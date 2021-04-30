30 de abril de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Brazil surpasses 400,000 Covid-19 deaths with hospitals jammed

29 de abril de 2021
23:11
0
  • A gravedigger helps bury a Covid-19 victim while relatives mourn at the Vila Formosa Cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

    A gravedigger helps bury a Covid-19 victim while relatives mourn at the Vila Formosa Cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

  • A worker digs graves to bury Covid-19 victims at the Vila Formosa Cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

    A worker digs graves to bury Covid-19 victims at the Vila Formosa Cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

  • A group of people attend the burial of a loved one who died of Covid-19 at the Campo da Esperanca Cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Joedson Alves

    A group of people attend the burial of a loved one who died of Covid-19 at the Campo da Esperanca Cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Joedson Alves

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr 29 (EFE).- Brazil surpassed 400,000 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday with hospitals in a "critical" situation and the country at risk of suffering a third pandemic wave, despite the slight deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

The country registered its first Covid-19 death on March 12, 2020, and in a little more than 14 months the death toll has climbed to 401,186, almost 13 percent of the world total, although Brazil has only 3 percent of the planet's population.

Only the United States, with about 570,000 Covid-19 deaths, exceeds Brazil in that dire statistic but the South American giant is far ahead of Mexico (215,000) and India (205,000) and has become the the current epicenter of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

On Thursday, Brazil's Health Ministry reported 69,389 positive test results and 3,001 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The most recent 100,000 pandemic fatalities have died in just the past 36 days.

It is a tragedy of unprecedented proportions in the recent history of Brazil, which is headed by ultrarightist President Jair Bolsonaro, who continues to deny the seriousness of the virus and is actively campaining against the health measures adopted by local governments.

Over the first four months of this year, more people have died than the 194,949 who lost their lives to Covid in all of 2020, and the number of cases has almost doubled from 7.7 million at the end of last year to 14.6 million today.

Behind this second wave is the spread of more infectious variants of the coronavirus, including two that arose in Brazil, the easing of restrictions and social exhaustion with the lockdown and other measures.

Although the infection and death rates fell slightly over the past two weeks, the numbers continue to be quite high.

In the past seven days, Brazil has reported an average of 60,400 new cases each day along with 2,500 deaths. The maximum daily death toll, reached on April 8, has been 4,249.

Eleven of the 27 Brazilian states are showing intensive care unit occupancy rates above 90 percent and another 10 have rates exceeding 80 percent.

In addition, the lack of medications, including sedatives and analgesics, vital for keeping the more seriously ill patients intubated is still a problem in some places, leading the government to ask for international help.

Regional and municipal administrations have taken advantage of that slight improvement in the statistics to begin easing the restrictions that they imposed in March and April.

According to epidemiological experts consulted by EFE, that reopening combined with the rapid spread of the virus could lead to a third wave in June and July.

"The risk of a third wave exists. We're in an extreme situation," warned Alexandre Naime, the head of infectious diseases at the State University of Sao Paulo (Unesp) and a consultant for the Brazilian Infectology Society (SBI).

"If the public trivializes the flexibilization rules, if they don't use a facemask and don't respect (social) distancing, we're going to have a new spike that's even greater than what we had," he said.

In the political sphere, the members of the Senate commission to investigate possible "omissions" by the Bolsonaro government in pandemic management agreed on Thursday that next week they will call Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga and his three predecessors in the post to testify.

The first two health ministers, Doctors Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, left the government last year because of serious disagreements with Bolsonaro regarding the management of the health emergency.

The president has insisted on calling Covid-19 a "little flu" and has said that the lockdowns are "absurd" and "cowardly" because - he claims - they create hunger by preventing people from earning a living and "kill more people than the virus."

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Brazil surpasses 400,000 Covid-19 deaths with hospitals jammed

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

29 de abril de 2021
0
Argentina finalizing measures to avoid hospital disaster due to Covid-19

Buenos Aires, Apr 29 (EFE).- Fears over the collapse of Argentina's hospitals, where some ICUs are already filled to capacity, are keeping the country on...

29 de abril de 2021
0
Despite law ordering closure, Argentine psychiatric hospitals still operating

By Javier Castro Bugarin

29 de abril de 2021
0
Surfing: One way to keep young people out of gangs in Peru

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de abril de 2021
0
Rise in pregnant women's deaths from Covid-19 unsettles Brazil

By Nayara Batschke

29 de abril de 2021
0
Mexico's Atayde Circus seeing light at end of tunnel

By Monica Rubalcava

28 de abril de 2021
0
Asians flocking to New York self-defense courses after racist attacks

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

28 de abril de 2021
0
Jose Gregorio awaits beatification as unifying figure in divided Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

28 de abril de 2021
0
Mexico City finalizes 1st DNA database for use against sex crimes

By Ines Amarelo

27 de abril de 2021
0
US: Vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors

By Lucia Leal

27 de abril de 2021
0
Miami museum installs system to protect against hurricane flooding

Miami, Apr 27 (EFE).- With this year's Atlantic hurricane season to begin on June 1, Miami's Vizcaya Museum on Tuesday unveiled a new system to protect...

27 de abril de 2021
0
Brazilian researchers develop anti-Covid serum using horse plasma

Cachoeiras de Macacu, Brazil, Apr 27 (EFE).- Brazilian researchers have developed an anti-Covid-19 serum using horse plasma that could create antibodies up...

27 de abril de 2021
0
Family of black man killed by police says he was executed

Los Angeles, Apr 26 (EFE).- The family of Andrew Brown, an African American who was shot to death, presumably by several sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth...

26 de abril de 2021
0
La Paz streets filling with trash amid sanitation workers' pay strike

La Paz, Apr 26 (EFE).- The streets of La Paz have been filling with trash over the past four days amid a strike to obtain back pay by sanitation workers.

26 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican president expresses solidarity with India, provides vaccine

Mexico City, Apr 26 (EFE).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday expressed his solidarity with India, which is facing a huge wave of...

26 de abril de 2021
0
Southern Mexico shelters rejecting migrants amid restrictive policies

By Juan Manuel Blanco

26 de abril de 2021
0
US Covid vaccination rate slows

By Lucia Leal

25 de abril de 2021
0
Hundreds bid farewell to Daunte Wright in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apr 22 (EFE).- Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday at a local church to bid their last farewell to Daunte Wright, who died a...

22 de abril de 2021
0
Biden's climate summit pushing for world with zero net emissions by 2050

By Lucia Leal

22 de abril de 2021
0
Mexico's Lopez Obrador calls for clean energy use but defends oil exploitation

Mexico City, Apr 22 (EFE).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that his country is seeking to generate "clean and cheap" energy via...

22 de abril de 2021
0
Central America suffers new pandemic wave, demands more vaccine

Panama City, Apr 22 (EFE).- Half the countries of Central America are facing a new Covid-19 wave with record numbers of people in intensive care units in...

22 de abril de 2021
0
New police incident clouds verdict in Floyd murder case

By Alex Segura Lozano

21 de abril de 2021
0
Colombia violence continues with murder of indigenous leader

By Ernesto Guzman Jr. and Irene Escudero

21 de abril de 2021
0
Apple completely redesigns iMac, puts its own M1 chip into iPad Pro

(Correction: Replaces "laptops" with "desktops" in 2nd graf)

21 de abril de 2021
0