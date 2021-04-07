07 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Brazil resumes subsidies to poorest amid worsening pandemic

06 de abril de 2021
23:11
0
  • People wait for a bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

    People wait for a bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

  • A Covid-19 victim is buried in a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

    A Covid-19 victim is buried in a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

  • A Covid-19 victim is buried in a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

    A Covid-19 victim is buried in a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 6, 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

  • Nilza Ferreira prepares coffee in Sao Paulo, Brazil's Paraisopolis

    Nilza Ferreira prepares coffee in Sao Paulo, Brazil's Paraisopolis "favela" or shantytown" on April 2, 2021. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA

  • A woman in the Sao Paulo, Brazil,

    A woman in the Sao Paulo, Brazil, "favela" or shantytown of Paraisopolis on April 3, 2021. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA

  • Henrique Silva, 22, eats lunch after receiving a food donation in the Sao Paulo, Brazil,

    Henrique Silva, 22, eats lunch after receiving a food donation in the Sao Paulo, Brazil, "favela" or shantytown of Paraisopolis on April 2, 2021. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Brasilia, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday resumed paying monthly subsidies designed to alleviate the economic dislocation being caused by the Covid-19 pandemic among the country's poorest, although the aid is now being distributed to fewer people and in smaller amounts.

The resumption of the financial aid, which had been provided between April and December 2020, was forced upon the government by the worsening of the pandemic, which in Brazil has already killed almost 333,000 and infected more than 13 million, a situation that is forcing part of the country to keep economic activities restricted, with the consequent dire impact on unemployment figures.

Nevertheless, pressured by a fiscal deficit that has skyrocketed to 14 percent of the GDP due to the 2020 health crisis, the Jair Bolsonaro administration has reduced both the amount of the newly reimplemented subsidies and the number of people who will benefit from them.

During last year, that subsidy program helped 68 million people between March and December with monthly payments of 600 reais ($110) during the first seven months, payments that were cut in half during the final three-month phase.

Now, and for an initial period of four months, those subsidies will go to 45.6 million people and - depending on a person's social situation - will fluctuate between 150 reais ($27) and 375 reais ($67) per month.

According to the government, among the beneficiaries of the program will be the country's roughly 14 million unemployed, but this time not all the informal workers - calculated to total some 50 million - will be included among those to receive subsidies.

Bolsonaro admitted that the benefits should "be more" and that the amount "is very low," but he also said that the money is a "debt" that the government is taking on and has been emphasizing on a daily basis that the country needs to "get back to work as soon as possible."

According to the Brazilian Food Sovereignty Investigation Network, an NGO focusing on poverty studies, last year - because of the pandemic - almost 55 percent of Brazil's 210 million citizens had "some level of nutritional deficit."

Among those, and despite the subsidies, there were 19 million people who "went hungry," a situation that was ameliorated by hundreds of organizations that distributed food in the country's "favelas" or shantytowns and other "pockets of poverty."

The first of the four new monthly subsidy payments will be paid in a graduated manner over the coming two weeks and on Tuesday just 5 percent of the 45.6 million beneficiaries received them.

Many people formed long lines at Caixa Economica offices to collect the subsidies, failing to abide by social distancing recommendations.

The same thing occurred at many vaccination centers, where the immunization process is moving slowly due to a lack of vaccine with about 10 percent of Brazil's population having received at least one dose so far.

Many Covid-19 sufferers are also waiting to be admitted to intensive care units, with many hospitals having absolutely no available space in their ICUs because of the massive inflow of seriously ill patients.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours Brazil registered 4,195 Covid-19 deaths, a new daily record, bringing the nationwide death toll to 336,947 since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, authorities said.

The previous daily death toll record was set on March 31 with 3,869 people succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry reported 86,979 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total official caseload so far to 13,100,580, and clearly indicating that the pandemic in Brazil is at its worst at this point with the health care system on the verge of collapsing.

Brazil is the country in the No. 2 spot for Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases, behind only the US, and it is the country with the highest daily average pandemic death toll at present.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Brazil resumes subsidies to poorest amid worsening pandemic

Brasilia, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday resumed paying monthly subsidies designed to alleviate the economic dislocation being caused...

06 de abril de 2021
0
Karla Souza finding right comedic note in "Home Economics"

By David Villafranca

06 de abril de 2021
0
El Salvador focusing on students' mental health as classes resume

By Hugo Sanchez

06 de abril de 2021
0
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Rio, Sao Paulo facing possible Covid surge after 10 days of celebrations

By Nayara Batschke

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Start of trial in George Floyd case puts US in the docket

By Alex Segura Lozano

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Therapeutic yoga: an alternative to alleviate Covid-19 consequences

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

29 de marzo de 2021
0
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Mexico's Caribbean welcoming tourist wave despite fears of new Covid spike

By Lourdes Cruz

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Birx: Majority of US Covid deaths were avoidable

Washington, Mar 28 (efe-epa).- Once the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, those that came afterwards could have been "decreased...

28 de marzo de 2021
0
Lawmakers reproach social networks for role in Capitol attack

By Marc Arcas

25 de marzo de 2021
0