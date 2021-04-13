13 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Peruvians between rock and hard place before "least bad" runoff election

12 de abril de 2021
23:11
0
  • Fuerza Popular party presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, delivers remarks to supporters at her party's headquarters in Lima, Peru, 11 April 2021. EFE/ John Reyes

    Fuerza Popular party presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, delivers remarks to supporters at her party's headquarters in Lima, Peru, 11 April 2021. EFE/ John Reyes

  • Leftist Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, with the Peru Libre party, addresses his followers Tacabamba's main square on 11 April 2021. EFE/ Francisco Vigo

    Leftist Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, with the Peru Libre party, addresses his followers Tacabamba's main square on 11 April 2021. EFE/ Francisco Vigo

  • People examine the front pages of newspapers on April 12, 2021, after the first round of the presidential election on April 11 in Lima, Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

    People examine the front pages of newspapers on April 12, 2021, after the first round of the presidential election on April 11 in Lima, Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

  • Newspaper front pages posted in Lima on April 12, 2021, after the April 11 first round of the Peruvian presidential election. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

    Newspaper front pages posted in Lima on April 12, 2021, after the April 11 first round of the Peruvian presidential election. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

By Carla Samon Ros

Lima, Apr 12 (EFE).- Either an extreme leftist or an authoritarian rightist, a Marxist teacher or a political heir accused of money laundering.

These are the two choices facing millions of Peruvian voters on Monday morning after the preliminary results of the first presidential election round were made public.

According to the latest report from the ONPE national election office, with about 83 percent of the ballots counted, union leader Pedro Castillo, with the ultra-leftist Peru Libre party, has obtained 18.3 percent of the votes, followed by former lawmaker Keiko Fujimori, with the rightist Fuerza Popular and having pocketed 13.2 percent.

Together, these two extremist candidates - who are the two top vote-getters in a crowded presidential field - have garnered a little over 31 percent of the votes so far, a showing that demonstrates the fragmentation of an electorate that now finds itself "between a rock and a hard place" with the dilemma of electing the "least bad" candidate in a runoff.

In Lima's Los Olivos district, 24-year-old Claudia said that the developing runoff scenario is "regrettable" and linked the election results to the "disinformation" that she says has been focused on the more popular candidates.

Claudia, who on Sunday voted for neither of those two candidates, admitted to EFE that Fujimori mounted a "well-played strategy" and put the country "between a rock and a hard place."

"I wouldn't want Keiko to win," she admitted, adding after a brief pause, that "if I had to choose between Keiko and Castillo, regrettably (I'd vote for) Keiko. It would have to be that way, it's not something that I'd want."

She said that the reason for that hypothetical decision is clear: "If Castillo wins, I wouldn't want to be like Cuba or Venezuela, a total dictatorship, because he's an extremist leftist."

Another local resident, Jason Asanjo, expressed himself to EFE along the same lines, saying that the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who governed from 1990-2000, would be "the least bad for the country."

"Between the extremist left and Keiko, who is a little on the right, I feel that the least bad would be Keiko because of the fact that if we go to the left we'll have the result that the Venezuelans who are emigrating to Lima have, since it would be an identical disaster-government like what's happening there," he said.

Asanjo, 24, said that he's leaning toward the Fuerza Popular leader, in large part because of the alleged connections linking Castillo to the Movement for Amnesty and Basic Rights (Movadef), the political arm of the Shining Path terrorist group, although the candidate has denied that claim.

According to Asanjo, however, a government headed by Peru Libre would return the country to "these things that our parents already experienced during the 1990s," during the armed internal conflict.

The dilemma disappears for people who have clear sympathies for one of the two candidates, such as is the case with Mercedes Horna, a middle-aged Lima resident and a faithful supporter of Fuerza Popular.

"I want Keiki Fujimori to win. She needs to be given a chance. She's not to blame for the problems her father has had," Horna told EFE.

On the other extreme are people like Dante Cabrera, who is convinced that Castillo "is the solution for Peru" in finding a way out of the corruption and the "complete looting by those in power" plaguing the country.

"I'd prefer for Castillo to win rather than Keiko Fujimori because (she) is the legacy of her father and corruption is encysted in her," said Cabrera, who referred to prosecutors' demand for 30 years behind bars in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy trial launched against her in 2018 after irregular contributions to her prior election campaigns by companies like Brazil's construction giant Odebrecht.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Peruvians between rock and hard place before "least bad" runoff election

By Carla Samon Ros

12 de abril de 2021
0
Biden calls for calm after death of young black man in police shooting

Washington, Apr 12 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Monday lamented the "tragic" death of African American Daunte Wright, who was shot to death on the weekend...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Yaku, the invisible candidate making his mark on Ecuador's politics

By Daniela Brik

12 de abril de 2021
0
Evo Morales' party defeated in local Bolivia elections

La Paz, Apr 12 (EFE).- The governing Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), headed by former President Evo Morales, was defeated in the gubernatorial races in...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Matsuyama becomes 1st Japanese to win Augusta Masters

Augusta, Georgia, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Hideki Matsuyama, ranked No. 25 in the world, on Sunday fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming the first Japanese to...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Trump rails against election "fraud," McConnell

Miami, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump once again attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a private fundraising event on the...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Brazil resumes subsidies to poorest amid worsening pandemic

Brasilia, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday resumed paying monthly subsidies designed to alleviate the economic dislocation being caused...

06 de abril de 2021
0
El Salvador focusing on students' mental health as classes resume

By Hugo Sanchez

06 de abril de 2021
0
Karla Souza finding right comedic note in "Home Economics"

By David Villafranca

06 de abril de 2021
0
"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Rio, Sao Paulo facing possible Covid surge after 10 days of celebrations

By Nayara Batschke

05 de abril de 2021
0
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Peru presidential candidate insists on treating Covid with cane liquor

Lima, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- Peruvian presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, with the Popular Action party, insists on treating Covid-19 with salt and "cañazo"...

29 de marzo de 2021
0