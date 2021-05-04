04 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Cuba, in tough battle to recover its key sugar industry

04 de mayo de 2021
20:08
0
  • A man driving a horsecart passes in front of the Boris Luis Santa Coloma Sugar Factory in Madruga, Cuba, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

    A man driving a horsecart passes in front of the Boris Luis Santa Coloma Sugar Factory in Madruga, Cuba, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

  • A sign urging Cubans to produce more sugar at the entrance to the Boris Luis Santa Coloma Sugar Factory in Madruga, Cuba, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

    A sign urging Cubans to produce more sugar at the entrance to the Boris Luis Santa Coloma Sugar Factory in Madruga, Cuba, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

  • Workers chat in an office at the Boris Luis Santa Coloma Sugar Factory in Madruga, Cuba, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

    Workers chat in an office at the Boris Luis Santa Coloma Sugar Factory in Madruga, Cuba, on April 29, 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

  • Workers labor in a sugar cane field on April 29, 2021, in Madruga, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

    Workers labor in a sugar cane field on April 29, 2021, in Madruga, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

By Laura Becquer

Havana, May 4 (EFE).- The former leader in the world sugar market, Cuba is far from recovering the huge production volumes of former years in an industry considered to be the country's economic engine but which has not managed to take off again since it collapsed during the 1990s.

Of the 156 sugar plants operating before 1959, just 56 remain and only 38 of them are processing the 2020-2021 harvest. And the 5.6 million tons of sugar collected during the year in which the Cuban Revolution triumphed, or the 7-8 million tons during the industry's best years between 1970 and 1989, have plunged to only a little over a million tons projected for the current harvest.

The iconic Cuban sugar industry has been affected over the last six decades by the US financial and trade embargo - losing some $125 billion, according to Havana's estimates - and the resulting impossibility of accessing the US market.

Add to that the prevailing technological obsolescence, the lack of fertilizers and fuel, the scanty available financing and other factors, all of which are putting the brakes on development of a sector that's strategic because of the foreign currency it brings in from exports of sugar, alcohol (particularly rum), energy (ethanol) and other derivatives.

And all this is compounded by the frequent paralysis of operations at the plants and the low quality of the raw material.

To export sugar, and to import ingredients or spare parts, Cuba must somehow get around the embargo, the first vice president of the state-run Azcuba group, Jose Carlos Santos, told EFE.

Add to that the impact of hurricanes such as Irma, which cut short the slight growth the sector had experienced in 2011, after suffering the worst harvest in 105 years the year before: barely one million tons.

That 2017 hurricane wiped out more than 430,000 hectares (over a million acres) of sugar cane and wrecked the roofs and buildings of about 20 factories.

As a result, Cuba has produced only 700,000 tons of sugar per year since 2017, Santos told reporters.

The target of 1.2 million tons will not be achieved during the current processing phase that began last December and was supposed to conclude in late April but will be extended as long as the May rains don't bring the work to a halt, the director said.

Sugar used to provide 80 percent of the island's export earnings during the 1950s, the principal market being the US, for which a preferential quota was always set aside.

When the Revolution triumphed in 1959, the sugar plantations were ultimately nationalized, although at first they remained in the hands of their original owners. The aim was to diversify Cuba's monoculture economy and end dependence on US purchases, although Havana's last export shipment to the US - 1.9 million tons - came in 1960, when Washington ended the preferential purchase quota as one of its first economic sanctions on the communist island.

After Cuba nationalized the sugar plants and with Havana under pressure from additional US punitive measures, the Soviet Union made a commitment to buy a large portion of the Cuban harvest at preferential prices up until 1970.

But with the fall of the USSR in 1991, Cuba was without a main market for the crop and five years later the harvest had plunged to 4.3 million tons. The US Helms-Burton Act tightened the embargo by penalizing third parties investing in properties on the island confiscated by the Havana regime, including the sugar industry.

