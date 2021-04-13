13 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Huge statue of Christ being raised in southern Brazil

13 de abril de 2021
18:06
0
  • Aerial picture taken with a drone that shows the Cristo Protector, still under construction on a hilltop in Encantado, Brazil, 12 April 2021 (issued 13 April 2021). EFE/EPA/ Daniel Marenco

    Aerial picture taken with a drone that shows the Cristo Protector, still under construction on a hilltop in Encantado, Brazil, 12 April 2021 (issued 13 April 2021). EFE/EPA/ Daniel Marenco

  • Aerial picture taken with a drone that shows the Cristo Protector, still under construction on a hilltop Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 12 April 2021 (issued 13 April 2021). EFE/EPA/ Daniel Marenco

    Aerial picture taken with a drone that shows the Cristo Protector, still under construction on a hilltop Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 12 April 2021 (issued 13 April 2021). EFE/EPA/ Daniel Marenco

  • A man works on the construction of the Cristo Protector statue on a hilltop in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 12 April 2021 (issued 13 April 2021). EFE/EPA/ Daniel Marenco

    A man works on the construction of the Cristo Protector statue on a hilltop in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 12 April 2021 (issued 13 April 2021). EFE/EPA/ Daniel Marenco

  • Aerial picture taken with a drone that shows the Cristo Protector, still under construction on a hilltop in Encantado, Brazil, 12 April 2021 (issued 13 April 2021). EFE/EPA/ Daniel Marenco

    Aerial picture taken with a drone that shows the Cristo Protector, still under construction on a hilltop in Encantado, Brazil, 12 April 2021 (issued 13 April 2021). EFE/EPA/ Daniel Marenco

Encantado, Brazil, Apr 13 (EFE).- On a hill in southern Brazil workers have been assembling the metal skeleton of a huge statue for a little over a year. It's the so-called "Christ the Protector," a monument rising 43 meters (141 feet) high and intended to combine religious devotion with tourism promotion.

The statue is being promoted as one of the "largest in the world" and pays homage to Jesus of Nazareth, along with a similar one inaugurated in 2010 in the Polish city of Swiebodzin standing 52 meters (171 feet) high and the "tallest one in Brazil" - the "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, which is five meters (16.5 feet) higher.

The monument is the result of a project by the Friends of Christ Association, a non-profit organization made up of volunteers that says it is guided only by "faith and devotion" and has gathered the 2 million reais (about $364,000) it estimates the statue will cost exclusively from private donations.

In recent weeks, the metallic framework of the statue, which will be covered with concrete, has begun to take shape, and the open arms - like those of Christ the Redeemer in Rio and measuring 36 meters (118 feet) between the hands - and the head have already been installed.

The structure, very similar to the Rio statue, was designed by sculptor Genesio Gomes de Moura and his son Moises Markus Moura, and calculations are that the finished work will require some 1,400 tons of cement, of which 40 tons will be used for the head alone.

Erecting the statue has been under way for a little over a year on the Morro de las Antenas hill some 400 meters (about 1,300 feet) above sea level and with an impressive view of Garibaldi Bay and the city of Encantado with its 22,000 inhabitants located 144 kilometers (89 miles) north of Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul state.

The project has been backed from the start by former Encantado Mayor Adroaldo Conzatti, who died last March from Covid-19 at age 81.

Conzatti's idea was to promote Encantado as a site of "devotion and faith," but also to give a push to religious tourism throughout the Taquari Valley region, which includes 36 municipalities founded in the mid-19th century with the heavy influence of Italian and German immigrants.

Many people saw the initiative as almost a "competition" with Rio's Christ the Redeemer, which was erected on the summit of Corcovado Mountain in 1931, and since then it has been one of Brazil's most famous postcard pictures.

That fact gave rise to a series of comments exchanged on the social networks between the mayors of Encantado (Jonas Calvis) and Rio (Eduardo Paes).

"Building statues ie easy. But let's see who has this view," said Paes, providing an aerial photo showing Christ the Redeemer overlooking Guanabara Bay, along with a large portion of the local beaches and the city of Rio de Janeiro.

"No question. Rio de Janeiro remains pretty and the whole world knows it. But come to get to know Christ the Protector of Encantado and the beauty of the Taquari Valley," responded Calvis, at which Paes promised to attend the statue's inauguration scheduled for late 2021.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Huge statue of Christ being raised in southern Brazil

Encantado, Brazil, Apr 13 (EFE).- On a hill in southern Brazil workers have been assembling the metal skeleton of a huge statue for a little over a year....

13 de abril de 2021
0
Peruvians between rock and hard place before "least bad" runoff election

By Carla Samon Ros

12 de abril de 2021
0
Biden calls for calm after death of young black man in police shooting

Washington, Apr 12 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Monday lamented the "tragic" death of African American Daunte Wright, who was shot to death on the weekend...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Yaku, the invisible candidate making his mark on Ecuador's politics

By Daniela Brik

12 de abril de 2021
0
Evo Morales' party defeated in local Bolivia elections

La Paz, Apr 12 (EFE).- The governing Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), headed by former President Evo Morales, was defeated in the gubernatorial races in...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Matsuyama becomes 1st Japanese to win Augusta Masters

Augusta, Georgia, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Hideki Matsuyama, ranked No. 25 in the world, on Sunday fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming the first Japanese to...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Trump rails against election "fraud," McConnell

Miami, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump once again attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a private fundraising event on the...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Brazil resumes subsidies to poorest amid worsening pandemic

Brasilia, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday resumed paying monthly subsidies designed to alleviate the economic dislocation being caused...

06 de abril de 2021
0
El Salvador focusing on students' mental health as classes resume

By Hugo Sanchez

06 de abril de 2021
0
Karla Souza finding right comedic note in "Home Economics"

By David Villafranca

06 de abril de 2021
0
"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Rio, Sao Paulo facing possible Covid surge after 10 days of celebrations

By Nayara Batschke

05 de abril de 2021
0
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Cuba, Russia tighten links, seek bilateral accords in Havana

By Atahualpa Amerise

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Tacos: A worldwide symbol of Mexico with as much tradition as future

By Miquel Muñoz

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Apple celebrates 45th anniversary planning to move from hardware to services

By Marc Arcas

31 de marzo de 2021
0
Barty battles into Miami Open semifinals, looking for 2nd title in a row

Sports Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Australia's Ashleigh Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Tuesday took another step on her path to reclaiming the Miami Open...

30 de marzo de 2021
0
Trial heats up with testimony about George Floyd's death

By Alex Segura Lozano

30 de marzo de 2021
0
IMF warns of dangerous divergences in post-pandemic recovery

By Alfonso Fernandez

30 de marzo de 2021
0
The "Christ" of Peru's presidential race, from the cross into politics

By Fernando Gimeno

30 de marzo de 2021
0