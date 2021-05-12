12 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Cuban artist Celia Ledon brings LatAm baroque to new territory

12 de mayo de 2021
21:09
0
  • Cuban designer Celia Ledon works on her next fashion show's pieces in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Cuban designer Celia Ledon works on her next fashion show's pieces in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • Cuban designer Celia Ledon works on her next fashion show's pieces in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Cuban designer Celia Ledon works on her next fashion show's pieces in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

    One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

  • One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

    One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

  • One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

    One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

By Ana Mengotti

Miami, May 11 (EFE).- Hats, straws with which to sip refreshments, collars made of tin, fabrics made of junk and weavings of cassette tapes. Any material will do for Cuban visual artist Celia Ledon in creating her works straddling fashion and sculpture that are now on display at New York's Kennedy Center.

"There are people who'll wear anything!" she says happily during an interview with EFE about her creations, the relationship between fashion and art and the dichotomy inherent in "belonging to a group and being unique" that the act of dressing poses for a person.

Ledon is in the process of creating a series of "Wearable Installations" that will be part of a tribute to Spanish painter and sculptor Manolo Valdes in Doral, a city in the Miami metro area.

For one of her installations, the artist is concocting a "pannier" with a metallic border - the framework item worn under their dresses by upper-class women in the 17th century, as depicted in Velazquez's famous portrait "Las Meninas."

"It's not the same thing as a hoop skirt, which is a rounded shape," said the artist, fashion designer, art director and film wardrobe consultant, who has 13 films to her credit, including "Yuli," by Spain's Iciar Bollain and starring dancer Carlos Acosta.

Ledon, who lives in Cuba and graduated in industrial design in Havana, said that behind her creations is the idea of recyclinc, reusing and "decontextualizing" objects and items from daily life, including dozens of straw hats which have been transformed into a skirt full of motion like the flounces in a flamenco dress.

Ledon's interest in "Las Meninas" is one of the points of connection between the artist and Manolo Valdes, evidence of whose works is found inspiring the creations of her current project at the request of the Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM).

The artist will put the crowning touch on the exhibit titled "The Legacy," consisting of some 20 of Valdes's monumental works that are on display in parks in Doral.

A parade of models displaying the "wearable installations" on a streetside catwalk across which dancers and musicians also will move will wrap up the exhibition of the works of Valdes, who has lived in New York for decades, although he also has a home in Miami.

Of the 20 outfits to be shown at the "360-degree show" Ledon has already completed about a dozen and the others are "all inside my head."

She's working alone and surrounded by materials picked up at Home Depot or picked out of a container of industrial waste.

There are two black outfits, one made of drinking straws and another made from plastic tape that adorn mannikins as examples of "Latin American baroque" art, Ledon says of her work.

She calls herself a "fashion victim," just like - she says - most Latinos.

They worry a lot about their outward appearance, "at times too much and ... in a way they shouldn't," Ledon said, adding that she is very interested in the concept of fashion victim, in unchecked consumption and in the "suffering" this implies, and she wants to devote her next exposition to that issue.

She has produced two collections for Cuba's Clandestina label - "Pais en construction" and "Glorias deportivas" - and she has her own collection of everyday wear ready to produce for which she has used as a basis what in Cuba they call a "pullover," a sweatshirt or jumper.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Cuban artist Celia Ledon brings LatAm baroque to new territory

By Ana Mengotti

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Peruvian myths, legends are new, exciting inspiration for videogames

By Mikhail Huacan

12 de mayo de 2021
0
New app helps match Chilean voters with candidates

By Maria M. Mur

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil recommends suspending use of Oxford Covid vaccine on pregnant women

Sao Paulo, May 11 (EFE).- Brazil's National Health Monitoring Agency (Anvisa) is recommending an "immediate" halt to the use of the anti-Covid vaccine...

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Venezuelan high court asks Spain to extradite Leopoldo Lopez

Caracas, May 11 (EFE).- Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ) on Tuesday reported that it asked Spain to extradite opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who fled the...

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Hundreds of Mexican mothers of disappeared urgently demand solutions

By Ines Amarelo

11 de mayo de 2021
0
"Unicorn Hunters" a new reality show to democratize access to investment

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de mayo de 2021
0
No. 1 US oil pipeline network suffers ransomware attack

Washington, May 9 (EFE).- Due to a cyberattack, Colonial Pipeline, the largest US oil pipeline network - which transports about 45 percent of all the fuel...

09 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups efforts to inoculate vaccine skeptics and rural citizens

By Patricia de Arce

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Cuba, in tough battle to recover its key sugar industry

By Laura Becquer

04 de mayo de 2021
0
New algae species found in Ecuador glacier

By Daniela Brik

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage

Los Angeles, May 3 (EFE).- Bill and Melinda Gates on Monday announced that they will divorce after more than 27 years of marriage, during which time they...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Clicking of dominoes beginning to be heard again in Miami's Little Havana

Miami, May 3 (EFE).- The characteristic clicking of dominoes on Monday once again began to be heard in the park in Miami's Little Havana dedicated to the...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Mahani Teave, pianist who exchanged world fame for Easter Island

By Patricia Nieto Mariño

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina extends restrictive measures to avoid hospital collapse

Buenos Aires, May 3 (EFE).- As its vaccination campaign continues, Argentina is entering a new phase of measures to try and halt its second Covid-19 wave...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
US backs worldwide at-cost Covid vaccine distribution

New York, May 2 (EFE).- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the Joe Biden administration is working to get pharmaceutical firms that...

02 de mayo de 2021
0
Open-air gym enables Mexicans to exercise amid pandemic

By Ines Amarelo

02 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 400,000 Covid-19 deaths with hospitals jammed

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

29 de abril de 2021
0
Argentina finalizing measures to avoid hospital disaster due to Covid-19

Buenos Aires, Apr 29 (EFE).- Fears over the collapse of Argentina's hospitals, where some ICUs are already filled to capacity, are keeping the country on...

29 de abril de 2021
0
Despite law ordering closure, Argentine psychiatric hospitals still operating

By Javier Castro Bugarin

29 de abril de 2021
0
Surfing: One way to keep young people out of gangs in Peru

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de abril de 2021
0
Rise in pregnant women's deaths from Covid-19 unsettles Brazil

By Nayara Batschke

29 de abril de 2021
0
Mexico's Atayde Circus seeing light at end of tunnel

By Monica Rubalcava

28 de abril de 2021
0
Asians flocking to New York self-defense courses after racist attacks

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

28 de abril de 2021
0