day back at school after a year of remote learning, in San Salvador, El Salvador, on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

By Hugo Sanchez

San Salvador, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- El Salvador on Tuesday reopened classrooms in about 3,500 schools more than a year after they were closed, and teachers will focus their efforts over at least the next few days on attending to students' mental health after months of lockdown apart from their friends and classmates.

Salvadoran authorities have resumed semi-in-person classes, where parents have the choice of sending their kids to school or not, and the moves comes as confirmed coronavirus cases in the densely populated Central American country stand at 65,491.

"We've set it up so that students, in the first week, are going to return to be attended to in terms of their psychoemotional health. Today, they're not going to study math ... (or) sciences ... (or) any of that," Education Minister Carla Hanania de Varela said.

She added that "this week is for personal evaluation and learning," because "without mental health we can't move forward normally" and the teachers have been trained in this area.

"The quarantine, all the pressures we've experienced during 2020, the grief, the same tension from the disease ... has impacted on mental health and we must take care of the fundamental part of the human being," Hanania de Varela said.

This week, the classrooms will be at 50 percent capacity, with part of the students still in the remote learning mode and the rest in class, but next week the other half of the student body will pursue the same course, the minister said.

Government figures indicate that the pandemic had taken 2,030 lives in El Salvador up through the end of last week, but the tallies from different municipalities provided to the Legislative Assembly and released by local media show that 5,563 people have been buried according to Covid-19 protocols since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry says that one of the of the groups least affected so far by the pandemic is 10-19-year-olds, who make up a good portion of the national student body, with 2,309 cases having been registered among that cohort.

The education minister appealed to the students to exercise caution to prevent outbreaks of Covid-19 in the schools.

"Starting today, we have an individual responsibility, a personal responsibility and it's up to us to make every day safe," she emphasized.

She recalled that "On March 11, 2020, these doors were closed ... and we've worked every day so that today you can return (to classes) safely."

Hanania de Varela added that returning in person to the classrooms is optional and will be gradual and that students who decide not to return right away will be able to continue using the online study platforms on which they have relied in past months to continue their education.

Students who do opt to return to in-person classes will be monitored and if any begin showing symptoms of Covid-19 they will be taken to a medical center.

The government announced that it has acquired "more than 1,000 tons of biosecurity supplies" to equip the schools with thermometers, facemasks and isopropyl alcohol.

Health Minister Francisco Alabi said in a television interview on Tuesday that the program to vaccinate all the public school teachers who agreed to take the first dose had concluded and 13,300 teachers had been vaccinated.

The Salvadoran government is intending to immunize 4.5 million citizens and has "acquired" at least 6.7 million doses of the 9 million it needs, having actually received 1.1 million doses.

So far, he said, more than 133,300 citizens have been vaccinated.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
El Salvador focusing on students' mental health as classes resume

By Hugo Sanchez

06 de abril de 2021
0
Karla Souza finding right comedic note in "Home Economics"

By David Villafranca

06 de abril de 2021
0
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Rio, Sao Paulo facing possible Covid surge after 10 days of celebrations

By Nayara Batschke

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Start of trial in George Floyd case puts US in the docket

By Alex Segura Lozano

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Therapeutic yoga: an alternative to alleviate Covid-19 consequences

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

29 de marzo de 2021
0
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico's Caribbean welcoming tourist wave despite fears of new Covid spike

By Lourdes Cruz

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Birx: Majority of US Covid deaths were avoidable

Washington, Mar 28 (efe-epa).- Once the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, those that came afterwards could have been "decreased...

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Lawmakers reproach social networks for role in Capitol attack

By Marc Arcas

25 de marzo de 2021
0
Biden defends his immigration policy, plans to run for reelection

By Lucia Leal

25 de marzo de 2021
0