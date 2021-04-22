22 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Mexican leader calls for clean energy use but defends oil exploitation

22 de abril de 2021
20:08
0
  • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks on April 22, 2021, at the virtual Climate Summit from the National Palace in Mexico City. EFE/Jose Mendez

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks on April 22, 2021, at the virtual Climate Summit from the National Palace in Mexico City. EFE/Jose Mendez

  • View of the Tula thermoelectrical plant in the Mexican state of Hidalgo on April 22, 2021. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

    View of the Tula thermoelectrical plant in the Mexican state of Hidalgo on April 22, 2021. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

  • Greenpeace activists launch an aerostatic balloon near the Tula thermoelectrical plant in Mexico's Hidalgo state on April 22, 2021. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

    Greenpeace activists launch an aerostatic balloon near the Tula thermoelectrical plant in Mexico's Hidalgo state on April 22, 2021. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

  • View of the Tula thermoelectrical plant in the Mexican state of Hidalgo on April 22, 2021. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

    View of the Tula thermoelectrical plant in the Mexican state of Hidalgo on April 22, 2021. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Mexico City, Apr 22 (EFE).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that his country is seeking to generate "clean and cheap" energy via hydroelectric plants, although he also defended the use of petroleum for the internal market.

"Although we have discovered three big reserves of hydrocarbons, the oil we're discovering basically will be destined to cover fuel demand in the domestic market and the practice of exporting crude will be ended," said the president, widely known as AMLO, during the virtual Climate Summit organized by the US White House and in which 40 international leaders are participating.

Lopez Obrador - who is seeking to put Mexico's state-run Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) oil giant on a healthier financial footing - said in his address to the world leaders that in this way "we will help avoid the excessive use of fossil fuels."

He also said that Mexico is "modernizing" its hydroelectric plants to reduce the use of fuel oil and coal to produce energy.

"The energy that's produced with water is clean and cheap. And so we've decided to exchange old turbines for modern equipment, which will allow us to take advantage of the water in the reservoirs to produce more energy without building new dams and without causing other effects," said AMLO, who recently pushed forward with an electric power reform to benefit the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

In his six-minute address, the Mexican leader also directed some of his remarks to US President Joe Biden, inviting him to cooperate on implementing Mexico's reforestation project to help halt the wave of migrants from Central America, as he had announced in recent days.

He called the program, known as "Sowing Life in Central America," which now employs some 450,000 peasants in southeastern Mexico, a "successful experience" and "possibly the largest reforestation effort in the world."

He also said that illegal migration would not be resolved by "coercive measures" but rather by "justice and wellbeing," adding that Biden is a "sensible" man who knows the value of migrants in national growth.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace Mexico on Thursday - Earth Day - launched an aerostatic balloon with the message "too much pollution" toward the Tula thermoelectrical power center near the Mexican capital, which the organization says causes 16,000 premature deaths each year.

"This is a thermoelectrical center that uses fuel oil, which produces lots of sulfur dioxide, 'carbon black' and PM2.5 particulate material emissions, which have very serious implications on human health and the environment," Greenpeace energy and climate change expert Pablo Ramirez told EFE.

The peaceful event took place Thursday morning near the Francisco Perez Rios Tula center using a balloon with an advertising slogan.

By launching the balloon, the organization wanted to publicize the fact that the center burns fuel oil that contains 3.9 percent sulfur by mass, exceeding the legally established limit of 2 percent.

In addition, Ramirez said that the installation is just one example of many that exist in Mexico, which - he added - is seeing itself stymied internationally in transitioning to cleaner energy because of the actions of the AMLO government.

"What has occurred with electric energy policy is that it's been subordinated to refining. Fuel oil is a byproduct in the (petroleum) refining process. Currently we have a great deal of it, ... which is used practically nowhere else in the world due to its high sulfur content," he said.

Greenpeace says that AMLO's remarks at the Climate Summit on Thursday are not enough, adding that "until there's an explicit ban on fuel oil, (human) health and the environment will not be protected ... We believe the president's declaration is a good sign but until this changes, in the end it will be just talk," he said.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Mexico's Lopez Obrador calls for clean energy use but defends oil exploitation

Mexico City, Apr 22 (EFE).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that his country is seeking to generate "clean and cheap" energy via...