In 2002, Fidel Castro announced a restructuring of the sugar industry by closing 70 percent of the plants, reducing production capacity to just half of what it was and shifting 60 percent of the sugar cropland to other production.

After world prices rose again in 2006, however, Cuban authorities adopted the strategy of trying to produce more sugar, noting that the sugar industry is the backbone of the island's economy.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Cuba, in tough battle to recover its key sugar industry

By Laura Becquer

04 de mayo de 2021
0
New algae species found in Ecuador glacier

By Daniela Brik

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Clicking of dominoes beginning to be heard again in Miami's Little Havana

Miami, May 3 (EFE).- The characteristic clicking of dominoes on Monday once again began to be heard in the park in Miami's Little Havana dedicated to the...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Mahani Teave, pianist who exchanged world fame for Easter Island

By Patricia Nieto Mariño

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina extends restrictive measures to avoid hospital collapse

Buenos Aires, May 3 (EFE).- As its vaccination campaign continues, Argentina is entering a new phase of measures to try and halt its second Covid-19 wave...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage

Los Angeles, May 3 (EFE).- Bill and Melinda Gates on Monday announced that they will divorce after more than 27 years of marriage, during which time they...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
US backs worldwide at-cost Covid vaccine distribution

New York, May 2 (EFE).- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the Joe Biden administration is working to get pharmaceutical firms that...

02 de mayo de 2021
0
Open-air gym enables Mexicans to exercise amid pandemic

By Ines Amarelo

02 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 400,000 Covid-19 deaths with hospitals jammed

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

29 de abril de 2021
0
Argentina finalizing measures to avoid hospital disaster due to Covid-19

Buenos Aires, Apr 29 (EFE).- Fears over the collapse of Argentina's hospitals, where some ICUs are already filled to capacity, are keeping the country on...

29 de abril de 2021
0
Despite law ordering closure, Argentine psychiatric hospitals still operating

By Javier Castro Bugarin

29 de abril de 2021
0
Surfing: One way to keep young people out of gangs in Peru

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de abril de 2021
0
Rise in pregnant women's deaths from Covid-19 unsettles Brazil

By Nayara Batschke

29 de abril de 2021
0
Mexico's Atayde Circus seeing light at end of tunnel

By Monica Rubalcava

28 de abril de 2021
0
Asians flocking to New York self-defense courses after racist attacks

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

28 de abril de 2021
0
Jose Gregorio awaits beatification as unifying figure in divided Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

28 de abril de 2021
0
Mexico City finalizes 1st DNA database for use against sex crimes

By Ines Amarelo

27 de abril de 2021
0
US: Vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors

By Lucia Leal

27 de abril de 2021
0
Miami museum installs system to protect against hurricane flooding

Miami, Apr 27 (EFE).- With this year's Atlantic hurricane season to begin on June 1, Miami's Vizcaya Museum on Tuesday unveiled a new system to protect...

27 de abril de 2021
0
Brazilian researchers develop anti-Covid serum using horse plasma

Cachoeiras de Macacu, Brazil, Apr 27 (EFE).- Brazilian researchers have developed an anti-Covid-19 serum using horse plasma that could create antibodies up...

27 de abril de 2021
0
Family of black man killed by police says he was executed

Los Angeles, Apr 26 (EFE).- The family of Andrew Brown, an African American who was shot to death, presumably by several sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth...

26 de abril de 2021
0
La Paz streets filling with trash amid sanitation workers' pay strike

La Paz, Apr 26 (EFE).- The streets of La Paz have been filling with trash over the past four days amid a strike to obtain back pay by sanitation workers.

26 de abril de 2021
0
Mexican president expresses solidarity with India, provides vaccine

Mexico City, Apr 26 (EFE).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday expressed his solidarity with India, which is facing a huge wave of...

26 de abril de 2021
0
Southern Mexico shelters rejecting migrants amid restrictive policies

By Juan Manuel Blanco

26 de abril de 2021
0