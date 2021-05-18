18 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Biden expresses support for ceasefire in call to Netanyahu

17 de mayo de 2021
09:09
0
  • An Israeli artillery unit deployed next to the Gaza Strip border as the escalation continues between the Israeli Army and Hamas forces at the Gaza Border, Israel, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

    An Israeli artillery unit deployed next to the Gaza Strip border as the escalation continues between the Israeli Army and Hamas forces at the Gaza Border, Israel, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

  • An Israeli artillery unit deployed next to the Gaza Strip border as the escalation continues between the Israeli Army and Hamas forces at the Gaza Border, Israel, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

    An Israeli artillery unit deployed next to the Gaza Strip border as the escalation continues between the Israeli Army and Hamas forces at the Gaza Border, Israel, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

  • Flares fired by Israeli forces light above the beach of Gaza City, 17 May 2021.EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

    Flares fired by Israeli forces light above the beach of Gaza City, 17 May 2021.EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

  • Smoke rise after Israeli airstrikes hit in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

    Smoke rise after Israeli airstrikes hit in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

  • Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes hit in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

    Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes hit in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

(Update 2: changes headline, dateline; re-ledes with Biden-Netanyahu call)

Washington, May 17 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Monday expressed his support for a ceasefire in the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinians during a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the White House said.

This is the first time that Biden has publicly taken a position favoring a ceasefire after having been pressured by fellow Democratic party lawmakers and officials in other countries to play a more active role in the Middle East crisis.

However, the US leader limited himself to simply supporting a ceasefire and did not ask Netanyahu for an "immediate" cessation of hostilities, as other Democrats - including 29 senators who on Sunday made public a communique urging that he take such action.

Up to now, the US government has avoided publicly calling for a ceasefire, although it has offered to mediate if the parties want to hold talks.

The White House did not mention what Netanyahu's response to Biden's expressed stance was, saying only that the two leaders agreed to stay in contact.

On the other hand, in the call Biden reiterated the position Washington has maintained since the start of the crisis eight days ago.

Specifically, he once again expressed his "firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has been the de factor governing power in Gaza since 2007.

In addition, Biden "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem" and "encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the White House said in its statement on the call with Netanyahu.

"The two leaders discussed progress in Israel's military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza," the statement said.

Young Palestinians have been clashing with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City in what was one of the sparks leading to the current violence.

Despite the tone of concern in the White House statement, Washington on Monday for the third time blocked a proposal in the UN Security Council to call for a cessation of the violence.

The White House statement came hours after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the US to intervene to halt the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have left at least 200 people dead and 1,300 others wounded.

Abbas' comments came during a meeting with the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel and Palestinian affairs, Hady Amr, currently in the region trying to find a diplomatic solution to the violence, which entered its eighth consecutive day on Monday.

Washington has no direct contact with Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the blockaded Gaza Strip, and which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

More than 3,150 rockets have been launched from Gaza into the Israeli territory since last week. Some 460 of them went down over Gaza without reaching Israeli territory while more than 1,150 were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system.

In Israel, at least 10 people have died and 300 others have been wounded by rocket fire, according to emergency services.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that more than 38,000 people in Gaza sought refuge in schools after they evacuated their homes in fear of airstrikes.

Egypt has reopened the Rafah border crossing with Gaza to allow stranded Palestinians and patients to obtain treatment at Egyptian hospitals.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Peru failing to take care of indigenous peoples exposed to toxic metals

By Carla Samon Ros

18 de mayo de 2021
0
Photo portraits breaking down lengthy silence about Uruguayan dictatorship

By Federico Anfitti

17 de mayo de 2021
0
Abbas urges US to intervene with Israel as Gaza death toll passes 200

(Update 2: changes headline, dateline; re-ledes with Biden-Netanyahu call)

17 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups commitment to share vaccines, will send 20 mn more doses abroad

Washington, May 17 (EFE).- The United States on Monday announced it will donate 20 million more doses of anti-Covid vaccine, putting it far out front in the...

17 de mayo de 2021
0
WarnerMedia-Discovery to merge creating new streaming giant

New York, May 17 (EFE).- The merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, valued at $43 billion and announced on Monday, will create a new media giant that could...

17 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazilian city vaccinating all adults in unprecedented study

Rio de Janeiro, May 16 (EFE).- Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday vaccinated all the adults in a city of 150,000...

16 de mayo de 2021
0
Kerry in Rome calls for urgent global action against climate change

Rome, May 13 (EFE).- The US special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, on Thursday in Rome called on countries to make an urgent commitment to fight...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden: Pipeline cyberattack came from Russia, but not from Kremlin

Washington, May 13 (EFE).- President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that the cyberattack that put the largest US fuel pipeline network offline for several...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Uruguay intends to vaccinate 200 homeless in Montevideo

Montevideo, May 13 (EFE).- Uruguayan health authorities could vaccinate some 200 homeless people living on the streets of Montevideo on Thursday, according...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Biggest US fuel pipeline network resumes operations after cyberattack

Washington, May 12 (EFE).- Colonial, the company that runs the largest US fuel pipeline network, announced Wednesday that it has resumed operations after...

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Colombians once again take to streets in anti-government protests

By Ovidio Castro Medina

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Cuban artist Celia Ledon brings LatAm baroque to new territory

By Ana Mengotti

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Peruvian myths, legends are new, exciting inspiration for videogames

By Mikhail Huacan

12 de mayo de 2021
0
Venezuelan high court asks Spain to extradite Leopoldo Lopez

Caracas, May 11 (EFE).- Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ) on Tuesday reported that it asked Spain to extradite opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who fled the...

11 de mayo de 2021
0
New app helps match Chilean voters with candidates

By Maria M. Mur

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil recommends suspending use of Oxford Covid vaccine on pregnant women

Sao Paulo, May 11 (EFE).- Brazil's National Health Monitoring Agency (Anvisa) is recommending an "immediate" halt to the use of the anti-Covid vaccine...

11 de mayo de 2021
0
Hundreds of Mexican mothers of disappeared urgently demand solutions

By Ines Amarelo

11 de mayo de 2021
0
"Unicorn Hunters" a new reality show to democratize access to investment

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de mayo de 2021
0
No. 1 US oil pipeline network suffers ransomware attack

Washington, May 9 (EFE).- Due to a cyberattack, Colonial Pipeline, the largest US oil pipeline network - which transports about 45 percent of all the fuel...

09 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups efforts to inoculate vaccine skeptics and rural citizens

By Patricia de Arce

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Cuba, in tough battle to recover its key sugar industry

By Laura Becquer

04 de mayo de 2021
0
New algae species found in Ecuador glacier

By Daniela Brik

04 de mayo de 2021
0
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage

Los Angeles, May 3 (EFE).- Bill and Melinda Gates on Monday announced that they will divorce after more than 27 years of marriage, during which time they...

03 de mayo de 2021
0
Clicking of dominoes beginning to be heard again in Miami's Little Havana

Miami, May 3 (EFE).- The characteristic clicking of dominoes on Monday once again began to be heard in the park in Miami's Little Havana dedicated to the...

03 de mayo de 2021
0