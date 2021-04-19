19 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Uruguay's "Painted Birds" area vying for responsible tourism award

19 de abril de 2021
22:10
0
  • People bathe in the thermal baths at Dayman on April 13, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

    People bathe in the thermal baths at Dayman on April 13, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

  • Photo showing several birds along the bank of the Uruguay River on April 14, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

    Photo showing several birds along the bank of the Uruguay River on April 14, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

  • View of a Matrioshka doll in the town of San Javier - founded by Russian immigrants - on April 14, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

    View of a Matrioshka doll in the town of San Javier - founded by Russian immigrants - on April 14, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

  • Photo showing canned meat being produced at the Anglo Cold Storage Plant on April 14, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

    Photo showing canned meat being produced at the Anglo Cold Storage Plant on April 14, 2021, in Uruguay's Painted Birds Corridor. EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

By Santiago Carbone

Montevideo, Apr 19 (EFE).- Protected areas, an old cold storage plant that fed soldiers during the world wars, thermal baths and a town founded by Russian immigrants are all to be found within Uruguay's "Corredor de los Pajaros Pintados" (Corridor of the Painted Birds), a region that aspires to win the World Travel Market Latinoamerica's Responsible Tourism award.

Located far from the hustle and bustle of the country's southeastern beaches and ocean waters, this corridor is a zone in which organizations from five Uruguayan provinces along the Uruguay River are working assiduously to get recognized in tourism circles.

On April 29, the World Travel Market Latinoamerica will select the winner of its Responsible Tourism award from among 13 finalists, including destinations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Uruguay.

"The World Travel Market is the Latin American travel and tourism industry's main international event," Miguel Garcia - who has worked for a number of years on matters involving the Painted Birds zone that spans the provinces of Artigas, Rio Negro, Salto, Paysandu and Soriano, all in western Uruguay - told EFE.

He is visibly happy that this Uruguayan destination may win the coveted prize, saying that doing so would highlight the region's noteworthy tourist offerings, an achievement that "was within ... the strategic development parameters" of the Painted Birds zone.

He emphasized that there are three protected areas within the region: the Rincon de Franquia, the Montes del Queguay and the Esteros de Farrapos National Park.

On a three-and-a-half hour tour, visitors can see all sorts of birds, including storks and herons, as well as horses that graze nearby.

There are also kingfishers plunging into the water to hunt for bluegill, taking their catch to nearby trees to eat.

"Entering a protected area obligates us to behave in a different way from perhaps more urban conduct," Garcia said, emphasizing that this kind of tourism "seeks to stimulate the entrepreneur to incorporate responsibility into his sustainable tourism activities."

The Anglo Cold Storage Plant is another feature of the region, where more than 5,000 head of cattle were processed each week to feed British and German troops in both World Wars One and Two.

Also, the towns of San Javier, founded by Russian immigrants, and Villa Soriano, the oldest European settlement in Uruguay are to be found in the Painted Birds region.

In 2019, a total of 610,633 foreign tourists came to the zone along with another 603,299 Uruguayans, although this was before the coronavirus pandemic virtually paralyzed the tourism sector.

Over the past year or more, local tourism operators have identified the key resources in the zone and worked out plans to get a fresh start as pandemic restrictions ease, Garcia said.

Among the tourism offerings available in the "painted birds" sector are nautical adventures along the Uruguay River and associated streams, sports fishing, traditional celebrations and relaxing thermal baths, all of them augmented by the delicious regional cuisine including dozens of local products such as freshwater fish, island honey, citrus fruits and wines.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Uruguay's "Painted Birds" area vying for responsible tourism award

By Santiago Carbone

19 de abril de 2021
0
Fossils of new dinosaur species found in Chile

Santiago, Apr 19 (EFE).- The Chilean Culture Ministry on Monday announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur measuring an estimated 6.3 meters (20.7...

19 de abril de 2021
0
Sao Paulo eases restrictions despite pandemic surge in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr 18 (EFE).- Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state and the one hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday reopened its churches...

18 de abril de 2021
0
US warns Russia of consequences if jailed Navalny dies

Washington, Apr 18 (EFE).- White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday warned Russia that there will be unspecified "consequences" for the...

18 de abril de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 355,000 Covid deaths with current death rate 3,000 per day

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr 13 (EFE).- Brazil registered 3,808 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide coronavirus death toll...

14 de abril de 2021
0
Police officer who shot Wright resigns, family rejects "accident" claim

By Alex Segura Lozano

13 de abril de 2021
0
Biden, NATO issue warnings over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine

Brussels, Apr 13 (EFE).- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday demanded that Moscow "immediately" halt its military buildup on its border with...

13 de abril de 2021
0
Huge statue of Christ being raised in southern Brazil

Encantado, Brazil, Apr 13 (EFE).- On a hill in southern Brazil workers have been assembling the metal skeleton of a huge statue for a little over a year....

13 de abril de 2021
0
Peruvians between rock and hard place before "least bad" runoff election

By Carla Samon Ros

12 de abril de 2021
0
Biden calls for calm after death of young black man in police shooting

Washington, Apr 12 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Monday lamented the "tragic" death of African American Daunte Wright, who was shot to death on the weekend...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Yaku, the invisible candidate making his mark on Ecuador's politics

By Daniela Brik

12 de abril de 2021
0
Evo Morales' party defeated in local Bolivia elections

La Paz, Apr 12 (EFE).- The governing Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), headed by former President Evo Morales, was defeated in the gubernatorial races in...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Matsuyama becomes 1st Japanese to win Augusta Masters

Augusta, Georgia, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Hideki Matsuyama, ranked No. 25 in the world, on Sunday fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming the first Japanese to...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Trump rails against election "fraud," McConnell

Miami, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump once again attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a private fundraising event on the...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Brazil resumes subsidies to poorest amid worsening pandemic

Brasilia, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday resumed paying monthly subsidies designed to alleviate the economic dislocation being caused...

06 de abril de 2021
0
El Salvador focusing on students' mental health as classes resume

By Hugo Sanchez

06 de abril de 2021
0
Karla Souza finding right comedic note in "Home Economics"

By David Villafranca

06 de abril de 2021
0
"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Rio, Sao Paulo facing possible Covid surge after 10 days of celebrations

By Nayara Batschke

05 de abril de 2021
0
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican kids stage Way of the Cross, calling for end to pandemic, femicide

By Manuel Lopez

01 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro names new military commanders after mass resignation

Brasilia, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday named three new armed forces commanders after the resignation earlier this week...

01 de abril de 2021
0