22 de abril de 2021
0
Central America suffers new pandemic wave, demands more vaccine

Panama City, Apr 22 (EFE).- Half the countries of Central America are facing a new Covid-19 wave with record numbers of people in intensive care units in...

22 de abril de 2021
0
New police incident clouds verdict in Floyd murder case

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de abril de 2021
0
US opens investigation into Minneapolis police after Chauvin verdict

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apr 21 (EFE).- The US Department of Justice on Wednesday announced that it has opened a civil investigation into the legality of...

21 de abril de 2021
0
Colombia violence continues with murder of indigenous leader

By Ernesto Guzman Jr. and Irene Escudero

21 de abril de 2021
0
Apple completely redesigns iMac, puts its own M1 chip into iPad Pro

(Correction: Replaces "laptops" with "desktops" in 2nd graf)

21 de abril de 2021
0
Bolsonaro trying to dispel environmental villain image at US climate summit

By Alba Santandreu

21 de abril de 2021
0
Free joints for people vaccinated against Covid-19 in New York

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

21 de abril de 2021
0
Apple completely redesigns iMac, puts its own M1 chip into iPad Pro

San Francisco, Apr 20 (EFE).- Apple on Tuesday held its first big hardware event of 2021, the highlights of which included the complete redesign of the...

20 de abril de 2021
0
Biden hopes jury delivers "correct" verdict in Floyd murder case

Washington, Apr 20 (EFE).- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he hopes that the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...

20 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican UFO-logist journalist investigates crop circles in documentary

Mexico City, Apr 20 (EFE).- Mexican journalist and UFO-logist Jaime Maussan will host a television documentary titled "Circulos de cultivo" (Crop circles),...

20 de abril de 2021
0
Protesters gather at detention center, ask Biden to keep his promises

Miami, Apr 19 (EFE).- About 30 demonstrators gathered on Monday outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in South Florida to call...

19 de abril de 2021
0
Uruguay's "Painted Birds" area vying for responsible tourism award

By Santiago Carbone

19 de abril de 2021
0
Fossils of new dinosaur species found in Chile

Santiago, Apr 19 (EFE).- The Chilean Culture Ministry on Monday announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur measuring an estimated 6.3 meters (20.7...

19 de abril de 2021
0
US warns Russia of consequences if jailed Navalny dies

Washington, Apr 18 (EFE).- White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday warned Russia that there will be unspecified "consequences" for the...

18 de abril de 2021
0
Sao Paulo eases restrictions despite pandemic surge in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr 18 (EFE).- Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state and the one hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday reopened its churches...

18 de abril de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 355,000 Covid deaths with current death rate 3,000 per day

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr 13 (EFE).- Brazil registered 3,808 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide coronavirus death toll...

14 de abril de 2021
0
Police officer who shot Wright resigns, family rejects "accident" claim

By Alex Segura Lozano

13 de abril de 2021
0
Biden, NATO issue warnings over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine

Brussels, Apr 13 (EFE).- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday demanded that Moscow "immediately" halt its military buildup on its border with...

13 de abril de 2021
0
Huge statue of Christ being raised in southern Brazil

Encantado, Brazil, Apr 13 (EFE).- On a hill in southern Brazil workers have been assembling the metal skeleton of a huge statue for a little over a year....

13 de abril de 2021
0
Peruvians between rock and hard place before "least bad" runoff election

By Carla Samon Ros

12 de abril de 2021
0
Biden calls for calm after death of young black man in police shooting

Washington, Apr 12 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Monday lamented the "tragic" death of African American Daunte Wright, who was shot to death on the weekend...

12 de abril de 2021
0
Yaku, the invisible candidate making his mark on Ecuador's politics

By Daniela Brik

12 de abril de 2021
0
Evo Morales' party defeated in local Bolivia elections

La Paz, Apr 12 (EFE).- The governing Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), headed by former President Evo Morales, was defeated in the gubernatorial races in...

12 de abril de 2021
0