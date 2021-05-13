13 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Uruguay intends to vaccinate 200 homeless in Montevideo

13 de mayo de 2021
18:06
0
  • A man is vaccinated against Covid-19 during a vaccination day for homeless people in Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 May 2021. EFE / Raul Martinez

    A man is vaccinated against Covid-19 during a vaccination day for homeless people in Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 May 2021. EFE / Raul Martinez

  • Uruguayan Social Development Minister Martin Lema (R) greets a man during a vaccination day against Covid-19 for homeless people, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 May 2021. EFE / Raul Martinez

    Uruguayan Social Development Minister Martin Lema (R) greets a man during a vaccination day against Covid-19 for homeless people, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 May 2021. EFE / Raul Martinez

  • Uruguayan Social Development Minister Martin Lema speaks to the media during a vaccination day against Covid-19 for homeless people, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 May 2021. EFE / Raul Martinez

    Uruguayan Social Development Minister Martin Lema speaks to the media during a vaccination day against Covid-19 for homeless people, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 May 2021. EFE / Raul Martinez

Montevideo, May 13 (EFE).- Uruguayan health authorities could vaccinate some 200 homeless people living on the streets of Montevideo on Thursday, according to estimates by the Public Health and Social Development Ministries (MSP and Mides, respectively), which have organized a Covid-19 inoculation day for that group.

As Fernanda Auersperg, the national director Social Protection for Mides, told EFE, three mobile teams will move through the streets of the Uruguayan capital to transport anyone who wants to be vaccinated to centers set up at La Trama and the Casa de las Ciudadanas, two day centers operated by the Montevideo city government.

Auersperg confirmed that the homeless people will receive the Pfizer vaccine since "because it's a population living out in the elements, it was defined as a priority group, and thus just the first dose provides a high level of immunity" and, if the people cannot be located again for their second doses, they would already have "a rather high percentage of coverage."

Meanwhile, Tamara Paseyro, the director of Social Policies for the IMM, noted the commitment made by the city government to "locate these people, who frequent the same sites and areas," with an eye toward ensuring that they receive the second dose on June 10.

"This population that comes to the day centers comes frequently. We're working with this population and that's going to continue," she said.

Shortly after the vaccination process began, Social Development Minister Martin Lema, who on May 3 replaced the prior head of that department, Pablo Bartol, visited the facilities and told reporters that his office will "evaluate whether another day like this is needed" depending on the demand.

Lema emphasized the coordination of the project among the MSP, Mides and the IMM, as well as the National Emergencies System (Sinae).

Uruguay has already vaccinated virtually all people in Mides shelters who are deemed to be vulnerable, but on this occasion authorities are emphasizing inoculating people who live on the streets, the Mides director said.

On Wednesday, the South American country exceeded the 25 percent level in terms of people who have received both doses of the two-dose vaccine series.

According to the CoronavirusUY app, which was developed by the MSP, as of 10:25 am on Thursday Uruguay had administered 2,144,143 doses, meaning that just under 36 percent of the population had received at least one dose of the Sinovac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines while just over 25 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Uruguay intends to vaccinate 200 homeless in Montevideo

Montevideo, May 13 (EFE).- Uruguayan health authorities could vaccinate some 200 homeless people living on the streets of Montevideo on Thursday, according...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Biggest US fuel pipeline network resumes operations after cyberattack

Washington, May 12 (EFE).- Colonial, the company that runs the largest US fuel pipeline network, announced Wednesday that it has resumed operations after...

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Colombians once again take to streets in anti-government protests

By Ovidio Castro Medina

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Cuban artist Celia Ledon brings LatAm baroque to new territory

By Ana Mengotti

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Peruvian myths, legends are new, exciting inspiration for videogames

By Mikhail Huacan

12 de mayo de 2021
0
New app helps match Chilean voters with candidates

By Maria M. Mur

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Venezuelan high court asks Spain to extradite Leopoldo Lopez

Caracas, May 11 (EFE).- Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ) on Tuesday reported that it asked Spain to extradite opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who fled the...

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil recommends suspending use of Oxford Covid vaccine on pregnant women

Sao Paulo, May 11 (EFE).- Brazil's National Health Monitoring Agency (Anvisa) is recommending an "immediate" halt to the use of the anti-Covid vaccine...

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Hundreds of Mexican mothers of disappeared urgently demand solutions

By Ines Amarelo

11 de mayo de 2021
0
"Unicorn Hunters" a new reality show to democratize access to investment

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de mayo de 2021
0
No. 1 US oil pipeline network suffers ransomware attack

Washington, May 9 (EFE).- Due to a cyberattack, Colonial Pipeline, the largest US oil pipeline network - which transports about 45 percent of all the fuel...

09 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups efforts to inoculate vaccine skeptics and rural citizens

By Patricia de Arce

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Cuba, in tough battle to recover its key sugar industry

By Laura Becquer

04 de mayo de 2021
0
New algae species found in Ecuador glacier

By Daniela Brik

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage

Los Angeles, May 3 (EFE).- Bill and Melinda Gates on Monday announced that they will divorce after more than 27 years of marriage, during which time they...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Clicking of dominoes beginning to be heard again in Miami's Little Havana

Miami, May 3 (EFE).- The characteristic clicking of dominoes on Monday once again began to be heard in the park in Miami's Little Havana dedicated to the...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Mahani Teave, pianist who exchanged world fame for Easter Island

By Patricia Nieto Mariño

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina extends restrictive measures to avoid hospital collapse

Buenos Aires, May 3 (EFE).- As its vaccination campaign continues, Argentina is entering a new phase of measures to try and halt its second Covid-19 wave...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
US backs worldwide at-cost Covid vaccine distribution

New York, May 2 (EFE).- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the Joe Biden administration is working to get pharmaceutical firms that...

02 de mayo de 2021
0
Open-air gym enables Mexicans to exercise amid pandemic

By Ines Amarelo

02 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 400,000 Covid-19 deaths with hospitals jammed

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

29 de abril de 2021
0
Argentina finalizing measures to avoid hospital disaster due to Covid-19

Buenos Aires, Apr 29 (EFE).- Fears over the collapse of Argentina's hospitals, where some ICUs are already filled to capacity, are keeping the country on...

29 de abril de 2021
0
Despite law ordering closure, Argentine psychiatric hospitals still operating

By Javier Castro Bugarin

29 de abril de 2021
0
Surfing: One way to keep young people out of gangs in Peru

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de abril de 2021
0