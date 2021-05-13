Kerry in Rome calls for urgent global action against climate change

Rome, May 13 (EFE).- The US special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, on Thursday in Rome called on countries to make an urgent commitment to fight global warming and take clear action up through 2030 if they want to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Kerry is in Rome to participate on Friday in a seminar organized by The Vatican on ethical, economic and political challenges at this moment of crisis in which the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, among others, is participating.

The US envoy met on Thursday with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and at the end of that encounter in a joint appearance with his host declared that nations must get started with actions to protect the planet and make progress in moving toward zero emissions of greenhouse gas emissions.

"While many countries are focused on 2050 and net zero, it's impossible to meet 2050 and it's impossible to keep the Earth's temperature rise to 1.5 degrees (Celsius), which the scientists tell us we must do, unless we address 2020 to 2030. So the next 10 years are the decade of decision, the decade of action, and that will hopefully come together as the world commits with urgency to address the concerns of the climate crisis at the Glasgow (Scotland) meeting in November," said Kerry.

He also said that protecting the planet is a necessary challenge that can create "millions" of jobs, better health and better security for the people of the world.

Italy this year holds the rotating presidency of the G20 and one of the group's main objectives is to reach agreements to accelerate "green" investments and sustainable projects.

On Thursday, Kerry also met with Italy's ecological transition minister, Roberto Cingolani, and the pair agreed that the world is facing a climate crisis in the face of which speedy action is required, according to a communique released by the Italian ministry.

According to the official statement, Kerry said that he and his Italian host wanted Italians, Europeans and Americans to understand that addressing the climate crisis is not a choice between prosperity and an economy that does or doesn't work, but rather it's a great opportunity and ministries should work to foster the transition toward a new, better and safer future.

Kerry also spoke with the president of the B20 - the business forum of the G20 - Emma Marcegaglia, and the CEOs of Italy's Enel energy group, ENI petroleum company, Snam natural gas infrastructure firm and the US Edison electricity company at a private meeting in the US Embassy in the Italian capital.