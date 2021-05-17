17 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

WarnerMedia-Discovery to merge creating new streaming giant

17 de mayo de 2021
20:08
0
(FILE) - An AT&T logo in New York City on December 4, 2008 (reissued 17 May 2021). According to a company statement, AT&T's entertainment branch WarnerMedia and US media company Discovery intend to merge into a standalone company. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 53909438

(FILE) - An AT&T logo in New York City on December 4, 2008 (reissued 17 May 2021). According to a company statement, AT&T's entertainment branch WarnerMedia and US media company Discovery intend to merge into a standalone company. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 53909438

New York, May 17 (EFE).- The merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, valued at $43 billion and announced on Monday, will create a new media giant that could rival the current leaders of "streaming" content - Netflix and Disney - thanks to the joint firm's more than 200,000 hours of programming from brands such as HBO, CNN, Warner Bros. and DC Comics.

After several days of rumors about a potential agreement, US telecommunications giant AT&T, which three years ago bought Time Warner and converted it into its WarnerMedia division, confirmed the merger on Monday, saying that it seeks to create a new global entertainment leader to be headed by top Discovery exec David Zaslav.

The firm resulting from the merger - which still must get the green light from regulators and stockholders, although the target date to close the deal is mid-2022 - will join under one umbrella one of the largest entertainment archives and about 100 historic entertainment brands, creating the second-largest media entity behind Disney, according to a statement issued by AT&T and Discovery.

According to the details released so far, the transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both firms and AT&T will receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities and the retention of part of WarnerMedia's debt.

With the merger, AT&T - in getting rid of its media business - looks to obtain greater financial flexibility so that it can expend its 5G network. The telecom giant is slated to receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities and WarnerMedia's retention of debt, along with a 71 percent ownership stake in the new venture, with Discovery investors holding the rest.

The merger will give the newly created firm about $20 billion in combined spending ability for producing new movies and television shows.

With an eye on 2023, projections for the new firm are that it should take in $52 billion, with gross profits of $14 billion and an annual cost savings of $3 billion.

AT&T CEO John Stankey said at an online conference on Monday morning that he had spent a good bit of time thinking about the structure of the new firm, adding that stockholders will be able to profit from the company's leadership in the telecom sector and in the firm's 5G activities.

Zaslav, meanwhile, emphasized the advantage of combining the two brands and said that the shares of both firms will be more valuable if the companies are joined.

He said that with the huge library of intellectual property, the management teams and the global experience of the firms in every market in the world, the firms' top leadership believes that everyone will come out a winner, adding that the merged entity will be better able to compete with other streaming leaders.

AT&T bought Warner Media for $85 billion in 2018 and since then it has restructured and changed the leadership of the former conglomerate, moves that some analysts say have been part of a failed strategy.

Among the media and entertainment names that the new firm will preside over are HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC Comics, Cartoon Network, NGTV, Food Network, the Turner Networks, TNT, TBS, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC and Animal Planet, along with many others.

In late March, WarnerMedia's HBO Max platform had a global subscriber base of 64 million and Discovery revealed in April that it had 15 million subscribers worldwide, while Netflix has some 208 million and Disney+ more than 100 million.

Executives said that AT&T and Discovery have combined annual spending of $20 billion for content, putting the new firm ahead of Netflix, which invests about $17 billion in that area, and that could have repercussions in the sector.

The merger news initially sent the shares of both AT&T and Discovery up on Wall Street on Monday, with the former rising 4.5 percent and the latter rising 15 percent, although both eased back over the course of the trading day.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
WarnerMedia-Discovery to merge creating new streaming giant

New York, May 17 (EFE).- The merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, valued at $43 billion and announced on Monday, will create a new media giant that could...

17 de mayo de 2021
0
Photo portraits breaking down lengthy silence about Uruguayan dictatorship

By Federico Anfitti

17 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazilian city vaccinating all adults in unprecedented study

Rio de Janeiro, May 16 (EFE).- Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday vaccinated all the adults in a city of 150,000...

16 de mayo de 2021
0
Kerry in Rome calls for urgent global action against climate change

Rome, May 13 (EFE).- The US special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, on Thursday in Rome called on countries to make an urgent commitment to fight...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Uruguay intends to vaccinate 200 homeless in Montevideo

Montevideo, May 13 (EFE).- Uruguayan health authorities could vaccinate some 200 homeless people living on the streets of Montevideo on Thursday, according...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden: Pipeline cyberattack came from Russia, but not from Kremlin

Washington, May 13 (EFE).- President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that the cyberattack that put the largest US fuel pipeline network offline for several...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Biggest US fuel pipeline network resumes operations after cyberattack

Washington, May 12 (EFE).- Colonial, the company that runs the largest US fuel pipeline network, announced Wednesday that it has resumed operations after...

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Colombians once again take to streets in anti-government protests

By Ovidio Castro Medina

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Cuban artist Celia Ledon brings LatAm baroque to new territory

By Ana Mengotti

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Peruvian myths, legends are new, exciting inspiration for videogames

By Mikhail Huacan

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Venezuelan high court asks Spain to extradite Leopoldo Lopez

Caracas, May 11 (EFE).- Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ) on Tuesday reported that it asked Spain to extradite opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who fled the...

11 de mayo de 2021
0
New app helps match Chilean voters with candidates

By Maria M. Mur

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil recommends suspending use of Oxford Covid vaccine on pregnant women

Sao Paulo, May 11 (EFE).- Brazil's National Health Monitoring Agency (Anvisa) is recommending an "immediate" halt to the use of the anti-Covid vaccine...

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Hundreds of Mexican mothers of disappeared urgently demand solutions

By Ines Amarelo

11 de mayo de 2021
0
"Unicorn Hunters" a new reality show to democratize access to investment

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de mayo de 2021
0
No. 1 US oil pipeline network suffers ransomware attack

Washington, May 9 (EFE).- Due to a cyberattack, Colonial Pipeline, the largest US oil pipeline network - which transports about 45 percent of all the fuel...

09 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups efforts to inoculate vaccine skeptics and rural citizens

By Patricia de Arce

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Cuba, in tough battle to recover its key sugar industry

By Laura Becquer

04 de mayo de 2021
0
New algae species found in Ecuador glacier

By Daniela Brik

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage

Los Angeles, May 3 (EFE).- Bill and Melinda Gates on Monday announced that they will divorce after more than 27 years of marriage, during which time they...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Clicking of dominoes beginning to be heard again in Miami's Little Havana

Miami, May 3 (EFE).- The characteristic clicking of dominoes on Monday once again began to be heard in the park in Miami's Little Havana dedicated to the...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Mahani Teave, pianist who exchanged world fame for Easter Island

By Patricia Nieto Mariño

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina extends restrictive measures to avoid hospital collapse

Buenos Aires, May 3 (EFE).- As its vaccination campaign continues, Argentina is entering a new phase of measures to try and halt its second Covid-19 wave...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
US backs worldwide at-cost Covid vaccine distribution

New York, May 2 (EFE).- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the Joe Biden administration is working to get pharmaceutical firms that...

02 de mayo de 2021
0