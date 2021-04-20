20 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Mexican UFO-logist journalist investigates crop circles in documentary

20 de abril de 2021
18:06
0
Photo provided by Photoamc on April 20, 2021, showing Mexican journalist and UFO-logist Jaime Maussan speaking at a press conference in Mexico City. EFE/Photoamc/ Editorial Use Only/ Use permitted only to illustrate accompanying article (Obligatory credit)

Photo provided by Photoamc on April 20, 2021, showing Mexican journalist and UFO-logist Jaime Maussan speaking at a press conference in Mexico City. EFE/Photoamc/ Editorial Use Only/ Use permitted only to illustrate accompanying article (Obligatory credit)

Mexico City, Apr 20 (EFE).- Mexican journalist and UFO-logist Jaime Maussan will host a television documentary titled "Circulos de cultivo" (Crop circles), in which he investigates the huge designs and figures that have appeared in recent decades in certain fields of grain around the world and which some people, including him, think may be evidence of extraterrestrial life.

"I think that in many regards this is a phenomenon that goes beyond our level (of understanding) and perhaps they're doing it like this so we take note that there is much more beyond ourselves," he said in an interview with EFE, adding that the "arrogance of human beings doesn't allow us to see farther" than our own worldly concerns.

He said that the crop circles could be "cosmic and celestial messages placed on Earth in crop fields" and they are just some of the things discussed in the documentary, which will air in Latin America on the History Channel on April 21.

Maussan traveled to the United Kingdom, one of the places where many of the crop circles have appeared, to conduct a first-hand investigation of these so-called "messages" that - although they are complicated to decipher, if there is anything to decipher in the first place - he tries to explain in a friendly and entertaining way in the documentary.

The crop circles consist of figures or symbols created by flattening portions of fields of grain and they often have appeared suddenly overnight.

Some think that they can be interpreted to allude to religious elements, astronomical information or mathematics, along with other themes, and their precise dimensions and the sudden way in which they have appeared suggest to people who believe they are genuine unexplained phenomena that they may be created by extraterrestrials.

"We're trying to do it in the simplest way possible. These figures are very complicated, when you start talking about mathematical formulas, ... and certain things it's not so easy or attractive," he said.

Maussan said that this kind of phenomenon was first noticed in the 17th century, but in modern times they were once again noted in the 1960s in Wiltshire, England, to where the UFO-logist traveled to undertake part of his investigation.

Despite the fact that many people deny that this kind of phenomenon has any kind of extraterrestrial origin - and have, in fact, shown them to be created by pranksters - Maussan is convinced that they are authentic.

"We've barely begun to visualize a small part of what these messages mean and that leads me to consider that they're authentic. People who don't believe (they're real) say that the people who are making them don't have much education or much knowledge, so how are they going to know about this? I really doubt it," he said.

And although "Mexico has not stood out as one of the centers of this activity," the documentary will investigate the few instances of crop circles in Maussan's homeland, along with similar phenomena in Brazil, various European countries and the United States.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Mexican UFO-logist journalist investigates crop circles in documentary

Mexico City, Apr 20 (EFE).- Mexican journalist and UFO-logist Jaime Maussan will host a television documentary titled "Circulos de cultivo" (Crop circles),...

20 de abril de 2021
0
Protesters gather at detention center, ask Biden to keep his promises

Miami, Apr 19 (EFE).- About 30 demonstrators gathered on Monday outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in South Florida to call...

19 de abril de 2021
0
Uruguay's "Painted Birds" area vying for responsible tourism award

By Santiago Carbone

19 de abril de 2021
0
Fossils of new dinosaur species found in Chile

Santiago, Apr 19 (EFE).- The Chilean Culture Ministry on Monday announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur measuring an estimated 6.3 meters (20.7...

19 de abril de 2021
0
Sao Paulo eases restrictions despite pandemic surge in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr 18 (EFE).- Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state and the one hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday reopened its churches...

18 de abril de 2021
0
US warns Russia of consequences if jailed Navalny dies

Washington, Apr 18 (EFE).- White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday warned Russia that there will be unspecified "consequences" for the...

18 de abril de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 355,000 Covid deaths with current death rate 3,000 per day

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr 13 (EFE).- Brazil registered 3,808 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide coronavirus death toll...

14 de abril de 2021
0
Police officer who shot Wright resigns, family rejects "accident" claim

By Alex Segura Lozano

13 de abril de 2021
0
Biden, NATO issue warnings over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine

Brussels, Apr 13 (EFE).- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday demanded that Moscow "immediately" halt its military buildup on its border with...

13 de abril de 2021
0
Huge statue of Christ being raised in southern Brazil

Encantado, Brazil, Apr 13 (EFE).- On a hill in southern Brazil workers have been assembling the metal skeleton of a huge statue for a little over a year....

13 de abril de 2021
0
Peruvians between rock and hard place before "least bad" runoff election

By Carla Samon Ros

12 de abril de 2021
0
Biden calls for calm after death of young black man in police shooting

Washington, Apr 12 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Monday lamented the "tragic" death of African American Daunte Wright, who was shot to death on the weekend...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Yaku, the invisible candidate making his mark on Ecuador's politics

By Daniela Brik

12 de abril de 2021
0
Evo Morales' party defeated in local Bolivia elections

La Paz, Apr 12 (EFE).- The governing Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), headed by former President Evo Morales, was defeated in the gubernatorial races in...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Matsuyama becomes 1st Japanese to win Augusta Masters

Augusta, Georgia, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Hideki Matsuyama, ranked No. 25 in the world, on Sunday fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming the first Japanese to...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Trump rails against election "fraud," McConnell

Miami, Apr 11 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump once again attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a private fundraising event on the...

11 de abril de 2021
0
Brazil resumes subsidies to poorest amid worsening pandemic

Brasilia, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday resumed paying monthly subsidies designed to alleviate the economic dislocation being caused...

06 de abril de 2021
0
El Salvador focusing on students' mental health as classes resume

By Hugo Sanchez

06 de abril de 2021
0
Karla Souza finding right comedic note in "Home Economics"

By David Villafranca

06 de abril de 2021
0
"Godzilla vs. Kong" revives US box office with biggest pandemic screening

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reviving US and Canadian box offices over the Holy Week holidays, racking up the biggest ticket...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Rio, Sao Paulo facing possible Covid surge after 10 days of celebrations

By Nayara Batschke

05 de abril de 2021
0
Huge turnout at Miami vaccine center on 1st day of shots for all adults

Miami, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- Health authorities began administering Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults in Florida on Monday amid a huge crush of mainly young...

05 de abril de 2021
0
Mexicans deluge Acapulco despite warnings of new Covid wave

By Salma Kaufman

04 de abril de 2021
0
Chile at 1 mn Covid cases, pandemic out of control, borders closed

Santiago, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Chile on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the pandemic raging more virulently...

01 de abril de 2021
0