12 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Evo Morales' party defeated in local Bolivia elections

12 de abril de 2021
19:07
0
  • The candidate for governor of La Paz for the Jallalla group, Santos Quispe, celebrates after casting his ballot, in El Alto, Bolivia, 11 April 2021. EFE/ Stringer

    The candidate for governor of La Paz for the Jallalla group, Santos Quispe, celebrates after casting his ballot, in El Alto, Bolivia, 11 April 2021. EFE/ Stringer

  • A woman votes on Sunday in La Paz. EFE/Martin Alipaz

    A woman votes on Sunday in La Paz. EFE/Martin Alipaz

La Paz, Apr 12 (EFE).- The governing Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), headed by former President Evo Morales, was defeated in the gubernatorial races in four Bolivian provinces in Sunday's second electoral round, according to preliminary results that on Monday indicate that opposition party candidates handily prevailed in those races.

Voters in La Paz, Tarija, Pando and Chuquisaca provinces were once again called to the polls on the weekend since no candidate there had obtained more than 50 percent of the votes - or more than 40 percent with a 10-point margin over the second-place candidate - in the regional elections on March 7.

Sunday's elections - the "most complex election cycle" in Bolivian history, as characterized by Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) president Salvador Romero - concluded this electoral round, defining in the process a new electoral "map" for the landlocked country.

At 10 am on Sunday, voter turnout had already exceeded 50 percent in the four provinces in question.

In La Paz province, Santos Quispe, with the Jallalla alliance, was in the lead with 59.3 percent of the vote, significantly ahead of Franklin Flores, of MAS, with 40.67 percent.

Oscar Montes, with the Unidos for Tarija party, was ahead of MAS's Alvaro Ruiz in that province with 58.68 percent of the votes.

Damian Condori Herrera, with Chuquisaca Somos Todos, was also out in front of MAS candidate Juan Carlos Leon in Chuquisaca province with 66.9 percent of the vote.

And in Pando province, Regis Richter, with the Movimiento Tercer Sistema (MTS), was ahead of Miguel Becerra, with MAS, with 58.54 percent of the votes.

MAS had been hoping to win at least three of the gubernatorial races in these runoff elections, having obtained victories in the first round only in Cochabamba, Oruro and Potosi provinces.

Meanwhile, in Santa Cruz province former presidential candidate Luis Fernando Camacho, with the opposition Creemos party, won the contest, while in Beni province Alejandro Unzueta, with MTS defeated his opponents.

Election day on Sunday was marked by low voter turnout despite the fact that voting is obligatory in Bolivia, but according to the TSE chief this is "normal" in runoff elections in the South American country.

The new regional governors and municipal leaders are scheduled to take office on May 3.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Evo Morales' party defeated in local Bolivia elections

La Paz, Apr 12 (EFE).- The governing Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), headed by former President Evo Morales, was defeated in the gubernatorial races in...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Matsuyama becomes 1st Japanese to win Augusta Masters

Augusta, Georgia, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Hideki Matsuyama, ranked No. 25 in the world, on Sunday fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming the first Japanese to...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Trump rails against election "fraud," McConnell

Miami, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump once again attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a private fundraising event on the...

11 de abril de 2021
0
El Salvador focusing on students' mental health as classes resume

By Hugo Sanchez

06 de abril de 2021
0
Brazil resumes subsidies to poorest amid worsening pandemic

Brasilia, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday resumed paying monthly subsidies designed to alleviate the economic dislocation being caused...

06 de abril de 2021
0
Karla Souza finding right comedic note in "Home Economics"

By David Villafranca

06 de abril de 2021
0
"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Rio, Sao Paulo facing possible Covid surge after 10 days of celebrations

By Nayara Batschke

05 de abril de 2021
0
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Start of trial in George Floyd case puts US in the docket

By Alex Segura Lozano

29 de marzo de 2021
0
Therapeutic yoga: an alternative to alleviate Covid-19 consequences

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

29 de marzo de 2021
0
US-Mexico border becoming tech center as firms exit California

By Marc Arcas

29 de marzo de 2021
0